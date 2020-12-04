David Bisbal y Carrie Underwood unen sus voces en 'Tears Of Gold'
David Bisbal y Carrie Underwood presentan 'Tears Of Gold', una de las colaboraciones más relevantes del momento. Los artistas lanzan esta canción bilingüe, que llega con un vídeo que representa la emoción y la magia que transmiten a través de la música.
David Bisbal y Carrie Underwood en el vídeo de 'Tears Of Gold' / YouTube/David Bisbal
David Bisbal se une a una de las voces internacionales más destacadas del country, Carrie Underwood, para presentar 'Tears Of Gold'.
Los artistas presentan esta épica canción bilingüe, que viene acompañada de un increíble y emotivo videoclip grabado en Los Ángeles, y dirigido por Alexis Morante.
'Tears Of Gold', que mezcla el country con el pop, ha sido compuesta por Paul Harris, que habitualmente trabaja con Kylie Minogue, junto con MaP Schwartz y Cameron Forbes. Además, Andrés Torres y Mauricio Rengifo, los galardonados productores de 'Despacito', también han participado en la creación de este hit.
David Bisbal ha expresado que está "muy orgulloso de nuestra colaboración". El artista ha confesado que admira a Carrie por "su poderosa voz" y se siente "muy honrado de colaborar con ella en su primera canción bilingüe".
LETRA DE 'TEARS OF GOLD' DE DAVID BISBAL Y CARRIE UNDERWOOD
I hear them fallin' a thousand miles away
Nothing and no one is safe, from her eyes
And then when they hit the ground
Then our whole world starts to shake
I'm drownin' inside of the pain
The end of you and I
Pero si tú te vas
Mi vida no es vida si tú no estás
Mi último aliento te llevarás
Si tú no estás será imposible continuar
'Cause when they fall from your eyes they'll be beautiful
It's the sweetest goodbye that I'll ever know
'Causе it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
'Causе it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
Tears of gold
Like I'm watchin' the sun explode
I can feel every drop when I watch you go
'Cause it's rainin' (It's rainin')
'Cause it's rainin' (It's rainin')
'Cause it's rainin' (Cause it's rainin')
Tears of gold
'Cause when they fall from your eyes they'll be beautiful
It's the sweetest goodbye that I'll ever know
Falling around us, colliding where they land
Paintin' our shadows in sin
We've done all we can
Pero si tú te vas
Mi vida no es vida si tú no estás
Mi último aliento te llevarás
Si tú no estás será imposible continuar
'Cause when they fall from your eyes they'll be beautiful
It's the sweetest goodbye that I'll ever know
'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
'Cause it's rainin' (It's rainin')
Tears of gold
Like I'm watchin' the sun explode
I can feel every drop when I watch you go
'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
Tears of gold
Fall from your eyes they'll be beautiful
It's the sweetest goodbye that I'll ever know
'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')
Tears of gold
Like I'm watchin' the sun explode (Ah-ah-ah)
I can feel every drop when I watch you go (Ah-ah-ah)
'Cause it's rainin' (Oh-oh-oh; it's raining)
'Cause it's rainin' (Oh-oh-oh; it's raining)
'Cause it's rainin' (Oh-oh-oh; it's raining)
Tears of gold