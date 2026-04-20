Olivia Rodrigo estrena dos nuevos videoclips exclusivos de 'drop dead'
La cantante, que ya había estrenado un videoclip en YouTube de este adelanto de su próximo discoyou seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, ha estrenado dos versiones en Spotify y en Apple Music.
Olivia Rodrigo canta 'drop dead' por primera vez en directo en Coachella con Addison Rae
Olivia Rodrigo le canta al amor desde Versalles en 'drop dead', la primera canción de su nuevo disco
Olivia Rodrigo regresó con fuerza a la música con drop dead, el adelanto de su tercer disco you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.
La semana pasada pudimos escuchar este nuevo tema que venía acompañado de un videoclip en YouTube grabado en el Palacio de Versalles. Sin embargo, la cantante ha liberado hoy dos versiones nuevas, una exclusiva de Spotify y otra de Apple Music.
Versiones alternativas
En su versión de Spotify, bajo el nombre drop dead (taken that eurostar to france),podemos ver a Olivia Rodrigo recorriendo lugares icónicos de Paris (como los alrededores de la Torre Eiffel).
Además, el video está grabado de forma que simula ser la grabación de un viaje a la ciudad por parte de la cámara de un turista.
En cambio, la versión de Apple Music nos muestra varios espacios del Palacio de Versalles, pero grabados a través de la cámara de un Mac, el cual tiene un escritorio en el que podemos ver referencias a imágenes del primer videoclip.
En cuanto al vestuario, a diferencia de la versión de Spotify, la vemos repetir el mismo vestido que en el video de YouTube.
Letra de 'drop dead', de Olivia Rodrigo
I know that the bar closes at 11
I hope you never finish that beer
You know all the words to "Just Like Heaven"
And I know why he wrote them
Now that you're standin' right here
-
Oh, one night I was bored in bed
And stalked you on the internet
It's feminine intuition
'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this
All pressed up in the bathroom line
You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles
The most alive I've ever been
But kiss me and I might drop dead
-
And I feel likе I might throw up
Left hook, right punch to the gut
You're so, so prеtty, boy
I'm paranoid I made you up
Yeah, I'd love it if you walked me home
If you promised, we can go real slow
'Cause I got chewing gum and a bunch of stuff I'd like to know
Like, have you ever been to Japan? Or taken that Eurostar to France?
I've been droppin' hints all night that I'd love it if you held my hand, goddamn
And then maybe we could make-makeout
Clothes off and fall to the ground
Let's go steady, let's go out
And tell the whole damn world how
-
One night I was bored in bed
And stalked you on the internet
It's feminine intuition
'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this
All pressed up in the bathroom line
You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles
The most alive I've ever been
But kiss me and I might
-
Pisces and a Gemini
But I think we might go really nice together
If you let me stay the night
Well, I think I might just have to stay forever
Pisces and a Gemini
But I think we might go really nice together
If you let me stay the night
Well, I think I might just have to stay forever
(Ah-ah)
(Ah-ah)
-
Oh, one night I was bored in bed
And stalked you on the internet
It's feminine intuition
'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this
All pressed up in the bathroom line
You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles
The most alive I've ever been
But kiss me and I might
Kiss me and I might
Kiss me and I might drop dead
-
Fuente: Genius