The Weeknd se alía con Playboi Carti y Pharrel Williams en 'Timeless', su último single
El artista The Weekend sigue mostrando a qué suena Hurry Up Tomorrow, su nuevo proyecto, y lanza Timeless el segundo single adelanto en compañía de Playboi Carti en la lírica y Pharrel Williams en la producción.
La amplitud de registros en los The Weeknd se siente cómodo parece no tener límites. Si hace unos días el canadiense lanzó Dancing in the flames, una canción en la que domina el electropop y cuyo videoclip, grabado con un teléfono móvil, ha generado comentarios de admiración, el artista acaba de publicar el videoclip de Timeless, el segundo single adelanto de Hurry Up Tomorrow, su nuevo poryecto.
En este caso, el artista se alía con el rapero Playboi Carti a nivel lírico en una canción más acelarada, acercándose al trap que domina la escena en la Atlanta natal de su colaborador. En cuanto a la producción, The Weeknd también ha sabido encontrar un asistente de lujo en la figura de Pharrell Williams, que entre desfile y desfile de Louis Vuitton parece disponer del tiempo suficiente para componer estos temazos.
A tenor de a qué suenan ambas canciones de Hurry Up Tomorrow, todo apunta a que The Weeknd vuelve a sumergirse en un amplio espectro de sonidos, aunque algunos de los versoso apuntan a la voluntad del artista de crear una nueva personalidad artística de cara al futuro (If I was you I would cut up my wrist
En cualquier caso, lo cierto es que la música de Abel Makkonen Tesfaye sigue entusiasmando a sus fans, que estaban deseosos de escuchar nuevas creaciones originales después de que el artista haya estado concentrado en la BSO de la serie The Idol.
Letra de Timeless:
Ever since I was a jit knew I was was the shit
Shorty keep wanna come round she wanna get hit
she think she the main, because I keep her by my side
DOUBLE 00 buss down tha watch she know
That I’m timeless
I put my son in some Rick
I pull that gun off the hip
Pockets hold 22 clips
I break her heart
Comme garçon
Get put on a shirt
Get put on a blimp
bitch like a stain
Get ready to lick
I had to tell her dat
Ever since I was a jit knew I was the shit
She singing my songs she wanna die lit
tryna get hit
House like a bank
Deposit this bit
Deposit that check
Smile on my face
ain’t playing shit
come and get checked
Ice on my neck
00 wrist
She in the scat
Helluva cat
Fresh out trench
400 packs
Uh yeah I’m spinning in Paris
Dress for these hoes they Finna flock
Just poured a 4 in a soda it pop
Them drugs Finna hit
I’m wrestling all of my demons i feel like The rock
Ever since I was a kid I been legit
If I was you I would cut up my wrist
Xo tatted all over her body oh
She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah
Ever Since I was a jit I been legit
You should let Her go she wanna be it
Double O tatted on her body
It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah
City on fire when im coming home
Fill up the sky, i fill up the Dome
They’ll play it one day, it’s a hell of a show
But its gonna hurt cause we did it first
Feel like skateboard p
BBC boys on the creep
Feel like it’s 03, Neptune drum with a beam
She hippy flipping a bean, she wanna fuck with the team
She fell in love with the cream, she fell in love with the scene
Her man quiet not a peep,broke his heart ptsd
Hold his chest let it breathe, let it breathe
Niggas scheme
And I got a priest, he got a cross
Get outta line send him to God
I Shed a tear, pray for a loss
Ever since I was a kid I been legit
If I was you I would cut up my wrist
Xo tatted all over her body oh
She just wanna roll and I don’t mind it yah
Ever Since I was a jit I been legit
You should let Her go she wanna be it
Double O tatted on her body
It don’t matter what they say im timeless yah