The Weeknd y Swedish House Mafia unen fuerzas en 'Moth to a Flame’ // Instagram

Tras su separación en 2012, el grupo Swedish House Mafia vuelve a lanzar nueva música y sorprende al mundo con Moth to a Flame, su nuevo single de la mano de uno de los artistas más reputados de los últimos años: The Weeknd.

Con esta canción donde predominan los ritmos electrónicos y donde el intérprete de Blinding Lights pone la voz, con tono muy íntimo el cantante canadiense reflexiona sobre el amor.

"¿Pero sabe él que me llamas cuando duerme? / ¿O conoce las fotos que guardas? / ¿O conoce las razones por las que lloras? / O dime, ¿Sabe dónde está tu corazón? / ¿Dónde está realmente?", canta Abel Tesfaye en Moth to a Flame.

Con un videoclip donde impera la oscuridad, una cromática a la que nos tienen acostumbrados, y donde la luz gira en torno a los ritmos enérgicos del estribillo, el grupo sueco presenta su tercer single desde su separación en 2013.

Swedish House Mafiapresenta su nueva gira internacional

La banda de música electrónica, formada por los DJs y productores Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso y Steve Angello, pone fin así a su periplo por separado, tras 10 años sin nueva música.

El estreno de sus temas It Gets Better y Lifetime con Ty Dolla Sign y 070 Shake confirmó su regreso y esta nueva colaboración con The Weeknd ha sido el punto de partida para anunciar su nueva gira internacional en 2022, Paradise Again, producida por Live Nation.

Además, planean el lanzamiento de su nuevo disco, con temas inéditos, para finales de 2021. El grupo sueco también encabezará Coachella el próximo mes de abril junto con Travis Scott y Rage Against the Machine.

LETRA DE 'MOTH TO A FLAME' DE THE WEEKND Y SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA

[Intro]

Oh-woah

Woah-oh-oh

Woah

[Verse]

Like a moth to a flame

I'll pull you in, I pulled you back to

What you need initially

It's just one call away

And you'll leave him, you're loyal to me

But this time, I let you be

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause he seems like he's good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say he's the one

His love for you is true

[Chorus]

But does he know you call me when he sleeps?

But does he know the pictures that you keep?

But does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies

[Interlude]

Yeah

You should be with him, I let you go from time

You should stay with him

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause he seems like he's good for you

And he makes you feel like you should

And all your friends say he's the one

His love for you is true (Hey)

[Chorus]

But does he know you call me when he sleeps? (No, no)

But does he know the pictures that you keep? (Oh)

But does he know the reasons that you cry?

Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?

Where it truly lies

[Outro]

Right here with me, babe

Where it truly lies

My bed

Where it truly lies

In my heart

Where it truly lies

Where it truly lies

Where it truly lies

(Hey)

Where it truly lies