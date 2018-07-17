Los mejores festivales internacionales de 2014

ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

LUGAR: South Beach (Miami)

FECHAS: 28, 29 y 30 de marzo

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Tiësto, Afrojack, Alesso, Amin Van Buuren, Paul, Kalkbrenner, Martin Garrix, Avicii, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Diplo, Kaskade, Krewella ,Eric Prydz, 2manydjs, Empire Of The Sun, Hardwell, Steve Angello, Example, MGMT, M.I.A, Nicki Romero, Zedd, Laidback, Luke, Showtek, Above & Beyond, W&W, Blasterjaxx, Rebecca&Fiona, Moti, Mykris, Jack U, Sander Doorn, Dizee Rascal, Nervo, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tomie Sunshine, Michael Burn, Chance The Rapper, Goldfish...

PRECIO: Abono una semana: 399,95$

Más información: ultramusicfestival.com

COACHELLA

LUGAR: Coachella (California)

FECHAS: 11, 12 y 13 de abril / 18, 19 y 20 de abril

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Outkast, Muse, Arcade Fire, Pharrell Williams, Calvin Harris, Lorde, Martin Garrix, Neutral Milk Hotel, Disclosure, Lana del Rey, Motörhead, Foster The People, The Knife, The Replacements, Broken Bells, Zedd, Girl Talk, Ellie Goulding, Chromeo, Queens Of The Stone Age, Skrillex, Pet Shop Boys, MGMT, Empire Of The Sun, Fatboy Slim, Beck, Alesso, Duck Sauce, Little Dragon, Adventure Club, Flosstradamus, Toy Dolls, Nas, Kidi Cludi, Haim, AFI, Bonobo...

PRECIO: Desde 375$ a 799$

Más información: coachella.com

GROEZROCK

LUGAR: Gestel (Bélgica)

FECHAS: 2 y 3 de mayo

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: NoFx, Brand New, Descendents, The Offspring, The Hives, New Found Glory, Alkaline Trio, Ignite, The Lawrence Arms, Screeching Weasel, All, Snuff, The Menzingers, Bodyjar, Gameface, Funeral Dress, The Casualites, The Smith Street Band, Atlas Losing Grip, Astpai, Elway, Get Dead...

PRECIO: entrada un día: 70€ / Abono: 110 €

Más información: groezrock.es

PINKPOP

LUGAR: Landgraaf (Holanda)

FECHAS: 7, 8 y 9 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: The Rolling Stones, Arctic Monkeys, Metallica, Editors, John Mayer, Arcade Fire, Avenged Sevenfold, Stromae, Biffy Clyro, The Kooks, Ed Sheeran, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Jake Bugg, Paolo Nutini, Bastille...

PRECIO:Entrada de un día: 90 € / Abono + camping: 175 €

Más información: pinkpop.nl

T IN THE PARK

LUGAR: Kinross (Escocia)

FECHAS: 11, 12 y 13 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Biffy Clyro, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Bastille, Pixies, Calvin Harris, John Newman, Paolo Nutini, Arctic Monkeys, Pharrell Williams, Rudimental, Elbow, Ben Howard, Jake Bugg, Disclosure, Example, Imagine Dragons, Tinie Tempah, Franz Ferdinand, Kaiser Chiefs, London Grammar, Passenger, Tame Impala, Kodaline, Steve Angello, Alesso, Haim, You Me At Six, Bombay Bicycle Club, The 1975, Twin Atlantic, Katy B...

PRECIO: Desde £75 hasta £194

Más información: tinthepark.com

DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Manchester (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 13, 14 y 15 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park, Aerosmith, Rob Zombie, Fall Out Boy, Alter Bridge, Within Temptation, Bring Me The Horizon, Steel Panther, The Offspring, StatusQuo, Trivium, Bad Religion, Twistted Sister, The Pretty Reckless...

PRECIO: Desde £180 a £205

Más información: downloadfestival.co.uk

FIREFLY FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Dover (Estados Unidos)

FECHAS: 19, 20, 21 y 22 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Foo Fighters, Outkast, Jack Johnson, Imagine Dragons, Beck, Martin Garrix, The Lumineers, Arctic Monkeys, Sky Ferreira, Weezer, Asaf Avidan, San Fermin, Kaiser Chiefs, A-Trak, The White Panda, Tegan and Sara, Ziggy Marley, Jake Bugg, Amos Lee, Chance The Rapper, Cash Cash...

PRECIO: 299$

Más información: fireflyfestival.com

GLASTONBURY FESTIVALS

LUGAR: Glastonbury (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 27, 28 y 29 de junio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Arcade Fire, Kasabian, The Black Keys, Robert Plant, Lily Allen, Lana del Rey, Skrillex, Pixies, John Newman, Massive Attack, Disclosure, Ed Sheeran, De La Soul, M.I.A., Rudimental, MGMT, Jake Bugg, Jack White, Dolly Parton, Elbow, Temples, The Wailers, The 1975, Bonobo, Blondie, Paolo Nutini, Metronomy, Foster The People, Mogwai, Bryan Fery, Richie Hawtin, Manic Street Preachers, Goldfrapp, Suzanne Vega, Crystal Fighters, Chance The Rapper, Jamie XX...

PRECIO: £210

Más información: glastonburyfestivals.co.uk

FESTIVAL D'ÉTÉ DE QUÉBEC

LUGAR: Québec (Canadá)

FECHAS: del 3 al 13 de julio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Lady Gaga, The Killers, Bryan Adams, Soundgarden, Billy Joel, Steve Miller Band, Snoop Dogg, Queens Of The Stone Age, A$AP Rocky, Cypress Hill, Blondie, The Kills, Marillion, Gogol Bordello, Jake Bugg...

PRECIO: Los primeros 60.000 abonos (para los 11 días) a 68$ y el resto a 78$

Más información: infofestival.com

TOMORROWLAND

LUGAR: Landgraaf (Holanda)

FECHAS: 26, 27 Y 28 de julio

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Dada Life, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, Netsky, Yves V, Zeds Dead, Afrojack, Alesso, DVBBS Hardwell, Hernan Cattaneo, Jeff Mills, Kaskade, Knife Party, Laidback Luke, New World Punx, Pretty Lights, Sander van Doorn, Sven Väth, Tiësto, Tommy Trash, Dave Clarke, Erol Alkan, Green Velvet, Krewella, Nicky Romero, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Angello, Vitalic (Live)...

PRECIO: Entradas agotadas

Más información: tomorrowland.com

LOLLAPALOOZA

LUGAR: Grant Park (Chicago)

FECHAS: 1, 2 y 3 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Eminem, Outkast, Kings Of Leon, Arctic Monkeys, Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Lorde, The Avett Brothers, Foster The People,

PRECIO: $100

Más información: lollapalooza.com

V FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Chelmsford y Staffordshire (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 16 y 17 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Justin Timberlake, The Killers, Ed Sheeran, Paolo Nutini, Example, Lily Allen, Elbow, Axwell & Ingrosso, Bastille, Rudimental, Chase & Status, Alesso, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers, Above & Beyond, Tom Odell, Sub Focus, Train, Blondie, Jason Derulo, John Newman...

PRECIO: Entrada de un día: £89, Abono: £195, Abono con camping: £189

Más información: vfestival.com

READING LEEDS FESTIVAL

LUGAR: Leeds (Reino Unido)

FECHAS: 22, 23 y 24 de agosto

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Queens Of The Stone Age, Blink 182, Arctic Monkeys, Clean Bandit, Imagine Dragons, Jake Bugg, Pendulum, Foster The People, Paramore, Vampire Weekend, Enter Shikari, The Hives, Temples, Bombay Bicycle Club, Chvrches, Die Antwoord, Disclosure, The 1975, Metronomy, Basement, Klaxons, Of Mice and Men...

PRECIO: Entrada de un día: £99.50 / Abono: £213

Más información: readingfestival.com y leedsfestival.com