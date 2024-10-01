The Weeknd se alía con Playboi Carti y Pharrel Williams en 'Timeless', su último single

La amplitud de registros en los The Weeknd se siente cómodo parece no tener límites. Si hace unos días el canadiense lanzó Dancing in the flames, una canción en la que domina el electropop y cuyo videoclip, grabado con un teléfono móvil, ha generado comentarios de admiración, el artista acaba de publicar el videoclip de Timeless, el segundo single adelanto de Hurry Up Tomorrow, su nuevo poryecto.

En este caso, el artista se alía con el rapero Playboi Carti a nivel lírico en una canción más acelarada, acercándose al trap que domina la escena en la Atlanta natal de su colaborador. En cuanto a la producción, The Weeknd también ha sabido encontrar un asistente de lujo en la figura de Pharrell Williams, que entre desfile y desfile de Louis Vuitton parece disponer del tiempo suficiente para componer estos temazos.

A tenor de a qué suenan ambas canciones de Hurry Up Tomorrow, todo apunta a que The Weeknd vuelve a sumergirse en un amplio espectro de sonidos, aunque algunos de los versoso apuntan a la voluntad del artista de crear una nueva personalidad artística de cara al futuro (If I was you I would cut up my wrist

En cualquier caso, lo cierto es que la música de Abel Makkonen Tesfaye sigue entusiasmando a sus fans, que estaban deseosos de escuchar nuevas creaciones originales después de que el artista haya estado concentrado en la BSO de la serie The Idol.

Letra de Timeless:

Ever since I was a jit knew I was was the shit

Shorty keep wanna come round she wanna get hit

she think she the main, because I keep her by my side

DOUBLE 00 buss down tha watch she know

That I’m timeless

I put my son in some Rick

I pull that gun off the hip

Pockets hold 22 clips

I break her heart

Comme garçon

Get put on a shirt

Get put on a blimp

bitch like a stain

Get ready to lick

I had to tell her dat

Ever since I was a jit knew I was the shit

She singing my songs she wanna die lit

tryna get hit

House like a bank

Deposit this bit

Deposit that check

Smile on my face

ain’t playing shit

come and get checked

Ice on my neck

00 wrist

She in the scat

Helluva cat

Fresh out trench

400 packs

Uh yeah I’m spinning in Paris

Dress for these hoes they Finna flock

Just poured a 4 in a soda it pop

Them drugs Finna hit

I’m wrestling all of my demons i feel like The rock

Ever since I was a kid I been legit

If I was you I would cut up my wrist

Xo tatted all over her body oh

She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah

Ever Since I was a jit I been legit

You should let Her go she wanna be it

Double O tatted on her body

It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah

City on fire when im coming home

Fill up the sky, i fill up the Dome

They’ll play it one day, it’s a hell of a show

But its gonna hurt cause we did it first

Feel like skateboard p

BBC boys on the creep

Feel like it’s 03, Neptune drum with a beam

She hippy flipping a bean, she wanna fuck with the team

She fell in love with the cream, she fell in love with the scene

Her man quiet not a peep,broke his heart ptsd

Hold his chest let it breathe, let it breathe

Niggas scheme

And I got a priest, he got a cross

Get outta line send him to God

I Shed a tear, pray for a loss

Ever since I was a kid I been legit

If I was you I would cut up my wrist

Xo tatted all over her body oh

She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah

Ever Since I was a jit I been legit

You should let Her go she wanna be it

Double O tatted on her body

It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah