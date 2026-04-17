Olivia Rodrigo le canta al amor desde Versalles en 'drop dead', la primera canción de su nuevo disco

Olivia Rodrigo está de vuelta. Tras el éxito de sus discos SOUR (2021) y GUTS (2023), la joven artista estadounidense publicará su tercer álbum el próximo 12 de junio bajo el título you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love —en español, "pareces bastante triste para ser una chica tan enamorada"—. Pero, antes, ha compartido un primer adelanto del proyecto.

Se trata de drop dead, una canción que va in crescendo desde un inicio instrumental hasta la intensidad del último estribillo. La artista, conocida por sus composiciones de amor adolescente, vuelve a cantar una historia de amor profunda e intensa: "Nunca me había sentido tan viva / Pero si me besas, puede que muera", canta en el estribillo.

"Pisces and a Gemini / But I think we might go really nice together"

En otra parte de la canción, dice: "Somos Piscis y Géminis / Pero creo que podríamos llevarnos muy bien / Si me dejas quedarme esta noche / Bueno, creo que quizá tenga que quedarme para siempre". Esto ha desatado una ola de comentarios entre los fans, pues el signo del zodíaco de Olivia Rodrigo es Piscis, y el de Louis Partridge es Géminis. Este actor británico comenzó una relación con la cantante en 2023, aunque a finales de 2025 se hizo pública su ruptura.

El verso "Pareces un ángel en las paredes de Versalles" le vale a Rodrigo para grabar el videoclip en el mítico Palacio de Versalles, donde la artista aparece recorriendo los pasillos o tocando una guitarra rosa.

Letra de 'drop dead', de Olivia Rodrigo

I know that the bar closes at 11

I hope you never finish that beer

You know all the words to "Just Like Heaven"

And I know why he wrote them

Now that you're standin' right here

-

Oh, one night I was bored in bed

And stalked you on the internet

It's feminine intuition

'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this

All pressed up in the bathroom line

You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles

The most alive I've ever been

But kiss me and I might drop dead

-

And I feel likе I might throw up

Left hook, right punch to the gut

You're so, so prеtty, boy

I'm paranoid I made you up

Yeah, I'd love it if you walked me home

If you promised, we can go real slow

'Cause I got chewing gum and a bunch of stuff I'd like to know

Like, have you ever been to Japan? Or taken that Eurostar to France?

I've been droppin' hints all night that I'd love it if you held my hand, goddamn

And then maybe we could make-makeout

Clothes off and fall to the ground

Let's go steady, let's go out

And tell the whole damn world how

-

One night I was bored in bed

And stalked you on the internet

It's feminine intuition

'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this

All pressed up in the bathroom line

You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles

The most alive I've ever been

But kiss me and I might

-

Pisces and a Gemini

But I think we might go really nice together

If you let me stay the night

Well, I think I might just have to stay forever

Pisces and a Gemini

But I think we might go really nice together

If you let me stay the night

Well, I think I might just have to stay forever

(Ah-ah)

(Ah-ah)

-

Oh, one night I was bored in bed

And stalked you on the internet

It's feminine intuition

'Cause I always had a vision of us standing like this

All pressed up in the bathroom line

You lookin' like an angel on the walls of Versailles

The most alive I've ever been

But kiss me and I might

Kiss me and I might

Kiss me and I might drop dead

-

Fuente: Genius