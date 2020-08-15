Katy Perry se convierte en una payasa de videojuego para el divertido vídeo de 'Smile'
Katy Perry, que está a punto de dar a luz, también está a punto de lanzar su nuevo disco Smile, previsto para dentro de dos semanas. Para continuar con la promoción hasta el último momento, la artista ha lanzado el videoclip de 'Smile', en el que juega una emocionante partida de videojuegos con un personaje que sigue la estética de payasos que ha ideado para esta nueva era.
Katy Perry está viviendo uno de los momentos más intensos de su vida, en el que está compaginando a la perfección el embarazo de su primer hijo con la promoción de su próximo trabajo, Smile.
A punto de dar a luz, Katy ha lanzado el vídeo de 'Smile', el tema que le da nombre al álbum. Dentro del universo ideado para este disco, la artista vuelve a convertirse en una payasa tragicómica, en esta ocasión a través de un videojuego.
Como es habitual desde los inicios de su carrera, no faltan los colores brillantes, los estilismos imposibles y el toque cómico que siempre la acompaña.
EL EMBARAZO A TRAVÉS DE SUS CANCIONES
Katy Perry nos anunció que estaba esperando su primera hija con Orlando Bloom en el videoclip 'Never Worn White'; para continuar mostrándonos su dulce espera en 'Daisies', con un precioso desnudo donde podíamos ver su voluminosa tripita. Tampoco han faltado las actuaciones en directo, como su espectacular concierto en Tomorrowland Digital.
Ya desde casa, y con su chico haciendo alguna que otra aparición estelar, Katy Perry nos adelantó como sonaban otras dos canciones que irán incluidas en Smile, 'Not the end of the world' y 'What Makes A Woman'.
LETRA DE 'SMILE', DE KATY PERRY
[Chorus]
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
[Verse 1]
Every day, Groundhog Day
Goin' through motions felt so fake
Not myself, not my best
Felt like I failed the test
[Pre-Chorus]
But every tear has been a lesson
Rejection can be God's protection
Long hard road to get that redemption
But no shortcuts to a blessin'
[Chorus]
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile)
[Verse 2]
I'm 2.0, remodeled
Used to be dull, now I sparkle
Had a piece of humble pie
That ego check saved my life
[Pre-Chorus]
Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie
Big and bright, need shades just to see me
Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)
A Mona Lisa masterpiece (Now I'm)
[Chorus]
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (C'mon, smile, woo)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful (So grateful)
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)
[Bridge]
I'm so thankful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally
I'm so grateful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally (Oh)
[Chorus]
Yeah, I'm thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Gotta say it's really been a while
But now I got back that smile (Woo, smile)
I'm so thankful
Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful
Now you see me shine from a mile
Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)
[Outro]
I'm so thankful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally
Smile (Oh)
I'm so grateful
'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally
Smile (Oh, oh)
