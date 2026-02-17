Lana del rey estrena 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter', un single tan oscuro como esperado

Lana del Rey había fijado el día de hoy para lanzar su nuevo tema White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter, el cual, llegado la hora esperada del lanzamiento, parecía que finalmente no iba a ser publicado hoy.

Pero la artista ha decidido que más vale tarde que nunca y ha querido sorprendernos con el lanzamiento en plataformas de este single de casi cuatro minutos que formará parte de su décimo LP, Stove.

, el tema de Lana del Rey arranca con una melodía que puede que se te haga familiar, y es que la autora de, de Ella Fitzgerald, la cual arranca con unos acordes muy parecidos.

El tema bien podría ser parte de una película de terror, pues tanto la melodía como el tono y palabras utilizadas parecen indicar que algo no anda bien, como si viéramos a Caperucita entrando sola en el bosque...

Sin embargo, la letra parece hablar de una relación con un hombre ideal para ella, quizás su marido, haciendo incluso algunas rimas ocurrentes o graciosas por su sonido: "Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it’s okay? / Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine"

Sin duda, estamos ante uno de los temas más experimentales de Lana del Rey, un tema de estilo hablado que recuerda a A&W y en el que ha formado parte Drew Erickson para los arreglos de cuerda.

Letra de 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter'

He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Likes to keep me cool in the hot breeze summer

Likes to push me on this green John Deere mower

I know you wish you had a man like him, it's such a bummer

When I met him, like an arrow

Like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow

In the dark (Snap), snap, crackle, pop, tch

We're a match, he's just in my bone marrow

Everyone knows I had some trouble

But I'm home for the summer

And I wanted to know if I could use your stove

To cook somethin' up for you 'cause you are

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Take my hand off the stove, hun

Yelling, "Yoo-hoo, dinner's almost done"

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do

Know how absolutely wonderful that you are

He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Before I met him, Moorea boat over three summers

Now it's a ribbon 'round my neck, and it's cherry-colored

I've just been breaking, waitin' on a spirit hunter

I got a nicotine patch for the summer

Yeah, I'm a ghost, doesn't mean I feel nothin'

Put it on my ass, no tan lines, summer

I love my daddy, of course we're still together

Everyone knows I had some trouble

But it's been three summers

I know it's strange to see me cooking

For my husband

Positively voodoo, everything that you do

Did you know exactly how magical you are?

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

Take my hand off the stove, hun

Yelling, "Yoo-hoo, dinner's almost done"

Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do

Know how absolutely bad I'm with an oven

Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it's okay?

Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine

Yikes, like, maybe should've saved for a friend

Stick with baking, Daisy's very chagrined

Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it's okay?

Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine

Yikes, like, maybe should've saved for a friend

Stick with baking, Daisy's very chagrined

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Positively voodoo, everything that you do

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Did you know exactly how magical you are?

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"

(I know you wish you had a man like him, it's such a bummer) Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Positively voodoo, everything that you do

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Did you know exactly how magical you are?

(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"

Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter