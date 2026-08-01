Olivia Rodrigo aparece por sorpresa en el Lollapalooza para cantar con The Smashing Pumpkins
El festival Lollapalooza 2026, celebrado en Chicago, ha vivido uno de sus momentos más emotivos este viernes 31 de julio cuando The Smashing Pumpkins ha invitado al escenario a Olivia Rodrigo.
Lorde y Charli xcx cantan juntas el remix de 'girl, so confusing' en el Lollapalooza
Del 30 de julio al 2 de agosto se celebra en Chicago (Illinois, Estados Unidos) el festival Lollapalooza 2026, cuyo cartel cuenta con Lorde, Charli xcx, Olivia Dean, Tate McRae o la banda de rock alternativo The Smashing Pumpkins. Esta última ha actuado el viernes 31 de julio con dos invitados: el rockero británico Yungblud y la estrella global Olivia Rodrigo.
La joven estadounidense ha sido la segunda sorpresa del concierto y ha contado con una presentación de lujo por parte del vocalista Billy Corgan: "Y ahora me gustaría presentarles a una invitada muy, muy especial: ¡la señorita Olivia Rodrigo!".
En ese momento, el público del festival ha empezado a gritar ante la aparición de Olivia Rodrigo "con un vestido transparente de estilo babydoll y medias hasta la rodilla", según describe Rolling Stone.
Para la actuación, Corgan ha tocado la guitarra en acústico para cantar juntos Thirty-Three, una canción del grupo incluida en su exitoso álbum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995). "La escena de la noche, con la banda y Rodrigo bañados en luz roja mientras caía la lluvia sobre la onírica actuación, marca uno de los momentos más memorables del festival hasta el momento", asegura la revista antes citada.
Letra de 'Thirty-Three', de The Smashing Pumpkins
Speak to me in a language I can hear
Humour me before I have to go
Deep in thought I forgive everyone
As the cluttered streets greet me once again
-
I know I can't be late
Supper's waiting on the table
-
Tomorrow's just an excuse away
So I pull my collar up and face the cold
On my own
-
The earth laughs beneath my heavy feet
At the blasphemy in my old jangly walk
Steeple guide me to my heart and home
The sun is out and up and down again
-
I know I'll make it
Love can last forever
Graceful swans of never
Topple to the earth
-
And you
Can make it last, forever you
Can make it last, forever you
Can make it last
-
And for a moment I lose myself
Wrapped up in the pleasures of the world
-
I've journeyed here and there and back again
But in the same old haunts I still find my friends
Mysteries not ready to reveal
Sympathies I'm ready to return
-
I'll make the effort
Love can last forever
Graceful swans of never
Topple to the earth
-
Tomorrow's just an excuse
Tomorrow's just an excuse
-
And you
Can make it last, forever you
Can make it last, forever you
Can make it last, forever you
Ever you
-
Fuente: letras.com