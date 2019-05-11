Europa FM

#DearMeTenYearsAgo, la tendencia que pone a reflexionar a Twitter

¿Qué le dirías a tu 'yo' de hace diez años? Esta es la pregunta que ha hecho reflexionar a los usuarios de Twitter, que han compartido sus pensamientos con el hashtag #DearMeTenYearsAgo.
  Barcelona | 11/05/2019
¿Cómo eras hace 10 años? ¿Qué hacías en 2009? Esto es lo que se han preguntado los usuarios de Twitter con el hashtag #DearMeTenYearsAgo.

A través de esta etiqueta, que durante muchas horas ha sido tendencia, muchas personas han confesado qué le dirían a su 'yo' de hace diez años. Sin duda, las respuestas son muy diferentes y divertidas.

Y, aunque algunos usuarios se arrepienten de haber hecho según qué cosas, la vida consiste en aprender de nuestros propios errores.

