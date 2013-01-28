Europa FM

15, 16 Y 17 DE AGOSTO

Sonorama 16 2013

Belle & Sebastian, Supersubmarina, Lori Meyers, Standstill presenta Cenit, Havalina, Los Tiki Phantoms, The Last Internationale, Delafé y las Flores Azules, Jaime Urrutia, Mendetz, McEnroe, Misscafeina, Mucho, The New Raemon, Capsula, Buffet Libre...

Aranda de Duero (Burgos)

Sonorama 16 2013 / europafm.com

FECHAS: 15, 15 y 17 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES:
Belle & Sebastian, Supersubmarina, Lori Meyers, Standstill presenta Cenit, Havalina, Los Tiki Phantoms, The Last Internationale, Delafé y las Flores Azules, Jaime Urrutia, Mendetz, McEnroe, Misscafeina, Mucho, The New Raemon, Capsula, Buffet Libre...
(Más artistas por confirmar)

PRECIO: Anticipadas: Sonopack: Abono + Camiseta + Botella de vino: 60 €

MÁS INFORMACIÓN:
sonorama-aranda.com
@sonoramaribera

CÓMO LLEGAR