Pitbull y Michael Jackson juntos en 'Bad' de la mano de Afrojack

Como lo lees, por motivo del 25 aniversario de la publicación del álbum Bad del difunto Michael Jackson se va a sacar una edición especial del mismo.

Pitbull es bien conocido por sus colaboraciones, sus remixes y poner añadir un 'Mr. Worldwide' o un 'Ya tu sabe' como marca personal en cada canción. Michael Jackson no podía faltar en esa larga lista de colaboraciones, de momento sólo contamos con la tracklist completa del especial que saldrá a la venta el próximo 17 de septiembre.



CD ONE – Original Album

1. Bad

2. The Way You Make Me Feel

3. Speed Demon

4. Liberian Girl

5. Just Good Friends

6. Another Part Of Me

7. Man In The Mirror

8. I Just Can’t Stop Lovin’ You

9. Dirty Diana

10. Smooth Criminal

11. Leave Me Alone



CD TWO – Bonus Tracks, Unreleased Tracks, Demos, Remixes



1. Don’t Be Messin’ Around

2. I’m So Blue

3. Song Groove (A/K/A Abortion Papers)

4. Free

5. Price Of Fame

6. Al Capone

7. Streetwalker

8. Fly Away

9. Todo Mi Amor Eres Tu (I Just Can’t Stop Loving You, Spanish Version)

10. Je Ne Veux Pas La Fin De Nous (I Just Can’t Stop Loving You, French Version)

11. Bad (REMIX BY AFROJACK FEATURING PITBULL – DJ BUDDHA EDIT)

12. Speed Demon (REMIX BY NERO)

13. Bad (REMIX BY AFROJACK – CLUB MIX)



CD THREE – CD Live at Wembley Stadium July 16, 1988



1. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’

2. This Place Hotel

3. Another Part Of Me

4. I Just Can’t Stop Loving You

5. She’s Out Of My Life

6. I Want You Back / The Love You Save / I’ll Be There

7. Rock With You

8. Human Nature

9. Smooth Criminal

10. Dirty Diana

11. Thriller

12. Working Day And Night

13. Beat It

14. Billie Jean

15. Bad

16. Man In The Mirror



DVD – DVD Live at Wembley Stadium July 16, 1988



1. Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’

2. This Place Hotel

3. Another Part Of Me

4. I Just Can’t Stop Loving You

5. She’s Out Of My Life

6. I Want You Back / The Love You Save / I’ll Be There

7. Rock With You

8. Human Nature

9. Smooth Criminal

10. Dirty Diana

11. Thriller

12. Bad Groove (the Band Jam section)

13. Working Day And Night

14. Beat It

15. Billie Jean

16. Bad

17. Man In The Mirror (Encore)



Y Bonus Tracks incluidos:



1. The Way You Make Me Feel (Performed at Wembley the previous night, July 15, 1988)

2. I Just Can’t Stop Loving You/Bad (Performed at Yokohama Stadium, September, 1987)