Letra en español y significado de 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!', la canción de RAYE sobre el matrimonio

Si bien el éxito de RAYE no comenzó con WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, sí se trata del pegadizo tema que la catapultó a lo más alto.

Después de la acogida de My 21st Century Blues, la artista comenzó a escribir música más íntima y teatral, mezclando soul, jazz, R&B y estética retro. El tema fue compuesto junto al productor Mike Sabath y desde que empezó a interpretarlo en directo sin necesidad de estrenarlo ya tenía asegurado un futuro de triunfo.

Esta marchosa canción de soul que nos evoca a lo musical está directamente ligado a una ruptura amorosa muy dura que sufrió RAYE, tal y como ella misma contó en entrevistas. Explicó que había estado profundamente enamorada de una pareja con la que imaginaba casarse, pero la relación terminó y tardó años en recuperarse. Esa experiencia hizo que la idea del amor estable y el compromiso y se convirtiera en una obsesión emocional que acabó transformándose en la canción.

Qué esconde la letra de 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! juega con la imagen clásica de alguien que sueña con encontrar al príncipe azul. La letra detona un toque humorístico y exagerado: RAYE pregunta dónde está su futuro marido y fantasea con el anillo, el romance y la vida compartida. Sin embargo, debajo de ese tono teatral hay una sensación de ansiedad y soledad muy real.

A su vez, en el sonido RAYE quiso homenajear a las girl bands de los años 60 y del soul clásico, usando metales, coros y una producción muy cinematográfica. Por todo ello la canción terminó conectando con tanta gente, generando un mensaje atemporal.

Letra en español de 'WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!'

Cariño (uh-uh)

Baby (woo-hoo)

¿Dónde diablos está mi esposo? (Uh-uh)

Where the hell is my husband? (Woo-hoo)

¿Por qué está tardando tanto? (uh-uh)

What is taking him so long (woo-hoo)

En encontrarme-e-e?

To find me-e-e?

Ah-ah, cariño

Oh-oh, baby

¿Dónde diablos está mi amor?

Where the hell is my lover?

¿Acostándose con otra? (Uh-uh, sí)

Getting down with another? (Woo-hoo, yeah)

Dile si lo ves, cariño

Tell him if you see him, baby

Si lo ves, dile (dile)

If you see him, tell him (tell him)

Que debería llamarme

He should holler

¿Por qué este hombre tan hermoso espera a que yo envejezca?

Why is this beautiful man waiting for me to get old?

¿Por qué ya está poniendo a prueba mi paciencia?

Why he already testing my patience?

Solo temo que esté perdiendo el tiempo con mujeres que no soy yo

I only fear he's taking time with other women that ain't me

Mientras yo reviso solicitudes

While I've been reviewing applications

Espera a que lo tenga frente a mí, también le voy a cantar las verdades

Wait till I get my hands on him, I'ma tell him off too

Por cuánto me hizo esperar, con ganas

For how long he kept me waiting, anticipating

Rezando al Señor para que lo traiga a mis brazos llenos de amor

Praying to the Lord to get him to my loving arms

Y, a pesar de mis frustraciones

And despite my frustrations

(Él debe necesitarme) él debe necesitarme

(He must need me) he must need me

(Completamente) completamente

(Completely) completely

Cómo anhela mi corazón por él

How my heart yearns for him

¿Está lejos? (¿Está lejos?)

Is he far away? (Is he far away?)

¿Está bien? (¿Está bien?)

Is he okay? (Is he okay?)

Este hombre me está poniendo a prueba, ajá, ajá, uh

This man is testing me, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Ayúdame, ayúdame, ayúdame, Señor

Help me, help me, help me, Lord

Necesito que me lo digas

I need You to tell me

Cariño (uh-uh)

Baby (woo-hoo)

¿Dónde diablos está mi esposo? (Uh-uh)

Where the hell is my husband? (Woo-hoo)

¿Por qué está tardando tanto (uh-uh)

What is taking him so long (woo-hoo)

En encontrarme-e-e?

To find me-e-e?

Ah-ah, cariño

Oh-oh, baby

¿Dónde diablos está mi amor?

Where the hell is my lover?

¿Acostándose con otra? (Uh-uh, sí)

Getting down with another? (Woo-hoo, yeah)

Dile si lo ves, cariño

Tell him if you see him, baby

Si lo ves, dile (dile)

If you see him, tell him (tell him)

Que debería llamarme

He should holler

Estoy haciendo acrobacias en la soledad, bajando el cierre de mi vestido a las dos de la mañana, y estoy cansada de vivir así

I'm doing lonely acrobatics, unzipping my dress at two am and I'm tired of living like this

Él debe estar ocupado arreglándose, tratando de ajustar su corbata, uh, ajá, uh, ¿hola? Aquí es donde está tu esposa

He must be busy getting ready, tryna fix up his tie, uh, huh-huh, uh, hello? This where your wife is

Espera a que haga latir tu corazón, te voy a amar tanto, nadie por encima de ti

Wait till I get your heart going, I'ma turn it up too for how much I'm 'bout to love ya, no one above ya

Rezando al Señor para que te apure, apure

Praying to the Lord to hurry, hurry you along

Cariño, pienso apresurarte

Baby, I intend to rush ya

(Él debe necesitarme) él debe necesitarme

(He must need me) he must need me

(Completamente) completamente

(Completely) completely

Cómo anhela mi corazón por él

How my heart yearns for him

¿Está lejos? (¿Está lejos?)

Is he far away? (Is he far away?)

¿Está bien? (¿Está bien?)

Is he okay? (Is he okay?)

Este hombre me está poniendo a prueba, ajá, ajá, uh (ayúdame)

This man is testing me, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh (help me)

Ayúdame, ayúdame, ayúdame, Señor

Help me, help me, help me, Lord

Necesito que me lo digas

I need You to tell me

Cariño (uh-uh)

Baby (woo-hoo)

¿Dónde diablos está mi esposo? (Uh-uh)

Where the hell is my husband? (Woo-hoo)

¿Por qué está tardando tanto (uh-uh)

What is taking him so long (woo-hoo)

En encontrarme-e-e?

To find me-e-e?

Ah-ah, cariño

Oh-oh, baby

¿Dónde diablos está mi amor?

Where the hell is my lover?

¿Acostándose con otra? (Uh-uh, sí)

Getting down with another? (Woo-hoo, yeah)

Dile si lo ves, cariño

Tell him if you see him, baby

Si lo ves, dile (dile)

If you see him, tell him (tell him)

Que debería llamarme (d-d-d-dile)

He should holler (t-t-t-tell him)

Dile que soy mm, dile que soy mm con el mm-mm-mm

Tell him I'm mm, tell him I'm mm with the mm-mm-mm

Dile que soy amable, dile que mido 1,65

Tell him I'm kind, tell him I'm 5'5

Dile que tengo ojos marrones y un miedo creciente de que, si no me encuentra ahora, voy a morir sola, ¿puede hacerlo?

Tell him I've got brown eyes and a growing fear that, if he doesn't find me now, I'm gonna die alone, so can he?

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh (apúrate, señor)

Uh, uh, uh, uh, uh (hurry up here, sir)

Uh-uh, uh-uh-uh, ajá, ajá, ajá

Uh-uh, uh-uh-uh, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh-huh

Lo quiero, lo quiero, lo quiero, lo quiero, lo quiero

I want it, want it, want it, want it, want it

Quisiera un anillo, quisiera un anillo

I would like a ring, I would like a ring

Quisiera un anillo de diamantes en mi dedo

I would like a diamond ring on my wedding finger

Quisiera un diamante grande y brillante que pueda mostrar y presumir, y hablar sin parar

I would like a big and shiny diamond that I could wave around and talk, and talk about it

Y cuando llegue el día, perdóname Dios, por haber dudado alguna vez

And when the day is here, forgive me God, that I could ever doubt it

Hasta la muerte, lo acepto, lo acepto, lo acepto, yo

Until death, I do, I do, I do, I

¿Él va en serio, en serio, en serio?

Is he about it, 'bout it, 'bout it?

Este hombre me está poniendo a prueba, ajá, ajá, uh

This man is testing me, uh-huh, uh-huh, uh

Ayúdame, ayúdame, ayúdame, Señor

Help me, help me, help me, Lord

Necesito que me lo digas

I need You to tell me

Cariño (uh-uh)

Baby (woo-hoo)

¿Dónde diablos está mi esposo? (Uh-uh)

Where the hell is my husband? (Woo-hoo)

¿Por qué está tardando tanto (uh-uh)

What is taking him so long (woo-hoo)

En encontrarme-e-e?

To find me-e-e?

Ah-ah, cariño

Oh-oh, baby

¿Dónde diablos está mi amor?

Where the hell is my lover?

¿Acostándose con otra? (Uh-uh, sí)

Getting down with another? (Woo-hoo, yeah)

Dile que mi abuela dijo

Tell him that my grandma said it

Dile que la abuela dijo

Tell him grandma said it

Tu marido viene en camino

Your husband is coming

Quisiera un anillo, quisiera un anillo

I would like a ring, I would like a ring

Quisiera un anillo de diamantes en mi dedo, quisiera uno grande y brillante (uh)

I would like a diamond ring on my wedding finger, I would like a big and shiny (ooh)

Diamante (sí), diamante (sí), diamante (sí), diamante (sí), diamante (sí), ah (ah)

Diamond (yes), diamond (yes), diamond (yes), diamond (yes), diamond (yes), oh (oh)

¿Dónde está mi marido? (Ah)

Where is my husband? (Ah)