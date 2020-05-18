Katy Perry presume de embarazo desnuda en plena naturaleza en 'Daisies'

Katy Perry está disfrutando de su avanzado embarazo en plena cuarentena, pero no por ello ha dejado de hacer música.

La cantante ha lanzado el videoclip de 'Daisies', su nuevo single, acompañado de un precioso videoclip en el que se muestra más natural que nunca.

Dirigido por Liza Voloshin y respetando el distanciamiento social impuesto por la cuarentena, Katy Perry disfruta en plena naturaleza paseando entre campos de margaritas o refrescándose en el río, donde la vemos completamente desnuda en unas preciosas imágenes donde muestra su prominente barriguita de embarazada.

'Daisies' habla de permanecer fiel a un propósito que nos hayamos marcado, sin importar lo que los demás piensen y haciendo frente al cinismo y a la adversidad. Este tema forma parte de KP5, así se refieren sus fans al quinto álbum de estudio de Katy, que saldrá a la venta el 14 de agosto.

Junto a este lanzamiento la artista ha abierto una floristería digital donde se pueden enviar ramos de flores virtuales a amigos y seres queridos.

Por otro lado, Katy ha presentado el tema en la final de American Idol, programa donde ejerce de jueza, con una impresionante puesta en escena en 3D muy acorde con el confinamiento que está viviendo medio planeta: "Espero que te transporte fuera de tu sala de estar", ha escrito junto a un fragmento de la actuación en Instagram.

LETRA DE 'DAISIES' DE KATY PERRY

Told them your dreams, and they all started laughing

I guess you're out of your mind 'til it actually happens

I'm the small town

One in seven billion

Why can't it be me?

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I'm going nowhere, tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

When did we all stop believing in magic?

Why did we put all our hopes in a box in the attic?

I'm the long shot

I'm the Hail Mary

Why can't it be me?

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I'm going nowhere, tried to count me out

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

Hey, hey

Oh, cover me in daisies

Hey, hey

I'm the small town

One in seven billion

Why can't it be me?

They told me I was out there, tried to knock me down

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies

They said I'm going nowhere, tried to count me out (count me out)

Took those sticks and stones, showed 'em I could build a house

They tell me that I'm crazy, but I'll never let 'em change me

'Til they cover me in daisies, daisies, daisies