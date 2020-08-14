El eclipse de luna de Dua Lipa y Anwar Hadid en 'Levitating', con Madonna y Missy Elliott

Hace unos días Dua Lipa anunció el el lanzamiento de Club Future Nostalgia, el remix de este trabajo que incluye remezclas y nuevas versiones con colaboraciones de estrellas de la talla de Madonna, Gwen Stefani o Mark Ronson.

Este nuevo trabajo se trata de una revisión de Future Nostalgia, el álbum que publicó el pasado mes de mayo y que se ha convertido en todo un éxito gracias a temas como Don't Start Now, Physical o Break My Heart.

Y sin duda uno de los grandes reclamos de este álbum de remixes era la nueva versión de 'Levitating', en la que participan Madonna y Missy Elliot, mientras que The Blessed Madonna (antes conocida como The Black Madonna) se encarga de la producción, llevándose la base electrónica completamente a su terreno.

Un sonido de club algo más oscuro que el tono funky de la canción original, en el que Dua Lipa, Madonna y Missy Elliott continúan manteniendo en el pop.

Más allá de la nueva base de The Blessed Madonna, el tema sigue siendo bastante igual únicamente que el original incluyendo las voces de Madonna y Missy Elliot sobre la misma línea.

En cuanto al videoclip, principalmente está protagonizado por Dua Lipa, quien comparte escenas junto a su novio Anwar Hadid, hermano de Gigi y Bella Hadid.

Basado en un eclipse, vemos cómo lo viven diferentes personas con una estética de inspiración ochentera a lo Stranger Things y colorida como Euphoria.

Missy Elliott aparece en otro escenario para interpretar su parte mientras que Madonna es la gran ausente de este vídeo.

LETRA DE 'LEVITATING', DE DUA LIPA, MADONNA Y MISSY ELLIOT

Intro: Stuart Price & Dua Lipa]

(Dance)

Woohoo

[Verse 1: Dua Lipa & Madonna]

If you wanna run away with me, I know a galaxy

And I can take you for a ride (For a ride)

I had a premonition that we fell into a rhythm

Where the music don't stop for life (For life)

Glitter in the sky, glitter in my eyes

Shining just the way I like (I like)

If you're feeling like you need a little bit of company

You met me at the perfect time

[Pre-Chorus: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way is liberating

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come and dance with me)

[Verse 2: Madonna]

I believe that you're for me, I feel it in our energy

I see it written in the stars

We can go wherever, so let's do it now or never

Baby, nothing's ever, ever too far

Glitter in the sky, glitter in our eyes

Shining just the way we are

I feel like we're forever every time we get together

No, we're never gonna be apart

[Pre-Chorus: Madonna with Dua Lipa]

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way is liberating

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Baby, won't you come and dance with me)

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come on, dance with me)

[Post-Chorus: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride (Baby, let me take you for a ride)

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride (Can't stop it, baby)

[Verse 3: Missy Elliott]

Let's go!

Boy, I'm advanced, got my real tight pants

When I back it up, I put you in a trance (Woo)

If you wanna dance, then show me all your bands

'Cause tonight, I might give you a chance

(Let's get it, skrrt) Pull up in the coupe

Ooh, that dude, he look hella cute

Yeah, he lookin' at me like "Ooh"

Suck my breasts like Betty Boop (Woo)

Oh my, my, my (My, my)

Get to stuttering like "I-I-I" (I-I)

I'm a freak, I like to play shy

But I will get it poppin', anything, I'll try it

Say I'm on his top five list

On a Major Key like Khaled

Don't speak, open up your eyelids

I can be your girl if you keep it private

[Pre-Chorus: Dua Lipa with Madonna, Madonna]

You want me, I want you, baby

My sugarboo, I'm levitating

The Milky Way is liberating

Yeah, yeah, yeah

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Madonna]

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

(Come and dance with me)

[Post-Chorus: Dua Lipa & Madonna]

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

(Come on, let me take you for a ride)

You can fly away with me tonight

You can fly away with me tonight

Baby, let me take you for a ride

(Come on, let me take you for a ride)

[Chorus: Dua Lipa & Madonna]

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight (You are my starlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me (Come on, dance with me)

I got you, moonlight, you're my starlight (You're the moonlight)

I need you all night, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating

[Outro: Dua Lipa & Madonna, Dua Lipa & Madonna]

Woohoo

I'm levitating (Woo)

Come on, come on, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating

(Come on, let me take you for a ride)

I'm levitating (Woo)

Come on, come on, come on, dance with me

I'm levitating (Woohoo)

(Can't stop it baby, ah)

Fuente: Genius.com