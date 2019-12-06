Billie Eilish dirige el vídeo de su inquietante tema 'xanny' (vídeo + letra)

Vestida con ropa sencilla, un look al que nos tiene poco acostumbrados Billie, sin colores en el pelo ni maquillaje, sentada en un banco en medio de un cuarto blanco de paredes de baldosa, así se nos presenta el vídeo de 'xanny'.

Billie Eilish nos habla de miedo, humo, errores y un fuerte rechazo a las drogas, mientras le van apagando cigarrillos en la cara, y la música acompaña con elementos disruptivos, distorsiones que bien podrían ser fruto de una mente "intoxicada", asfixiada por el "humo" a su alrededor.

Billie Eilish está en uno de los momentos más importantes de su meteórica carrera, encabezando todas las listas internacionales, tanto de vídeo como de escuchas en Spotify, triunfando en premios más prestigiosos de la música, y disfrutando de un gran éxito y reconocimiento internacional, mientras trabaja en el que será su segundo álbum tras WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

LETRA DE LA CANCIÓN 'XANNY' DE BILLIE EILISH

What is it about them?

I must be missing something

They just keep doing nothing

Too intoxicated to be scared

Better off without them

They're nothing but unstable

Bring ashtrays to the table

And that's about the only thing they share

_______________________

I'm in their second hand smoke

Still just drinking canned coke

I don't need a xanny to feel better

On designated drives home

Only one who's not stoned

Don't give me a xanny now or ever

_______________________

Waking up at sundown

They're late to every party

Nobody's ever sorry

Too inebriated now to dance

Morning as they come down (come down)

Their pretty heads are hurting (hurting)

They're awfully bad at learning (learning)

Make the same mistakes, blame circumstance

_______________________

I'm in their second hand smoke

Still just drinking canned coke

I don't need a xanny to feel better

On designated drives home

Only one who's not stoned

Don't give me a xanny now or ever

_______________________

Please don't try to kiss me on the sidewalk

On your cigarette break

I can't afford to love someone

Who isn't dying by mistake in Silver Lake

_______________________

What is it about them?

I must be missing something

They just keep doing nothing

Too intoxicated to be scared

Hmm, hmm

Hmm, hmm

Hmm, mmm

Come down, hurting

Learning