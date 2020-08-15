Europa FM

EN DIRECTO De 06:00 a 23:00h

Fórmula Europa FM
Fórmula Europa FM

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.

Disfruta de la app de EuropaFm en tu móvil.

  1. Europa FM
  2. Noticias
  3. Todo música
ESTRENO MUSICAL

Katy Perry se convierte en una payasa de videojuego para el divertido vídeo de 'Smile'

Katy Perry, que está a punto de dar a luz, también está a punto de lanzar su nuevo disco Smile, previsto para dentro de dos semanas. Para continuar con la promoción hasta el último momento, la artista ha lanzado el videoclip de 'Smile', en el que juega una emocionante partida de videojuegos con un personaje que sigue la estética de payasos que ha ideado para esta nueva era.
Europa FM
  Barcelona | 15/08/2020
Katy Perry en el vídeo de 'Smile'

Katy Perry en el vídeo de 'Smile' / Capitol Records

Katy Perry está viviendo uno de los momentos más intensos de su vida, en el que está compaginando a la perfección el embarazo de su primer hijo con la promoción de su próximo trabajo, Smile.

A punto de dar a luz, Katy ha lanzado el vídeo de 'Smile', el tema que le da nombre al álbum. Dentro del universo ideado para este disco, la artista vuelve a convertirse en una payasa tragicómica, en esta ocasión a través de un videojuego.

 

Como es habitual desde los inicios de su carrera, no faltan los colores brillantes, los estilismos imposibles y el toque cómico que siempre la acompaña.

EL EMBARAZO A TRAVÉS DE SUS CANCIONES

Katy Perry nos anunció que estaba esperando su primera hija con Orlando Bloom en el videoclip 'Never Worn White'; para continuar mostrándonos su dulce espera en 'Daisies', con un precioso desnudo donde podíamos ver su voluminosa tripita. Tampoco han faltado las actuaciones en directo, como su espectacular concierto en Tomorrowland Digital.

Ya desde casa, y con su chico haciendo alguna que otra aparición estelar, Katy Perry nos adelantó como sonaban otras dos canciones que irán incluidas en Smile, 'Not the end of the world' y 'What Makes A Woman'.

LETRA DE 'SMILE', DE KATY PERRY

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 1]

Every day, Groundhog Day

Goin' through motions felt so fake

Not myself, not my best

Felt like I failed the test

[Pre-Chorus]

But every tear has been a lesson

Rejection can be God's protection

Long hard road to get that redemption

But no shortcuts to a blessin'

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile)

[Verse 2]

I'm 2.0, remodeled

Used to be dull, now I sparkle

Had a piece of humble pie

That ego check saved my life

[Pre-Chorus]

Now I got a smile like Lionel Richie

Big and bright, need shades just to see me

Tryna stay alive just like I'm the Bee Gees (Oh, woah)

A Mona Lisa masterpiece (Now I'm)

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (C'mon, smile, woo)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful (So grateful)

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

[Bridge]

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally (Oh)

[Chorus]

Yeah, I'm thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Gotta say it's really been a while

But now I got back that smile (Woo, smile)

I'm so thankful

Scratch that, baby, I'm grateful

Now you see me shine from a mile

Finally got back that smile (Smile, oh, oh)

[Outro]

I'm so thankful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh)

I'm so grateful

'Cause I finally, 'cause I finally

Smile (Oh, oh)

Fuente: genius.com

Últimas Noticias