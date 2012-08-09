Pitbull y Michael Jackson juntos en 'Bad' de la mano de Afrojack
Pitbull cantará con Michael Jackson en una versión de Afrojack por el 25 aniversario del clásico álbum del difunto, Bad.
Como lo lees, por motivo del 25 aniversario de la publicación del álbum Bad del difunto Michael Jackson se va a sacar una edición especial del mismo.
Pitbull es bien conocido por sus colaboraciones, sus remixes y poner añadir un 'Mr. Worldwide' o un 'Ya tu sabe' como marca personal en cada canción. Michael Jackson no podía faltar en esa larga lista de colaboraciones, de momento sólo contamos con la tracklist completa del especial que saldrá a la venta el próximo 17 de septiembre.
CD ONE – Original Album
1. Bad
2. The Way You Make Me Feel
3. Speed Demon
4. Liberian Girl
5. Just Good Friends
6. Another Part Of Me
7. Man In The Mirror
8. I Just Can’t Stop Lovin’ You
9. Dirty Diana
10. Smooth Criminal
11. Leave Me Alone
CD TWO – Bonus Tracks, Unreleased Tracks, Demos, Remixes
1. Don’t Be Messin’ Around
2. I’m So Blue
3. Song Groove (A/K/A Abortion Papers)
4. Free
5. Price Of Fame
6. Al Capone
7. Streetwalker
8. Fly Away
9. Todo Mi Amor Eres Tu (I Just Can’t Stop Loving You, Spanish Version)
10. Je Ne Veux Pas La Fin De Nous (I Just Can’t Stop Loving You, French Version)
11. Bad (REMIX BY AFROJACK FEATURING PITBULL – DJ BUDDHA EDIT)
12. Speed Demon (REMIX BY NERO)
13. Bad (REMIX BY AFROJACK – CLUB MIX)
CD THREE – CD Live at Wembley Stadium July 16, 1988
1. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’
2. This Place Hotel
3. Another Part Of Me
4. I Just Can’t Stop Loving You
5. She’s Out Of My Life
6. I Want You Back / The Love You Save / I’ll Be There
7. Rock With You
8. Human Nature
9. Smooth Criminal
10. Dirty Diana
11. Thriller
12. Working Day And Night
13. Beat It
14. Billie Jean
15. Bad
16. Man In The Mirror
DVD – DVD Live at Wembley Stadium July 16, 1988
1. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’
2. This Place Hotel
3. Another Part Of Me
4. I Just Can’t Stop Loving You
5. She’s Out Of My Life
6. I Want You Back / The Love You Save / I’ll Be There
7. Rock With You
8. Human Nature
9. Smooth Criminal
10. Dirty Diana
11. Thriller
12. Bad Groove (the Band Jam section)
13. Working Day And Night
14. Beat It
15. Billie Jean
16. Bad
17. Man In The Mirror (Encore)
Y Bonus Tracks incluidos:
1. The Way You Make Me Feel (Performed at Wembley the previous night, July 15, 1988)
2. I Just Can’t Stop Loving You/Bad (Performed at Yokohama Stadium, September, 1987)