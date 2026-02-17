Lana del rey estrena 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter', un single tan oscuro como esperado
El tema formará parte del décimo LP de Lana del Rey, Stove, el cual contendrá varias canciones de estilo country y algunas con un tono autobiográfico. Entre ellos, se espera que incluya Henry, come on, Bluebird o Stars Fell on Alabama.
Lana Del Rey pone fecha de estreno a su álbum 'Stove'
Lana del Rey había fijado el día de hoy para lanzar su nuevo tema White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter, el cual, llegado la hora esperada del lanzamiento, parecía que finalmente no iba a ser publicado hoy.
Pero la artista ha decidido que más vale tarde que nunca y ha querido sorprendernos con el lanzamiento en plataformas de este single de casi cuatro minutos que formará parte de su décimo LP, Stove.En medio de una atmósfera oscura, el tema de Lana del Rey arranca con una melodía que puede que se te haga familiar, y es que la autora de Summertime Sadness ha utilizado de base la canción Laura (1964), de Ella Fitzgerald, la cual arranca con unos acordes muy parecidos.
El tema bien podría ser parte de una película de terror, pues tanto la melodía como el tono y palabras utilizadas parecen indicar que algo no anda bien, como si viéramos a Caperucita entrando sola en el bosque...
Sin embargo, la letra parece hablar de una relación con un hombre ideal para ella, quizás su marido, haciendo incluso algunas rimas ocurrentes o graciosas por su sonido: "Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it’s okay? / Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine"
Sin duda, estamos ante uno de los temas más experimentales de Lana del Rey, un tema de estilo hablado que recuerda a A&W y en el que ha formado parte Drew Erickson para los arreglos de cuerda.
Letra de 'White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter'
He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Likes to keep me cool in the hot breeze summer
Likes to push me on this green John Deere mower
I know you wish you had a man like him, it's such a bummer
When I met him, like an arrow
Like a bird in the heart, like a sparrow
In the dark (Snap), snap, crackle, pop, tch
We're a match, he's just in my bone marrow
Everyone knows I had some trouble
But I'm home for the summer
And I wanted to know if I could use your stove
To cook somethin' up for you 'cause you are
Positively voodoo, everything that you do
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Take my hand off the stove, hun
Yelling, "Yoo-hoo, dinner's almost done"
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do
Know how absolutely wonderful that you are
He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Before I met him, Moorea boat over three summers
Now it's a ribbon 'round my neck, and it's cherry-colored
I've just been breaking, waitin' on a spirit hunter
I got a nicotine patch for the summer
Yeah, I'm a ghost, doesn't mean I feel nothin'
Put it on my ass, no tan lines, summer
I love my daddy, of course we're still together
Everyone knows I had some trouble
But it's been three summers
I know it's strange to see me cooking
For my husband
Positively voodoo, everything that you do
Did you know exactly how magical you are?
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
Take my hand off the stove, hun
Yelling, "Yoo-hoo, dinner's almost done"
Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, I imagine you do
Know how absolutely bad I'm with an oven
Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it's okay?
Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine
Yikes, like, maybe should've saved for a friend
Stick with baking, Daisy's very chagrined
Whoopsie-daisy, do you think it's okay?
Whoopsie-daisy, deposition cocaine
Yikes, like, maybe should've saved for a friend
Stick with baking, Daisy's very chagrined
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Positively voodoo, everything that you do
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Did you know exactly how magical you are?
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"
(I know you wish you had a man like him, it's such a bummer) Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Positively voodoo, everything that you do
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Did you know exactly how magical you are?
(He's my white feather hawk tail deer hunter) Whoopsie-daisy, yoo-hoo, yelling, "I love you"
Out to my white feather hawk tail deer hunter