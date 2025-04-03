Miley Cyrus ya cantó una versión inicial de 'End of the World' en 2024

Miley Cyrus vuelve por la puerta grande con su nuevo disco Something Beautiful, un proyecto muy visual y ambicioso con el que la cantante mezcla música y arte.

Y hasta la esperada de su estreno, el 30 de mayo, la vocalista de Flowers está dando adelantos para sus fans. Así fueron Prelude y la canción Something Beautiful, pero este viernes 4 de abril estrena su primer single oficial, End of the Word, en el que la artista mezcla pop y rock con la potencia que la caracteriza.

Sin embargo, con tan solo un breve adelanto del tema antes de su lanzamiento, los fans más avispados de Cyrus han estado rápidos y han rescatado una actuación de la artista en 2024 donde parece que ya cantaba este single inédito.

La cantante interpretó en acústico una canción todavía no estrenada el verano del año pasado, y aunque es una versión mucho más lenta que la que se ha escuchado en el adelanto de End of the Word, uno de los versos coincide.

Desde entonces parece que Miley Cyrus le ha dado una vuelta al tema con un ritmo perfecto como primer single, pero aquella actuación demuestra que la artista lleva puliendo mucho tiempo su noveno álbum.

La letra de versión incipiente de 'End of the word'

Someday you woke and you told me you wanted to cry

The sky was fallin' like a comet on the Fourth of July

You've been thinkin' 'bout the future

Let's pretend that it's the end of the world

Let's spend the dollars you've been savin' on a Mercedes-Benz

And throw a party like McCartney with some help from my friends

Then let's go down to Malibu and watch the sun fade out once more

So you can show me how you hold me and tomorrow's just the saddest thing

Let's pretend it's not the end of the world

Oh

Oh-oh

Let's go to Paris, I don't care if we get lost in the scene

Paint the city like Picasso would've done in his dreams

Do the things that we were way too terrified of before

Woah

I wanna take you to Nirvana, we can take it too far

Hit the bottom of the bottler and forget where we are

I'll be ghostin' on, and tomorrow you're gonna be pushed out

Let's pretend that it's the end of the world

Let's pretend that it's the end of the world

Let's pretend that it's the end of the world