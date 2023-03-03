Demi Lovato se convierte en la protagonista de 'Scream VI' con su tema 'Still Alive' para la película

Demi Lovato está metida de lleno en su dark era musical. Con el lanzamiento de Holy Fvck la cantante dijo adiós al pop y abrió la veda a un nuevo estilo mucho más rockero y cañero al que nos tenía acostumbrados, que recordaba un poco a sus inicios en la música.

Ahora la artista ha dado un paso más y se ha convertido en "la protagonista" de Scream VI en Still Alive, una canción original para la banda sonora de la nueva entrega de esta famosa saga de terror.

Se trata de un tema muy rockero con un videoclip muy acorde a la temática del filme, donde Demi y sus amigas acuden con una invitación a un visionado privado de Scream VI en un enorme salón decorado con elementos de la saga, hasta que se dan cuenta de que están dentro de la película, y tendrán que escapar y enfrentarse a Ghostface, la cara más conocida de la franquicia Scream.

La canción —junto al vídeo— lo tiene todo: acción, ritmo, misterio y una letra que va al dedillo con esta película de terror. Además, combina frames del vídeo con los de la propia película, donde podemos ver pequeños fragmentos de la cinta en los que aparecen sus protagonistas: Courtney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding o Hayden Panettiere, entre otros.

Tal vez el tema nos deja alguna pista de cómo puede ser esta nueva historia.

Letra Still Alive

Woke up under water

Throat chained at the collar

Couldn’t get any farther

From the daylight

Was I still dreaming

Stuck to a machine or

Choking and screaming with my hands tied

Callin and callin but nobody comes

Fallin and fallin no air in my lungs

Getting so comfortably numb

Don’t know how I opened up my eyes

But I’m

Still alive

I don’t wanna just survive

Give me something to sink all my teeth in

Eat the devil and spit out my demons

Still Alive

Already died a thousand times

Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing

Make me bleed while my heart is still beating

Still alive

Sucked out the poison

Drownеd out the noise

Cause I madе a choice and drew a hard line

Let the fire catch

Until I’m back to ash

If anybody asks I’m turning back time

Chasing the ghosts that would haunt me at night

Facing my past cause I’m up for the fight

Somebody turned on the light

I’m not afraid to open up my eyes

And I’m

Still alive

I don’t wanna just survive

Give me something to sink all my teeth in

Eat the devil and spit out my demons

Still Alive

Already died a thousand times

Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing

Make me bleed while my heart is still beating

Still alive

Bridge

Already died

Suddenly I’m

Still alive

I don’t wanna just survive

Give me something to sink all my teeth in

Eat the devil and spit out my demons

Still Alive

Already died a thousand times

Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing

Make me bleed while my heart is still beating

Still alive