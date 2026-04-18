Así suena 'I Feel So Free' de Madonna, la primera canción del álbum 'Confessions II'

Tras presentarla en la radio, Madonna sorprende a sus seguidores al publicar por sorpresa la primera canción de su próximo disco, Confessions II, que llegará el 3 de junio tras siete años sin lanzar un álbum de estudio. El nuevo tema se titula I Feel So Free y ya está disponible.

Se trata de la primera pista del disco, la cual indaga en el sentimiento de libertad que otorga la música con un ritmo techno-house: "Vamos, encuéntrame en la pista de baile / Ven aquí, puedo darte mucho más esta noche / Oh, hagámoslo bien", dice la letra.

Según apunta Billboard, I Feel So Free es "una canción de baile enérgica e impulsiva" que evoca a Future Lovers, canción de Madonna de su disco Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005). La comparación no es casual, ya que su nuevo álbum está inspirado en aquel trabajo de principios de siglo.

Bilboard también apunta que I Feel So Free es un adelanto del disco, pero no un single. Aún no se ha confirmado cuál será el primer sencillo de Confessions II. La canción está creada por Madonna y Stuart Price con el apoyo de Marvin L Burns en la composición y de Arca en la producción.

Letra de 'I Feel So Free', canción de Madonna

Thanks for coming

Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows

Create a new persona

A different identity

I can be whoever I wanna be

Create a new persona

Honestly, I wish I could be like other people

And just not care

But out here

On the dance floor

I feel so free

Oh, by the way, it all started like this

So, how's your evening so far?

Don't be a vibe kill

-

(Uh-uh-uh-uh)

Come on, meet me on the dance floor

Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (Ah)

-

It's really hard for me to trust people

Can you blame me?

I never know what people like me

That's why I like to go dancing

Safety in numbers

That's why I like to go dancing

Safety in numbers

Safety in numbers

-

Come on, meet me on the dance floor

Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (Ah)

-

I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free

-

It's dangerous with just one person

That's not a nice feeling

But out here, on the dance floor

I feel so free, I can't explain

On the dance floor

I feel so free

-

Been so lonely, I can't take anymore

Give me champagne so I can get on the floor tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (Let's)

-

I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free (Ah)

-

Come on, meet me on the dance floor

Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (Ah)

-

So, how's your evening so far?

-

I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free

I feel so free (Ah)

-

Come on, meet me on the dance floor

Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight

Oh, baby, let's do it right (do it)

-

(Free)

-

Fuente: Genius