Dua Lipa, DaBady y un ascensor directo al espacio en el nuevo remix de 'Levitating'
Dua Lipa estrena un nuevo remix de 'Levitating', esta vez junto a DaBaby, con el que se sube a un ascensor con salida directa al espacio intergaláctico.
Dua Lipa y DaBady / Youtube
Tercera vuelta de tuerca que Dua Lipa le da a su tema 'Levitating'. Primero fue la versión en solitario, luego un remix con Madonna y Miss Elliot -que no tuvo el éxito esperado- y ahora la cantante de origen albano-kosovar revisita el tema de su álbum Future Nostalgia para regrabarlo junto a DaBady.
Eso sí, el nuevo videoclip de 'Levitating' sigue la misma línea que todo el concepto del álbum, que incluye una estética muy acorde con los aires disco de su sonido. 'Levintating', además, está llena de silencios y golpes que le aportan al tema un estilo casi funky.
Esta versión de Levitating se incluye en el álbum de remixes que la cantante estrenó el pasado mes de agosto, donde escuchamos colaboraciones como la de Gwen Stefani y Mark Ronson para Physical.
LETRA DE LEVITATING DE DUA LIPA Y DABADY
Billboard Baby, Dua Lipa make 'em dance when it come on
Everybody lookin' for a dance floor to run on
If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy
And I can take you for a ride
I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm
Where the music don't stop for life
Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes
Shining just the way I like
If you're feeling like you need a little bit of company
You met me at the perfect time
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I'm levitating
The Milky Way, we're renegading
Yeah, yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah
I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight
I need you all night, comе on, dance with me
I'm levitating
You, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I'm levitating
I'm one of the greatest, ain't no debatin' on it (Let's go)
I'm still levitating, I'm heavily medicated
Ironic I gave 'em love, and they end up hatin' on me (Go)
She told me love me, and she been waitin'
Been fightin' hard for your love, and I'm runnin' thin on my patience
Needin' someone to hug, even took it back to the basics
You see what you got me out here doin' (Yeah)
Might've threw me off, but can't nobody stop the movement (Uh huh)
Let's go, left foot, right foot, levitatin' (C'mon)
Pop stars (Go), Dua Lipa with DaBaby
I had to lace my shoes for all the blessings I was chasin' (Go)
If I ever slip, I fall into a better situation
So catch up, go put some cheese on it, get out and get your bread up (Yeah, yeah)
They always leaving you far, but you run together (hey)
Weight of the world on my shoulders, I kept my head up
Now baby stand up, 'cause girl you
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I'm levitating
The Milky Way, we're renegading
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I'm levitating
You, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I'm levitating
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I'm levitating (Woo)
You can fly away with me tonight
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Woo)
My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off
And I'm feeling so electric, dance my ass off
And even if I wanted to, I can't stop
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off
And I'm feeling so electric, dance my ass off
And even if I wanted to, I can't stop
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
You want me, I want you, baby
My sugarboo, I'm levitating
The Milky Way, we're renegading
I got you (Yeah), moonlight, you're my starlight
I need you all night (All night), come on, dance with me (Let's go)
I'm levitating (Woo)
You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Take you for a ride)
I'm levitating (Woo)
You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)
You can fly away with me tonight
Baby, let me take you for a ride
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Let me take you for a ride)
I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight (You are my starlight)
I need you all night, come on, dance with me
I'm levitating