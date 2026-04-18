Así suena 'I Feel So Free' de Madonna, la primera canción del álbum 'Confessions II'
Madonna publica la primera canción de su próximo disco, Confessions II. Se trata de I Feel So Free, un tema sobre sentirse libre en la pista de baile.
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Tras presentarla en la radio, Madonna sorprende a sus seguidores al publicar por sorpresa la primera canción de su próximo disco, Confessions II, que llegará el 3 de junio tras siete años sin lanzar un álbum de estudio. El nuevo tema se titula I Feel So Free y ya está disponible.
Se trata de la primera pista del disco, la cual indaga en el sentimiento de libertad que otorga la música con un ritmo techno-house: "Vamos, encuéntrame en la pista de baile / Ven aquí, puedo darte mucho más esta noche / Oh, hagámoslo bien", dice la letra.
Según apunta Billboard, I Feel So Free es "una canción de baile enérgica e impulsiva" que evoca a Future Lovers, canción de Madonna de su disco Confessions on a Dance Floor (2005). La comparación no es casual, ya que su nuevo álbum está inspirado en aquel trabajo de principios de siglo.
Bilboard también apunta que I Feel So Free es un adelanto del disco, pero no un single. Aún no se ha confirmado cuál será el primer sencillo de Confessions II. La canción está creada por Madonna y Stuart Price con el apoyo de Marvin L Burns en la composición y de Arca en la producción.
Letra de 'I Feel So Free', canción de Madonna
Thanks for coming
Sometimes I like to just hide in the shadows
Create a new persona
A different identity
I can be whoever I wanna be
Create a new persona
Honestly, I wish I could be like other people
And just not care
But out here
On the dance floor
I feel so free
Oh, by the way, it all started like this
So, how's your evening so far?
Don't be a vibe kill
-
(Uh-uh-uh-uh)
Come on, meet me on the dance floor
Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight
Oh, baby, let's do it right (Ah)
-
It's really hard for me to trust people
Can you blame me?
I never know what people like me
That's why I like to go dancing
Safety in numbers
That's why I like to go dancing
Safety in numbers
Safety in numbers
-
Come on, meet me on the dance floor
Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight
Oh, baby, let's do it right (Ah)
-
I feel so free
I feel so free
I feel so free
-
It's dangerous with just one person
That's not a nice feeling
But out here, on the dance floor
I feel so free, I can't explain
On the dance floor
I feel so free
-
Been so lonely, I can't take anymore
Give me champagne so I can get on the floor tonight
Oh, baby, let's do it right (Let's)
-
I feel so free
I feel so free
I feel so free
I feel so free (Ah)
-
Come on, meet me on the dance floor
Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight
Oh, baby, let's do it right (Ah)
-
So, how's your evening so far?
-
I feel so free
I feel so free
I feel so free
I feel so free (Ah)
-
Come on, meet me on the dance floor
Come here, baby, I can give you much more tonight
Oh, baby, let's do it right (do it)
-
(Free)
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Fuente: Genius