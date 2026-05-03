Olivia Rodrigo presenta una canción inédita en 'Saturday Night Live': así suena 'begged'

Olivia Rodrigo sigue dando pistas sobre su próximo álbum, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, que verá la luz el 12 de junio. Tras anunciar una gira de conciertos con dos paradas en Barcelona, la artista ha visitado el late show estadounidense Saturday Night Live para cantar drop dead y una canción inédita: begged.

El tema forma parte de su nuevo disco, aunque se desconoce si se publicará antes del 12 de junio. Sin embargo, sus fans ya pueden escuchar la composición en directo. Durante el programa, Olivia Rodrigo ha interpretado begged sentada en un columpio, con un vestido rosa pastel y una preciosa delicadeza en la voz.

La canción habla sobre la sensación de mendigar amor dentro de una relación: "Soy paciente, tú estás aprеndiendo, finjo que no me duele / Porque dicen que es una virtud no dejar escapar un buen amor / Así que actúo tranquila y comprensiva, tomaré lo que estás ofreciendo / Pero nada es suficiente cuando sé que para conseguirlo tuve que rogar", dice el estribillo traducido.

Letra de 'begged', de Olivia Rodrigo

All that I want

Is to know undoubtedly

That you just have eyes for me

Could you make it clear?

All that I want

Is to sit here silently

And watch movies on TV

What a shame, you're not here

Here to witness my devotion

And my endless well of needs

I'm an anchor in the ocean

You know I could never leave

-

So, I'm patient, you're learning, pretend it's not hurting, oh, woah (Oh, woah)

'Cause they say it's a virtue to not let good love slip away ('Way)

So, I'm cool and forgiving, I'll take what you'rе giving, oh, woah (Oh, ah)

But nothing's quite enough when I know that to gеt it, I begged

Yeah, to get it, I begged

-

And I have this thought

When I lay in bed at night

That I feel trapped inside my life

Is that a normal thing to fight back the ways

Of a static lovers dread?

I'm overwhelmed, I'm underfed

And yet I still cling (Cling to hope like)

Cling to hope like snow on mountains (Careless)

Careless words melt it away (Melt away)

I'm a penny in a fountain, just waiting on my luck to change

-

So, I'm patient, you're learning, pretend it's not hurting, oh, woah (Oh, woah)

'Cause they say it's a virtue to not let good love slip away ('Way)

So, I'm cool and forgiving, I'll take what you're giving, oh, woah (Ooh, ah)

But nothing's quite enough when I know that to get it, I begged

Yeah, to get it, I begged

-

fuente: Genius