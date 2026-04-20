Olivia Rodrigo estrena dos nuevos videoclips exclusivos de 'drop dead'

Olivia Rodrigo regresó con fuerza a la música con drop dead, el adelanto de su tercer disco you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

La semana pasada pudimos escuchar este nuevo tema que venía acompañado de un videoclip en YouTube grabado en el Palacio de Versalles. Sin embargo, la cantante ha liberado hoy dos versiones nuevas, una exclusiva de Spotify y otra de Apple Music.

Versiones alternativas

En su versión de Spotify, bajo el nombre drop dead (taken that eurostar to france),podemos ver a Olivia Rodrigo recorriendo lugares icónicos de Paris (como los alrededores de la Torre Eiffel).

Además, el video está grabado de forma que simula ser la grabación de un viaje a la ciudad por parte de la cámara de un turista.

En cambio, la versión de Apple Music nos muestra varios espacios del Palacio de Versalles, pero grabados a través de la cámara de un Mac, el cual tiene un escritorio en el que podemos ver referencias a imágenes del primer videoclip.

En cuanto al vestuario, a diferencia de la versión de Spotify, la vemos repetir el mismo vestido que en el video de YouTube.

Letra de 'drop dead', de Olivia Rodrigo

I know that the bar closes at 11

I hope you never finish that beer

You know all the words to "Just Like Heaven"

And I know why he wrote them

Now that you're standin' right here

-

Oh, one night I was bored in bed

And stalked you on the internet

It's feminine intuition

'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this

All pressed up in the bathroom line

You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles

The most alive I've ever been

But kiss me and I might drop dead

-

And I feel likе I might throw up

Left hook, right punch to the gut

You're so, so prеtty, boy

I'm paranoid I made you up

Yeah, I'd love it if you walked me home

If you promised, we can go real slow

'Cause I got chewing gum and a bunch of stuff I'd like to know

Like, have you ever been to Japan? Or taken that Eurostar to France?

I've been droppin' hints all night that I'd love it if you held my hand, goddamn

And then maybe we could make-makeout

Clothes off and fall to the ground

Let's go steady, let's go out

And tell the whole damn world how

-

One night I was bored in bed

And stalked you on the internet

It's feminine intuition

'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this

All pressed up in the bathroom line

You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles

The most alive I've ever been

But kiss me and I might

-

Pisces and a Gemini

But I think we might go really nice together

If you let me stay the night

Well, I think I might just have to stay forever

Pisces and a Gemini

But I think we might go really nice together

If you let me stay the night

Well, I think I might just have to stay forever

(Ah-ah)

(Ah-ah)

-

Oh, one night I was bored in bed

And stalked you on the internet

It's feminine intuition

'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this

All pressed up in the bathroom line

You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles

The most alive I've ever been

But kiss me and I might

Kiss me and I might

Kiss me and I might drop dead

-

Fuente: Genius