Katy Perry se convierte en una payasa de videojuego para el divertido vídeo de 'Smile'

Katy Perry está viviendo uno de los momentos más intensos de su vida, en el que está compaginando a la perfección el embarazo de su primer hijo con la promoción de su próximo trabajo, Smile.

A punto de dar a luz, Katy ha lanzado el vídeo de 'Smile', el tema que le da nombre al álbum. Dentro del universo ideado para este disco, la artista vuelve a convertirse en una payasa tragicómica, en esta ocasión a través de un videojuego.

Como es habitual desde los inicios de su carrera, no faltan los colores brillantes, los estilismos imposibles y el toque cómico que siempre la acompaña.

EL EMBARAZO A TRAVÉS DE SUS CANCIONES

Katy Perry nos anunció que estaba esperando su primera hija con Orlando Bloom en el videoclip 'Never Worn White'; para continuar mostrándonos su dulce espera en 'Daisies', con un precioso desnudo donde podíamos ver su voluminosa tripita. Tampoco han faltado las actuaciones en directo, como su espectacular concierto en Tomorrowland Digital.

Ya desde casa, y con su chico haciendo alguna que otra aparición estelar, Katy Perry nos adelantó como sonaban otras dos canciones que irán incluidas en Smile, 'Not the end of the world' y 'What Makes A Woman'.

LETRA DE 'SMILE', DE KATY PERRY

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 1]

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin' through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

[Pre-Chorus]

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God's protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin'

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 2]

I'm 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

[Pre-Chorus]

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright, need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)

A Mona Lisa masterpiece (Now I'm)

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (C'mon, smile, woo)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful (So grateful)

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

[Bridge]

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally (Oh)

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Woo, smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

[Outro]

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh)

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh, oh)

