Miley Cyrus ya cantó una versión inicial de 'End of the World' en 2024
Miley Cyrus lleva puliendo su noveno álbum mucho tiempo, y prueba de ello es la primera versión en acústico de End of the World, que no tardó en hacerse viral en redes sociales en el verano de 2024.
Miley Cyrus anuncia 'End of the World', el single oficial de su disco 'Something Beautiful'
Miley Cyrus vuelve por la puerta grande con su nuevo disco Something Beautiful, un proyecto muy visual y ambicioso con el que la cantante mezcla música y arte.
Y hasta la esperada de su estreno, el 30 de mayo, la vocalista de Flowers está dando adelantos para sus fans. Así fueron Prelude y la canción Something Beautiful, pero este viernes 4 de abril estrena su primer single oficial, End of the Word, en el que la artista mezcla pop y rock con la potencia que la caracteriza.
Sin embargo, con tan solo un breve adelanto del tema antes de su lanzamiento, los fans más avispados de Cyrus han estado rápidos y han rescatado una actuación de la artista en 2024 donde parece que ya cantaba este single inédito.
La cantante interpretó en acústico una canción todavía no estrenada el verano del año pasado, y aunque es una versión mucho más lenta que la que se ha escuchado en el adelanto de End of the Word, uno de los versos coincide.
Desde entonces parece que Miley Cyrus le ha dado una vuelta al tema con un ritmo perfecto como primer single, pero aquella actuación demuestra que la artista lleva puliendo mucho tiempo su noveno álbum.
La letra de versión incipiente de 'End of the word'
Someday you woke and you told me you wanted to cry
The sky was fallin' like a comet on the Fourth of July
You've been thinkin' 'bout the future
Let's pretend that it's the end of the world
Let's spend the dollars you've been savin' on a Mercedes-Benz
And throw a party like McCartney with some help from my friends
Then let's go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more
So you can show me how you hold me and tomorrow's just the saddest thing
Let's pretend it's not the end of the world
Oh
Oh-oh
Let's go to Paris, I don't care if we get lost in the scene
Paint the city like Picasso would've done in his dreams
Do the things that we were way too terrified of before
Woah
I wanna take you to Nirvana, we can take it too far
Hit the bottom of the bottler and forget where we are
I'll be ghostin' on, and tomorrow you're gonna be pushed out
Let's pretend that it's the end of the world
Let's pretend that it's the end of the world
Let's pretend that it's the end of the world