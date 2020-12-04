David Bisbal y Carrie Underwood unen sus voces en 'Tears Of Gold'

David Bisbal se une a una de las voces internacionales más destacadas del country, Carrie Underwood, para presentar 'Tears Of Gold'.

Los artistas presentan esta épica canción bilingüe, que viene acompañada de un increíble y emotivo videoclip grabado en Los Ángeles, y dirigido por Alexis Morante.

'Tears Of Gold', que mezcla el country con el pop, ha sido compuesta por Paul Harris, que habitualmente trabaja con Kylie Minogue, junto con MaP Schwartz y Cameron Forbes. Además, Andrés Torres y Mauricio Rengifo, los galardonados productores de 'Despacito', también han participado en la creación de este hit.

David Bisbal ha expresado que está "muy orgulloso de nuestra colaboración". El artista ha confesado que admira a Carrie por "su poderosa voz" y se siente "muy honrado de colaborar con ella en su primera canción bilingüe".

LETRA DE 'TEARS OF GOLD' DE DAVID BISBAL Y CARRIE UNDERWOOD

I hear them fallin' a thousand miles away

Nothing and no one is safe, from her eyes

And then when they hit the ground

Then our whole world starts to shake

I'm drownin' inside of the pain

The end of you and I

Pero si tú te vas

Mi vida no es vida si tú no estás

Mi último aliento te llevarás

Si tú no estás será imposible continuar

'Cause when they fall from your eyes they'll be beautiful

It's the sweetest goodbye that I'll ever know

'Causе it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

'Causе it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

Tears of gold

Like I'm watchin' the sun explode

I can feel every drop when I watch you go

'Cause it's rainin' (It's rainin')

'Cause it's rainin' (It's rainin')

'Cause it's rainin' (Cause it's rainin')

Tears of gold

'Cause when they fall from your eyes they'll be beautiful

It's the sweetest goodbye that I'll ever know

Falling around us, colliding where they land

Paintin' our shadows in sin

We've done all we can

Pero si tú te vas

Mi vida no es vida si tú no estás

Mi último aliento te llevarás

Si tú no estás será imposible continuar

'Cause when they fall from your eyes they'll be beautiful

It's the sweetest goodbye that I'll ever know

'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

'Cause it's rainin' (It's rainin')

Tears of gold

Like I'm watchin' the sun explode

I can feel every drop when I watch you go

'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

Tears of gold

Fall from your eyes they'll be beautiful

It's the sweetest goodbye that I'll ever know

'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

'Cause it's rainin' ('Cause it's rainin')

Tears of gold

Like I'm watchin' the sun explode (Ah-ah-ah)

I can feel every drop when I watch you go (Ah-ah-ah)

'Cause it's rainin' (Oh-oh-oh; it's raining)

'Cause it's rainin' (Oh-oh-oh; it's raining)

'Cause it's rainin' (Oh-oh-oh; it's raining)

Tears of gold