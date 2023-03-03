Demi Lovato se convierte en la protagonista de 'Scream VI' con su tema 'Still Alive' para la película
Demi Lovato se ha encargado de poner voz a Still Alive, el tema principal de Scream VI, la sexta extrega de la famosa saga de terror. La cantante ha vuelto a sacar su lado más rockero para la banda sonora del filme.
Demi Lovato está metida de lleno en su dark era musical. Con el lanzamiento de Holy Fvck la cantante dijo adiós al pop y abrió la veda a un nuevo estilo mucho más rockero y cañero al que nos tenía acostumbrados, que recordaba un poco a sus inicios en la música.
Ahora la artista ha dado un paso más y se ha convertido en "la protagonista" de Scream VI en Still Alive, una canción original para la banda sonora de la nueva entrega de esta famosa saga de terror.
Se trata de un tema muy rockero con un videoclip muy acorde a la temática del filme, donde Demi y sus amigas acuden con una invitación a un visionado privado de Scream VI en un enorme salón decorado con elementos de la saga, hasta que se dan cuenta de que están dentro de la película, y tendrán que escapar y enfrentarse a Ghostface, la cara más conocida de la franquicia Scream.
La canción —junto al vídeo— lo tiene todo: acción, ritmo, misterio y una letra que va al dedillo con esta película de terror. Además, combina frames del vídeo con los de la propia película, donde podemos ver pequeños fragmentos de la cinta en los que aparecen sus protagonistas: Courtney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding o Hayden Panettiere, entre otros.
Tal vez el tema nos deja alguna pista de cómo puede ser esta nueva historia.
Letra Still Alive
Woke up under water
Throat chained at the collar
Couldn’t get any farther
From the daylight
Was I still dreaming
Stuck to a machine or
Choking and screaming with my hands tied
Callin and callin but nobody comes
Fallin and fallin no air in my lungs
Getting so comfortably numb
Don’t know how I opened up my eyes
But I’m
Still alive
I don’t wanna just survive
Give me something to sink all my teeth in
Eat the devil and spit out my demons
Still Alive
Already died a thousand times
Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing
Make me bleed while my heart is still beating
Still alive
Sucked out the poison
Drownеd out the noise
Cause I madе a choice and drew a hard line
Let the fire catch
Until I’m back to ash
If anybody asks I’m turning back time
Chasing the ghosts that would haunt me at night
Facing my past cause I’m up for the fight
Somebody turned on the light
I’m not afraid to open up my eyes
And I’m
Still alive
I don’t wanna just survive
Give me something to sink all my teeth in
Eat the devil and spit out my demons
Still Alive
Already died a thousand times
Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing
Make me bleed while my heart is still beating
Still alive
Bridge
Already died
Suddenly I’m
Still alive
I don’t wanna just survive
Give me something to sink all my teeth in
Eat the devil and spit out my demons
Still Alive
Already died a thousand times
Went to hell but I’m back and I’m breathing
Make me bleed while my heart is still beating
Más Noticias
Still alive