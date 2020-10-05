Dua Lipa, DaBady y un ascensor directo al espacio en el nuevo remix de 'Levitating'

Tercera vuelta de tuerca que Dua Lipa le da a su tema 'Levitating'. Primero fue la versión en solitario, luego un remix con Madonna y Miss Elliot -que no tuvo el éxito esperado- y ahora la cantante de origen albano-kosovar revisita el tema de su álbum Future Nostalgia para regrabarlo junto a DaBady.

Eso sí, el nuevo videoclip de 'Levitating' sigue la misma línea que todo el concepto del álbum, que incluye una estética muy acorde con los aires disco de su sonido. 'Levintating', además, está llena de silencios y golpes que le aportan al tema un estilo casi funky.

Esta versión de Levitating se incluye en el álbum de remixes que la cantante estrenó el pasado mes de agosto, donde escuchamos colaboraciones como la de Gwen Stefani y Mark Ronson para Physical.

LETRA DE LEVITATING DE DUA LIPA Y DABADY

Billboard Baby, Dua Lipa make 'em dance when it come on

Everybody lookin' for a dance floor to run on

If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy

And I can take you for a ride

I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm

Where the music don't stop for life

Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes

Shining just the way I like

If you're feeling like you need a little bit of company

You met me at the perfect time

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way, we're renegading

Yeah, yeah, yеah, yeah, yeah

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night, comе on, dance with me

I'm levitating

You, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating

I'm one of the greatest, ain't no debatin' on it (Let's go)

I'm still levitating, I'm heavily medicated

Ironic I gave 'em love, and they end up hatin' on me (Go)

She told me love me, and she been waitin'

Been fightin' hard for your love, and I'm runnin' thin on my patience

Needin' someone to hug, even took it back to the basics

You see what you got me out here doin' (Yeah)

Might've threw me off, but can't nobody stop the movement (Uh huh)

Let's go, left foot, right foot, levitatin' (C'mon)

Pop stars (Go), Dua Lipa with DaBaby

I had to lace my shoes for all the blessings I was chasin' (Go)

If I ever slip, I fall into a better situation

So catch up, go put some cheese on it, get out and get your bread up (Yeah, yeah)

They always leaving you far, but you run together (hey)

Weight of the world on my shoulders, I kept my head up

Now baby stand up, 'cause girl you

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way, we're renegading

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating

You, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I'm levitating (Woo)

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Woo)

My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off

And I'm feeling so electric, dance my ass off

And even if I wanted to, I can't stop

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

My love is like a rocket, watch it blast off

And I'm feeling so electric, dance my ass off

And even if I wanted to, I can't stop

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way, we're renegading

I got you (Yeah), moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night (All night), come on, dance with me (Let's go)

I'm levitating (Woo)

You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Take you for a ride)

I'm levitating (Woo)

You can fly away with me tonight (Tonight)

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah (Let me take you for a ride)

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight (You are my starlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating