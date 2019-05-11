#DearMeTenYearsAgo, la tendencia que pone a reflexionar a Twitter
¿Qué le dirías a tu 'yo' de hace diez años? Esta es la pregunta que ha hecho reflexionar a los usuarios de Twitter, que han compartido sus pensamientos con el hashtag #DearMeTenYearsAgo.
¿Cómo eras hace 10 años? ¿Qué hacías en 2009? Esto es lo que se han preguntado los usuarios de Twitter con el hashtag #DearMeTenYearsAgo.
A través de esta etiqueta, que durante muchas horas ha sido tendencia, muchas personas han confesado qué le dirían a su 'yo' de hace diez años. Sin duda, las respuestas son muy diferentes y divertidas.
Y, aunque algunos usuarios se arrepienten de haber hecho según qué cosas, la vida consiste en aprender de nuestros propios errores.
No te cortes flequillo, no crece tan rápido como dicen. #DearMeTenYearsAgo— La vecina rubia (@lavecinarubia) May 10, 2019
You're doing great, pal. Don't change a thing. Keep wearing those bunny ears, my dude.— Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) May 10, 2019
#DearMeTenYearsAgo Hey Kid, I know stupid boys told you that you were ugly and fat. And that it made you insecure for so many years. Just wait 12 year old me, you'll have fun turning those same boys down. pic.twitter.com/G1NP41kttC— Maartje ♡ With Luv (@MorningJoon) May 10, 2019
Those people calling you Fatty, Ugly, beating you daily and telling you you’re worthless and had no friends were wrong. You believed them at the time but now you’re strong and living the best life with the best people. #DearMeTenYearsAgo pic.twitter.com/qiGFI2Jged— Craig (@Mr_Craig1) May 10, 2019
5 more rough+ painful yrs, but then... THEN... your life changes in unimaginable ways.
you’ll be on the masthead of @VanityFair, give a @TEDTalks + even do @LastWeekTonight!
also, you now like coconut + olives. (yes, really).
just hold on, sweetheart!
🙏🏻♥️— Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) May 10, 2019
#DearMeTenYearsAgo 53 Million people around the world will like an egg on Instagram for no reason pic.twitter.com/ym4sK6GzO2— Señor Bean (@SenorBean) May 10, 2019