Harry Styles demuestra ser el rey de la pista de baile con el videoclip de 'Dance No More'

Harry Styles volvió de su retiro para recordarnos que es el nuevo rey del pop (o al menos un nuevo candidato), pero no contento como eso... ¿Ahora quiere ser el rey de la pista de baile?

Dance No More es la décima canción de su cuarto y último disco, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Ocassionally, en el cual Harry Styles nos empuja a bailar y disfrutar de la música hasta que el sudor y las lágrimas se confundan.

En este videoclip recién estrenado, el cual llega tras el lanzamiento de los videoclips de American Girls y Aperture, Harry nos demuestra que los cantantes también pueden (y deben) darlo todo bailando, pues la música es diversión, unidad y conexión.

Baila más y más

Todo comienza con Harry Styles entrando a una gran sala en la que una banda le espera. Ataviado con una mezcla de estilos formal y deportivo, empieza a cantar y bailar frente a un público sentado.

Poco a poco, Harry se va metiendo entre ellos, haciendo movimientos sensuales, descarados y despreocupados, lo que provoca que todos comiencen a seguir sus movimientos como si estuvieran poseídos por su baile.

Durante la coreografía, todos se dejan llevar cada vez más con los movimientos, llegando incluso a besarse unos con otros, como si fueran los asistentes de una rave en la que nada importa, solo el disfrute y el sentimiento de conexión y pertenencia.

Letra de 'Dance No More'

Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da

I don't think we should be here, I see no water or friends

But the music keeps hitting me like a ten out of ten

So I don't think (got something to say)

No, I don't think (got something to say)

Conversation is hearing you get it all off your chest

You can come over here to tell me again and again

What you think (I've got something to say)

No, I don't think

Move it side to side with your hands up high

Keep your customer satisfied and live your life

DJs don't dance no more, they said

(DJs don't dance no more)

We wanna dance with all our friends

(DJs don't dance no more)

It's feeling like the music has been heaven-sent

And there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh

DJs don't dance no more, they said

(DJs don't dance no more)

Move it side to side with your hands up high

Keep your customer satisfied and live your life

DJs don't dance no more, they said

(DJs don't dance no more)

We wanna dance with all our friends

(DJs don't dance no more)

It's feeling like the music has been heaven-sent

And there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh

DJs don't dance no more, they said

(DJs don't dance no more)

Get your feet wet

Teach them all to respect their mother

You gotta get your feet wet

Respect, respect your mother

Be a good girl, go get it, fox

Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da

DJs don't dance no more, they said

(DJs don't dance no more)

We wanna dance with all our friends

(DJs don't dance no more)

It's feeling like the music has been heaven-sent

And there's no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh

DJs don't dance no more, they said

(DJs don't dance no more)

Gotta get your feet wet

Respect, respect your mother