Beyoncé ensalza todos los tonos de piel marrón en 'Brown Skin Girl', junto a Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN y WizKid

Beyoncé continúa mostrándonos las piezas visuales que completan su álbum Black Is King con el vídeo de 'Brown Skin Girl'. Un film dirigido por la artista nigeriana-británica Jenn Nkiru que reúne a una diversidad de mujeres unidas por el color de su piel, aunque son de tonos muy distintos, algo que ha querido resaltar la propia Beyoncé.

"Era muy importante para mí que en 'Brown Skin Girl' representábamos todos los diferentes tonos de marrón. Queríamos que todos los personajes fueran filmados bajo una luz majestuosa" explica en un mensaje especial para Good Morning America, "Es importante que estemos todos juntos en esto y que todos nos celebremos".

Por su parte, la directora Jenn Nkiru también ha explicado la idea que quería plasmar en el vídeo en una entrevista para Essence: “Creo que la piel morena, la piel negra, la piel oscura es preciosa. Solo veo la divinidad en ella", explica que el objetivo del vídeo era convertir esta intención en una afirmación.

Y aunque Blue Ivy aparece en los créditos de la canción debido a la frase final del tema, no es la única familiar de la artista que aparece en este impresionante vídeo. También podemos ver a su hija menor, Rumi, y a su madre Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Pero en el vídeo también aparecen otras mujeres muy importantes en la vida de la artista, como su amiga y ex compañera de Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, la actriz Lupita Nyong'o o la modelo Naomi Campbell.

Uno de los grandes puntos fuertes del vídeo es su inclusión. Además de hacer un repaso por todos los tonos de piel marrón, también aparecen mujeres negras albinas, o mujeres del sur de Asia, que también tienen la piel oscura.

Tal como asegura Nkiru, era muy importante concentrarse en estas "brechas" cuando se habla de la mujer de piel oscura, ya que no solo se reduce a la comunidad negra.

LETRA DE 'BROWN SKIN GIRL' DE BEYONCÉ

Brown skin girl

Your skin just like pearls

The best thing in the world

Never trade you for anybody else

Singin' brown skin girl

Your skin just like pearls

The best thing in the world

I never trade you for anybody else, singin'

She said she really grew up poor like me

Don't believe in nothin' but the Almighty

Just a likkle jeans and a pure white tee

She never did forever be nobody wifey, yeah

So while I may not pretty boy, your heart is amiss

Play it like a villain 'cause she caught in a wave

Tonight I am walkin' away

9 to 5 mind, on the grind, yeah, yeah

Tonight I might fall in love, dependin' on how you hold me

I'm glad that I'm calmin' down, can't let no one come control me

Keep dancin' and call it love, she fightin' but fallin' slowly

If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told me

Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls

Your back against the world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls

The best thing inna di world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

Pose like a trophy when Naomis walk in

She need an Oscar for that pretty dark skin

Pretty like Lupita when the cameras close in

Drip broke the levee when my Kellys roll in

I think tonight she might braid her braids

Melanin too dark to throw her shade

She minds her business and wines her waist

Gold like 24k, okay

Tonight I might fall in love, dependin' on how you hold me

I'm glad that I'm calmin' down, can't let no one come control me

Keep dancin' and call it love, she fightin' but fallin' slowly

If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told me

Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls

Your back against the world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

Brown skin girl, ya skin just like pearls

The best thing inna di (about the) world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

Oh, have you looked in the mirror lately? (lately)

Wish you could trade eyes with me ('cause)

There's complexities in complexion

But your skin, it glow like diamonds

Dig me like the earth, you be giving birth

Took everything in life, baby, know your worth

I love everything about you, from your nappy curls

To every single curve, your body natural

Same skin that was broken be the same skin takin' over

Most things out of focus, view

But when you're in the room, they notice you (notice you)

'Cause you're beautiful

Yeah, you're beautiful

The men dem gon' fall in love

With you and all of your glory

Your skin is not only dark, it shines and it tells your story

Keep dancin', they can't control you

They watchin', they all adore you

If ever you are in doubt, remember what mama told you

Brown skin girl (brown skin girl)

Ya skin just like pearls (brown skin girl)

Your back against the world (oh)

I never trade you for anybody else, say (no, no)

Brown skin girl (brown skin girl)

Ya skin just like pearls (brown skin)

The best thing in all the world

I never trade you for anybody else, say

Brown skin girl

Your skin just like pearls

The best thing in the world

I never trade you for anybody else, singin'