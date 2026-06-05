Madonna demuestra que es la reina del baile con su nueva canción 'Love Sensation'

Confessions II va sumando singles y expectación entre los fans, y Madonna se atreve ahora con el estreno de Love Sensation, su nueva canción.

Este nuevo tema sigue la línea del próximo proyecto de la Reina del Pop, que se entiende como una secuela espiritual de Confessions on a Dance Floor. Por ello, lo invade el sonido de dance y disco que puso a Madonna en un primer puesto en el 2000.

Madonna ya presentó esta canción en un concierto sorpresa en Times Square para celebrar el mes del Orgullo LGTBIQ+, y ahora desvela que Love Sensation le canta a la experiencia adictiva y liberadora a la vez en la que se puede convertir el amor.

Madonna rescata así su estilo inconfundible con una canción perfecta para seguir con el camino forjado por I Feel So Free y Bring Your Love. Y el 3 de julio saldrá al completo Confessions II.

Letra de Love Sensation

There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do

There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do

When I feel alone, yeah

I always wanna bring you near

'Cause you bring a smile right here

You chase away my darkest hours

When we go walking, sunlight's all around you

It's all around you

And did I mention? You always bring me

Bring me back with your pure intention

Baby, come and get with me

There's something that I gotta do

Baby, when you're here with me

There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)

There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)

There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)

It's more than love, yeah

Knowing that I can feel trust

When I feel let down, yeah

You tell me I should take it slow

Whenever I doubt you, I have a premonition

And I can see clearly where I should be

You set me free with your love sensation

Love sensation, love sensation

Love sensation-sation-ion-ion

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Baby, come and get with me

There's something that I gotta do

Baby, when you're here with me

There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)

Love's the reason why

It's a drug that I can't stop taking

Baby, let's get high

Tripping up to the sky

I'm your love sensation, good vibration

Love sensation

I'm your love sensation, good vibration (There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do)

I'm your love sensation, good vibration

Love sensation (There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do)

I'm your love sensation, good vibration (There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do)

I'm your love sensation, good vibration

I'm your love sensation, good vibration

I'm your love sensation, good vibration

Love sensation

There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do

There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do

Baby, come and get with me

There's something that I gotta do

Baby, when you're here with me

There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)

[Post-Chorus]

There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)

There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)

That we cannot do, that we cannot do, that we cannot do

That we cannot—, that we cannot—, that we cannot—, that we cannot—

That we cannot—, that we cannot—, that we cannot—

I'm your love sensation

Good vibration

Love sensation