Levántate y Cárdenas
NUEVA COLABORACIÓN

Britney Spears, Justin bieber y Rihanna juntos en el nuevo trabajo de Will.I.Am

El productor contará con la colabroación de Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Rihanna y David Guetta en #WillPower, a la venta el 16 de octubre.

Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 22:58 horas

El tema Sexy Sexy formará parte del nuevo LP de Will.I.Am #WillPower que estará disponible el próximo 16 de octubre. La canción de los dos artistas está en proceso de creación según han confirmado vía redes sociales.

Tanto Britney Spears como Will.I.Am han publicado en sus respectivos perfiles personales que están trabajando en un nuevo proyecto. Nosotros estaremos atentos a todas las pequeñas novedades que vayan adelantando.

Britney no es la única que va a formar parte del nuevo trabajo de Will.I.Am. Rihanna, Nicole Schenzinger, Justin Bieber, David Guetta y Ne-Yo también cuentan con colaboraciones dentro de #WillPower. Se ha filtrado la tracklist del nuevo álbum del productor.

1. 'Drop That (B.E.A.T.)'
2. 'This Is Love' Feat. Eva Simons
3. 'Fresh S***'
4. 'Run It Back' Feat. Rihanna
5. 'Club's on Fire (Don't Put It Out)'
6. 'F***in' With Me?'
7. 'Sexy Sexy' Feat. Britney Spears
8. 'Make It Last' Feat. David Guetta
9. 'One of Those Nights' Feat. Chris Brown
10. 'Reach for the Stars'
11. 'Party Like An Animal' Feat. Redfoo & Eva Simons
12. 'Mona Lisa Smile' Feat. Nicole Scherzinger
13. 'Willpower'
14. 'Love Maker' Feat. Ne-Yo
15. 'Flyin'' Feat. Justin Bieber
16. 'All at Once'