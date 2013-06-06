DCODE Fest 2013
La nueva edición de DCODE se celebrará el sábado 14 de septiembre de 2013 en el mismo recinto deportivo del Campus de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid. Encabezan el cartel Franz Ferdinand, Vampire Weekend, Amaral, Foals, Love of Lesbian, John Grant, MØ, Capital Cities, L.A. y Reptile Youth. ¡ENTRADAS AGOTADAS!
europafm.com | Madrid | Actualizado el 17/07/2018 a las 22:36 horas
LUGAR: Madrid
FECHAS: 14 de septiembre
ARTISTAS RELEVANTES:
Franz Ferdinand
Vampire Weekend
Amaral (única fecha en España)
Foals
Love of Lesbian
Capital Cities
John Grant
L.A
Reptile Youth
MØ
Kostrok
Fuckaine
Toundra
Giuda
Izal
The Hot Soles
Varry Brava
PRECIO: Anticipadas: 49,99€ + gastos
MÁS INFORMACIÓN:
dcodefest.com
@dcodefest