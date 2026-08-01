Olivia Rodrigo aparece por sorpresa en el Lollapalooza para cantar con The Smashing Pumpkins

Del 30 de julio al 2 de agosto se celebra en Chicago (Illinois, Estados Unidos) el festival Lollapalooza 2026, cuyo cartel cuenta con Lorde, Charli xcx, Olivia Dean, Tate McRae o la banda de rock alternativo The Smashing Pumpkins. Esta última ha actuado el viernes 31 de julio con dos invitados: el rockero británico Yungblud y la estrella global Olivia Rodrigo.

La joven estadounidense ha sido la segunda sorpresa del concierto y ha contado con una presentación de lujo por parte del vocalista Billy Corgan: "Y ahora me gustaría presentarles a una invitada muy, muy especial: ¡la señorita Olivia Rodrigo!".

En ese momento, el público del festival ha empezado a gritar ante la aparición de Olivia Rodrigo "con un vestido transparente de estilo babydoll y medias hasta la rodilla", según describe Rolling Stone.

Para la actuación, Corgan ha tocado la guitarra en acústico para cantar juntos Thirty-Three, una canción del grupo incluida en su exitoso álbum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness (1995). "La escena de la noche, con la banda y Rodrigo bañados en luz roja mientras caía la lluvia sobre la onírica actuación, marca uno de los momentos más memorables del festival hasta el momento", asegura la revista antes citada.

Letra de 'Thirty-Three', de The Smashing Pumpkins

Speak to me in a language I can hear

Humour me before I have to go

Deep in thought I forgive everyone

As the cluttered streets greet me once again

-

I know I can't be late

Supper's waiting on the table

-

Tomorrow's just an excuse away

So I pull my collar up and face the cold

On my own

-

The earth laughs beneath my heavy feet

At the blasphemy in my old jangly walk

Steeple guide me to my heart and home

The sun is out and up and down again

-

I know I'll make it

Love can last forever

Graceful swans of never

Topple to the earth

-

And you

Can make it last, forever you

Can make it last, forever you

Can make it last

-

And for a moment I lose myself

Wrapped up in the pleasures of the world

-

I've journeyed here and there and back again

But in the same old haunts I still find my friends

Mysteries not ready to reveal

Sympathies I'm ready to return

-

I'll make the effort

Love can last forever

Graceful swans of never

Topple to the earth

-

Tomorrow's just an excuse

Tomorrow's just an excuse

-

And you

Can make it last, forever you

Can make it last, forever you

Can make it last, forever you

Ever you

-

Fuente: letras.com