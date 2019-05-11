DearMeTenYearsAgo, la tendencia que pone a reflexionar a Twitter

¿Cómo eras hace 10 años? ¿Qué hacías en 2009? Esto es lo que se han preguntado los usuarios de Twitter con el hashtag #DearMeTenYearsAgo.

A través de esta etiqueta, que durante muchas horas ha sido tendencia, muchas personas han confesado qué le dirían a su 'yo' de hace diez años. Sin duda, las respuestas son muy diferentes y divertidas.

Y, aunque algunos usuarios se arrepienten de haber hecho según qué cosas, la vida consiste en aprender de nuestros propios errores.

No te cortes flequillo, no crece tan rápido como dicen. #DearMeTenYearsAgo

You're doing great, pal. Don't change a thing. Keep wearing those bunny ears, my dude.

#DearMeTenYearsAgo Hey Kid, I know stupid boys told you that you were ugly and fat. And that it made you insecure for so many years. Just wait 12 year old me, you'll have fun turning those same boys down. pic.twitter.com/G1NP41kttC

Those people calling you Fatty, Ugly, beating you daily and telling you you’re worthless and had no friends were wrong. You believed them at the time but now you’re strong and living the best life with the best people. #DearMeTenYearsAgo pic.twitter.com/qiGFI2Jged

#DearMeTenYearsAgo

5 more rough+ painful yrs, but then... THEN... your life changes in unimaginable ways.

you’ll be on the masthead of @VanityFair, give a @TEDTalks + even do @LastWeekTonight!

also, you now like coconut + olives. (yes, really).

just hold on, sweetheart!

🙏🏻♥️