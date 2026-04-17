Olivia Rodrigo le canta al amor desde Versalles en 'drop dead', la primera canción de su nuevo disco
Olivia Rodrigo da comienzo a su nueva etapa artística con drop dead, el primer sencillo de su tercer álbum con un videoclip grabado en el Palacio de Versalles.
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Olivia Rodrigo está de vuelta. Tras el éxito de sus discos SOUR (2021) y GUTS (2023), la joven artista estadounidense publicará su tercer álbum el próximo 12 de junio bajo el título you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love —en español, "pareces bastante triste para ser una chica tan enamorada"—. Pero, antes, ha compartido un primer adelanto del proyecto.
Se trata de drop dead, una canción que va in crescendo desde un inicio instrumental hasta la intensidad del último estribillo. La artista, conocida por sus composiciones de amor adolescente, vuelve a cantar una historia de amor profunda e intensa: "Nunca me había sentido tan viva / Pero si me besas, puede que muera", canta en el estribillo.
"Pisces and a Gemini / But I think we might go really nice together"
En otra parte de la canción, dice: "Somos Piscis y Géminis / Pero creo que podríamos llevarnos muy bien / Si me dejas quedarme esta noche / Bueno, creo que quizá tenga que quedarme para siempre". Esto ha desatado una ola de comentarios entre los fans, pues el signo del zodíaco de Olivia Rodrigo es Piscis, y el de Louis Partridge es Géminis. Este actor británico comenzó una relación con la cantante en 2023, aunque a finales de 2025 se hizo pública su ruptura.
El verso "Pareces un ángel en las paredes de Versalles" le vale a Rodrigo para grabar el videoclip en el mítico Palacio de Versalles, donde la artista aparece recorriendo los pasillos o tocando una guitarra rosa.
Letra de 'drop dead', de Olivia Rodrigo
I know that the bar closes at 11
I hope you never finish that beer
You know all the words to "Just Like Heaven"
And I know why he wrote them
Now that you're standin' right here
-
Oh, one night I was bored in bed
And stalked you on the internet
It's feminine intuition
'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this
All pressed up in the bathroom line
You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles
The most alive I've ever been
But kiss me and I might drop dead
-
And I feel likе I might throw up
Left hook, right punch to the gut
You're so, so prеtty, boy
I'm paranoid I made you up
Yeah, I'd love it if you walked me home
If you promised, we can go real slow
'Cause I got chewing gum and a bunch of stuff I'd like to know
Like, have you ever been to Japan? Or taken that Eurostar to France?
I've been droppin' hints all night that I'd love it if you held my hand, goddamn
And then maybe we could make-makeout
Clothes off and fall to the ground
Let's go steady, let's go out
And tell the whole damn world how
-
One night I was bored in bed
And stalked you on the internet
It's feminine intuition
'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this
All pressed up in the bathroom line
You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles
The most alive I've ever been
But kiss me and I might
-
Pisces and a Gemini
But I think we might go really nice together
If you let me stay the night
Well, I think I might just have to stay forever
Pisces and a Gemini
But I think we might go really nice together
If you let me stay the night
Well, I think I might just have to stay forever
(Ah-ah)
(Ah-ah)
-
Oh, one night I was bored in bed
And stalked you on the internet
It's feminine intuition
'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this
All pressed up in the bathroom line
You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles
The most alive I've ever been
But kiss me and I might
Kiss me and I might
Kiss me and I might drop dead
-
Fuente: Genius