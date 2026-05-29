Ariana Grande lanza 'hate that i made you love me', una de las canciones que más le gustan de toda su discografía

Ariana Grande ha confesado que hate that i made you love me es una de sus canciones favoritas entre todas las que ha escrito. Se trata del primer sencillo de su próximo álbum, petals, que verá la luz el 31 de julio. Antes, el 6 de junio, habrá empezado su gira The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

Este tema está compuesto y producido por la propia artista junto a Max Martin e ILYA, a quienes describe como sus "colaboradores favoritos y los seres humanos más queridos del mundo". Según ha revelado la estadounidense, hate that i made you love me surgió mientras preparaba sus próximos conciertos.

"He estado ensayando y preparando nuestro show para ustedes. De alguna manera, todo esto coincidió con el lanzamiento de una de mis canciones favoritas de todas las que alguna vez les entregaré a ustedes", ha escrito Grande en una historia de Instagram. "Estoy muy agradecida por todo el arte, los momentos y las canciones que hemos compartido. No puedo esperar a este nuevo capítulo y a todas las sorpresas que tengo preparadas para ustedes. Gracias por su amor y por permitir que todo esto exista. Brindemos por este nuevo capítulo y la era de petal".

La melodía de hate that i made you love me apuesta por los sintetizadores, la batería y la guitarra para conseguir un sonido más oscuro y dramático respecto a su último álbum, eternal sunshine (2024). Por su parte, la canción narra una historia de desamor ya superada con cierto humor: "Odio haberte hecho amarme / Lo siento si me convertí en tu tipo / Sí, yo, yo odio haberte hecho amarme / Porque apenas lo intenté", dice el estribillo traducido del inglés.

Ariana Grande publicará el videoclip de hate that i made you love me el próximo lunes 1 de junio a las 17:00. Según los adelantos, el vídeo está dirigido por Christian Breslauer y cuenta con el actor Justin Long. Además, parece simular una película de terror, en línea con la estética del lyric video.

Letra de 'hate that i made you love me'

I can't tell you why

But something inside is dancing with fire

Eyes lit like the sky

Turned tears into diamonds, got good at goodbyes

-

Just know that I will find my way from you

Like flowers from a tomb while you decide who you are

And I can see right through, ooh-ooh, like shadows on the moon

And it's all bad news

-

Yeah, I, I, I

Hate that I made you love me

Sorry if I made me your type

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me

'Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I

-

What's happening now?

You studied my crown and borrowed my body

Warm, kissed by the sun, then cold likе the wind

A bee stuck in honey

-

Know that I will find my way (My way) from you (From you)

I guess it's kind of cutе how you like me where you are

But I can see right through (Right through), ooh-ooh (Ooh-ooh)

Just don't eclipse the moon

'Cause it's all bad news

-

Yeah, I, I, I

Hate that I made you love me

Sorry if I made me your type

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me (Hate that I made you)

'Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I (Ooh, yeah)

-

I've held your projections when you've felt so insecure

Tell me, why is it this way?

Why you so hate to see women endure?

Is it really my fault you all gave me your hearts of your own accord?

I don't really think so

-

I, I

Hate that I made you love me (You love me, baby)

Sorry if I made me your type

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me

'Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I

Hate that I made you love me (You love me, baby)

Sorry if I made me your type (Sorry if I made me your type)

Yeah, I, I hate that I made you love me (Ooh)

'Cause I barely tried

Yeah, I, I, I