Ava Max se venga de los hombres que la han despreciado en ‘Who's Laughing now’

Ava Max ha sorprendido a sus seguidores con el lanzamiento de 'Who's Laughing now', una de las canciones de su esperado próximo álbum.

El tema viene acompañado de un videoclip protagonizado por la artista, que interpreta a varias mujeres que se han sentido rechazadas por un hombre y ahora buscan venganza.

En todas las historias Ava Max se enfurece, en una se enfrenta a su jefe, que la ha despedido; en otra destroza el coche a su ex tras una infidelidad. Pero entra en cólera y su comportamiento la lleva hasta un centro psiquiátrico, donde aparece atada con una camisa de fuerza. Finalmente y tras un golpe contra la pared de vidrio, consigue liberarse.

Con esta canción, la artista lanza un mensaje sobre el respeto y el karma, ya que a después de todo lo que ha vivido y la han hecho sufrir ¿quién se ríe ahora?, como dice el título del single.

LETRA DE WHO'S LAUGHING NOW DE AVA MAX

.

Never knew the sting of a stranger

Never felt the words like a razor

But I won't give a damn 'bout it later

All the little digs doesn't matter

Writin' down a brand new chapter

Where there's only love, never anger

.

So lonely in your bed

Does breakin' me make you feel good?

Guess you don't understand

What goes around, comes around

.

Don't ya know that I'm stronger?

Don't ya see me in all black?

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

.

Know that it's over

Don't ya know I won't call back?

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

.

You'll never see me blue, never bleedin'

Hope you understand how I'm feelin'

I'm turnin' off my phone like I'm leaving (Bye)

Pushed me to the edge, now it's over

Shuttin' off the hate, gettin' closure

This will be the dust when I'm older, uh

.

So lonely in your bed

Does breakin' me make you feel good?

Guess you don't understand

What goes around, comes around

.

Don't ya know that I'm stronger?

Don't ya see me in all black?

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

.

Know that it's over

Don't ya know I won't call back?

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

.

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

.

It's comical, hysterical

So ridic*lous, think you messed me up

.

Don't ya know that I'm stronger?

Don't ya see me in all black?

Don't ya cry like a baby (Oh)

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

.

Know that it's over

Don't ya know I won't call back? (Call back)

Don't ya cry like a baby

Ha-ha-ha-ha, ha-ha-ha

Who's laughing now?

.

Fuente: LetrasBD