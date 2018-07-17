Los mejores festivales internacionales de 2014
Además de los mejores festivales para este verano en España, aquí te dejamos una selección de los mejores festivales de música de todo el mundo que se celebrará este año. No pierdas la oportunidad de disfrutar de la mejor música estés donde estés.
@europa_fm | Barcelona | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 20:19 horas
Tomorrowland 2012 / europafm.com
ULTRA MUSIC FESTIVAL
LUGAR: South Beach (Miami)
FECHAS: 28, 29 y 30 de marzo
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Tiësto, Afrojack, Alesso, Amin Van Buuren, Paul, Kalkbrenner, Martin Garrix, Avicii, Carl Cox, David Guetta, Diplo, Kaskade, Krewella ,Eric Prydz, 2manydjs, Empire Of The Sun, Hardwell, Steve Angello, Example, MGMT, M.I.A, Nicki Romero, Zedd, Laidback, Luke, Showtek, Above & Beyond, W&W, Blasterjaxx, Rebecca&Fiona, Moti, Mykris, Jack U, Sander Doorn, Dizee Rascal, Nervo, Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, Tomie Sunshine, Michael Burn, Chance The Rapper, Goldfish...
PRECIO: Abono una semana: 399,95$
Más información: ultramusicfestival.com
COACHELLA
LUGAR: Coachella (California)
FECHAS: 11, 12 y 13 de abril / 18, 19 y 20 de abril
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Outkast, Muse, Arcade Fire, Pharrell Williams, Calvin Harris, Lorde, Martin Garrix, Neutral Milk Hotel, Disclosure, Lana del Rey, Motörhead, Foster The People, The Knife, The Replacements, Broken Bells, Zedd, Girl Talk, Ellie Goulding, Chromeo, Queens Of The Stone Age, Skrillex, Pet Shop Boys, MGMT, Empire Of The Sun, Fatboy Slim, Beck, Alesso, Duck Sauce, Little Dragon, Adventure Club, Flosstradamus, Toy Dolls, Nas, Kidi Cludi, Haim, AFI, Bonobo...
PRECIO: Desde 375$ a 799$
Más información: coachella.com
GROEZROCK
LUGAR: Gestel (Bélgica)
FECHAS: 2 y 3 de mayo
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: NoFx, Brand New, Descendents, The Offspring, The Hives, New Found Glory, Alkaline Trio, Ignite, The Lawrence Arms, Screeching Weasel, All, Snuff, The Menzingers, Bodyjar, Gameface, Funeral Dress, The Casualites, The Smith Street Band, Atlas Losing Grip, Astpai, Elway, Get Dead...
PRECIO: entrada un día: 70€ / Abono: 110 €
Más información: groezrock.es
PINKPOP
LUGAR: Landgraaf (Holanda)
FECHAS: 7, 8 y 9 de junio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: The Rolling Stones, Arctic Monkeys, Metallica, Editors, John Mayer, Arcade Fire, Avenged Sevenfold, Stromae, Biffy Clyro, The Kooks, Ed Sheeran, Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, Jake Bugg, Paolo Nutini, Bastille...
PRECIO:Entrada de un día: 90 € / Abono + camping: 175 €
Más información: pinkpop.nl
T IN THE PARK
LUGAR: Kinross (Escocia)
FECHAS: 11, 12 y 13 de junio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Biffy Clyro, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Bastille, Pixies, Calvin Harris, John Newman, Paolo Nutini, Arctic Monkeys, Pharrell Williams, Rudimental, Elbow, Ben Howard, Jake Bugg, Disclosure, Example, Imagine Dragons, Tinie Tempah, Franz Ferdinand, Kaiser Chiefs, London Grammar, Passenger, Tame Impala, Kodaline, Steve Angello, Alesso, Haim, You Me At Six, Bombay Bicycle Club, The 1975, Twin Atlantic, Katy B...
PRECIO: Desde £75 hasta £194
Más información: tinthepark.com
DOWNLOAD FESTIVAL
LUGAR: Manchester (Reino Unido)
FECHAS: 13, 14 y 15 de junio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Avenged Sevenfold, Linkin Park, Aerosmith, Rob Zombie, Fall Out Boy, Alter Bridge, Within Temptation, Bring Me The Horizon, Steel Panther, The Offspring, StatusQuo, Trivium, Bad Religion, Twistted Sister, The Pretty Reckless...
PRECIO: Desde £180 a £205
Más información: downloadfestival.co.uk
FIREFLY FESTIVAL
LUGAR: Dover (Estados Unidos)
FECHAS: 19, 20, 21 y 22 de junio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Foo Fighters, Outkast, Jack Johnson, Imagine Dragons, Beck, Martin Garrix, The Lumineers, Arctic Monkeys, Sky Ferreira, Weezer, Asaf Avidan, San Fermin, Kaiser Chiefs, A-Trak, The White Panda, Tegan and Sara, Ziggy Marley, Jake Bugg, Amos Lee, Chance The Rapper, Cash Cash...
PRECIO: 299$
Más información: fireflyfestival.com
GLASTONBURY FESTIVALS
LUGAR: Glastonbury (Reino Unido)
FECHAS: 27, 28 y 29 de junio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Arcade Fire, Kasabian, The Black Keys, Robert Plant, Lily Allen, Lana del Rey, Skrillex, Pixies, John Newman, Massive Attack, Disclosure, Ed Sheeran, De La Soul, M.I.A., Rudimental, MGMT, Jake Bugg, Jack White, Dolly Parton, Elbow, Temples, The Wailers, The 1975, Bonobo, Blondie, Paolo Nutini, Metronomy, Foster The People, Mogwai, Bryan Fery, Richie Hawtin, Manic Street Preachers, Goldfrapp, Suzanne Vega, Crystal Fighters, Chance The Rapper, Jamie XX...
PRECIO: £210
Más información: glastonburyfestivals.co.uk
FESTIVAL D'ÉTÉ DE QUÉBEC
LUGAR: Québec (Canadá)
FECHAS: del 3 al 13 de julio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Lady Gaga, The Killers, Bryan Adams, Soundgarden, Billy Joel, Steve Miller Band, Snoop Dogg, Queens Of The Stone Age, A$AP Rocky, Cypress Hill, Blondie, The Kills, Marillion, Gogol Bordello, Jake Bugg...
PRECIO: Los primeros 60.000 abonos (para los 11 días) a 68$ y el resto a 78$
Más información: infofestival.com
TOMORROWLAND
LUGAR: Landgraaf (Holanda)
FECHAS: 26, 27 Y 28 de julio
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Armin van Buuren, Carl Cox, Dada Life, Dillon Francis, Diplo, Eric Prydz, Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, Netsky, Yves V, Zeds Dead, Afrojack, Alesso, DVBBS Hardwell, Hernan Cattaneo, Jeff Mills, Kaskade, Knife Party, Laidback Luke, New World Punx, Pretty Lights, Sander van Doorn, Sven Väth, Tiësto, Tommy Trash, Dave Clarke, Erol Alkan, Green Velvet, Krewella, Nicky Romero, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Angello, Vitalic (Live)...
PRECIO: Entradas agotadas
Más información: tomorrowland.com
LOLLAPALOOZA
LUGAR: Grant Park (Chicago)
FECHAS: 1, 2 y 3 de agosto
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Eminem, Outkast, Kings Of Leon, Arctic Monkeys, Skrillex, Calvin Harris, Lorde, The Avett Brothers, Foster The People,
PRECIO: $100
Más información: lollapalooza.com
V FESTIVAL
LUGAR: Chelmsford y Staffordshire (Reino Unido)
FECHAS: 16 y 17 de agosto
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Justin Timberlake, The Killers, Ed Sheeran, Paolo Nutini, Example, Lily Allen, Elbow, Axwell & Ingrosso, Bastille, Rudimental, Chase & Status, Alesso, Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers, Above & Beyond, Tom Odell, Sub Focus, Train, Blondie, Jason Derulo, John Newman...
PRECIO: Entrada de un día: £89, Abono: £195, Abono con camping: £189
Más información: vfestival.com
READING LEEDS FESTIVAL
LUGAR: Leeds (Reino Unido)
FECHAS: 22, 23 y 24 de agosto
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Queens Of The Stone Age, Blink 182, Arctic Monkeys, Clean Bandit, Imagine Dragons, Jake Bugg, Pendulum, Foster The People, Paramore, Vampire Weekend, Enter Shikari, The Hives, Temples, Bombay Bicycle Club, Chvrches, Die Antwoord, Disclosure, The 1975, Metronomy, Basement, Klaxons, Of Mice and Men...
PRECIO: Entrada de un día: £99.50 / Abono: £213
Más información: readingfestival.com y leedsfestival.com