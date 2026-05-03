Olivia Rodrigo presenta una canción inédita en 'Saturday Night Live': así suena 'begged'
Olivia Rodrigo ha cantado una nueva canción en el programa Saturday Night Live, donde ha conmovido a los espectadores al ritmo de begged. Se trata de un tema inédito de su próximo álbum que habla sobre rogar amor dentro de una relación.
Todo sobre el concierto de Olivia Rodrigo con el FC Barcelona
Olivia Rodrigo sigue dando pistas sobre su próximo álbum, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, que verá la luz el 12 de junio. Tras anunciar una gira de conciertos con dos paradas en Barcelona, la artista ha visitado el late show estadounidense Saturday Night Live para cantar drop dead y una canción inédita: begged.
El tema forma parte de su nuevo disco, aunque se desconoce si se publicará antes del 12 de junio. Sin embargo, sus fans ya pueden escuchar la composición en directo. Durante el programa, Olivia Rodrigo ha interpretado begged sentada en un columpio, con un vestido rosa pastel y una preciosa delicadeza en la voz.
La canción habla sobre la sensación de mendigar amor dentro de una relación: "Soy paciente, tú estás aprеndiendo, finjo que no me duele / Porque dicen que es una virtud no dejar escapar un buen amor / Así que actúo tranquila y comprensiva, tomaré lo que estás ofreciendo / Pero nada es suficiente cuando sé que para conseguirlo tuve que rogar", dice el estribillo traducido.
Letra de 'begged', de Olivia Rodrigo
All that I want
Is to know undoubtedly
That you just have eyes for me
Could you make it clear?
All that I want
Is to sit here silently
And watch movies on TV
What a shame, you're not here
Here to witness my devotion
And my endless well of needs
I'm an anchor in the ocean
You know I could never leave
-
So, I'm patient, you're learning, pretend it's not hurting, oh, woah (Oh, woah)
'Cause they say it's a virtue to not let good love slip away ('Way)
So, I'm cool and forgiving, I'll take what you'rе giving, oh, woah (Oh, ah)
But nothing's quite enough when I know that to gеt it, I begged
Yeah, to get it, I begged
-
And I have this thought
When I lay in bed at night
That I feel trapped inside my life
Is that a normal thing to fight back the ways
Of a static lovers dread?
I'm overwhelmed, I'm underfed
And yet I still cling (Cling to hope like)
Cling to hope like snow on mountains (Careless)
Careless words melt it away (Melt away)
I'm a penny in a fountain, just waiting on my luck to change
-
So, I'm patient, you're learning, pretend it's not hurting, oh, woah (Oh, woah)
'Cause they say it's a virtue to not let good love slip away ('Way)
So, I'm cool and forgiving, I'll take what you're giving, oh, woah (Ooh, ah)
But nothing's quite enough when I know that to get it, I begged
Yeah, to get it, I begged
-
fuente: Genius