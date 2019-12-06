Billie Eilish dirige el vídeo de su inquietante tema 'xanny' (vídeo + letra)
Billie Eilish nos sorprende en la dirección del vídeo de su nuevo tema, 'xanny', una canción llena de distorsiones que emulan la sensación de aturdimiento de una mente "demasiado intoxicada para tener miedo", ambientado en una habitación austera, que recuerda al cuarto de un hospital psiquiátrico.
Billie Eilish en el vídeo de 'xanny' / YouTube/Billie Eilish
Vestida con ropa sencilla, un look al que nos tiene poco acostumbrados Billie, sin colores en el pelo ni maquillaje, sentada en un banco en medio de un cuarto blanco de paredes de baldosa, así se nos presenta el vídeo de 'xanny'.
Billie Eilish nos habla de miedo, humo, errores y un fuerte rechazo a las drogas, mientras le van apagando cigarrillos en la cara, y la música acompaña con elementos disruptivos, distorsiones que bien podrían ser fruto de una mente "intoxicada", asfixiada por el "humo" a su alrededor.
Billie Eilish está en uno de los momentos más importantes de su meteórica carrera, encabezando todas las listas internacionales, tanto de vídeo como de escuchas en Spotify, triunfando en premios más prestigiosos de la música, y disfrutando de un gran éxito y reconocimiento internacional, mientras trabaja en el que será su segundo álbum tras WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
LETRA DE LA CANCIÓN 'XANNY' DE BILLIE EILISH
What is it about them?
I must be missing something
They just keep doing nothing
Too intoxicated to be scared
Better off without them
They're nothing but unstable
Bring ashtrays to the table
And that's about the only thing they share
_______________________
I'm in their second hand smoke
Still just drinking canned coke
I don't need a xanny to feel better
On designated drives home
Only one who's not stoned
Don't give me a xanny now or ever
_______________________
Waking up at sundown
They're late to every party
Nobody's ever sorry
Too inebriated now to dance
Morning as they come down (come down)
Their pretty heads are hurting (hurting)
They're awfully bad at learning (learning)
Make the same mistakes, blame circumstance
_______________________
I'm in their second hand smoke
Still just drinking canned coke
I don't need a xanny to feel better
On designated drives home
Only one who's not stoned
Don't give me a xanny now or ever
_______________________
Please don't try to kiss me on the sidewalk
On your cigarette break
I can't afford to love someone
Who isn't dying by mistake in Silver Lake
_______________________
What is it about them?
I must be missing something
They just keep doing nothing
Too intoxicated to be scared
Hmm, hmm
Hmm, hmm
Hmm, mmm
Come down, hurting
Learning