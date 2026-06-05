Madonna demuestra que es la reina del baile con su nueva canción 'Love Sensation'
Madonna rescata su sonido disco y de pop dance también en el tercer sencillo de Confessions II, su nuevo álbum.
Madonna, Shakira y BTS actuarán en el primer espectáculo de medio tiempo de un Mundial de fútbol
Confessions II va sumando singles y expectación entre los fans, y Madonna se atreve ahora con el estreno de Love Sensation, su nueva canción.
Este nuevo tema sigue la línea del próximo proyecto de la Reina del Pop, que se entiende como una secuela espiritual de Confessions on a Dance Floor. Por ello, lo invade el sonido de dance y disco que puso a Madonna en un primer puesto en el 2000.
Madonna ya presentó esta canción en un concierto sorpresa en Times Square para celebrar el mes del Orgullo LGTBIQ+, y ahora desvela que Love Sensation le canta a la experiencia adictiva y liberadora a la vez en la que se puede convertir el amor.
Madonna rescata así su estilo inconfundible con una canción perfecta para seguir con el camino forjado por I Feel So Free y Bring Your Love. Y el 3 de julio saldrá al completo Confessions II.
Letra de Love Sensation
There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do
There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do
When I feel alone, yeah
I always wanna bring you near
'Cause you bring a smile right here
You chase away my darkest hours
When we go walking, sunlight's all around you
It's all around you
And did I mention? You always bring me
Bring me back with your pure intention
Baby, come and get with me
There's something that I gotta do
Baby, when you're here with me
There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)
There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)
There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)
It's more than love, yeah
Knowing that I can feel trust
When I feel let down, yeah
You tell me I should take it slow
Whenever I doubt you, I have a premonition
And I can see clearly where I should be
You set me free with your love sensation
Love sensation, love sensation
Love sensation-sation-ion-ion
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Baby, come and get with me
There's something that I gotta do
Baby, when you're here with me
There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)
Love's the reason why
It's a drug that I can't stop taking
Baby, let's get high
Tripping up to the sky
I'm your love sensation, good vibration
Love sensation
I'm your love sensation, good vibration (There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do)
I'm your love sensation, good vibration
Love sensation (There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do)
I'm your love sensation, good vibration (There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do)
I'm your love sensation, good vibration
I'm your love sensation, good vibration
I'm your love sensation, good vibration
Love sensation
There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do
There's nothing that we cannot do, there's nothing that we cannot do
Baby, come and get with me
There's something that I gotta do
Baby, when you're here with me
There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)
[Post-Chorus]
There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)
There's nothing that we cannot do (There's nothing that we cannot do)
That we cannot do, that we cannot do, that we cannot do
That we cannot—, that we cannot—, that we cannot—, that we cannot—
That we cannot—, that we cannot—, that we cannot—
I'm your love sensation
Good vibration
Love sensation