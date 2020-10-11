Bebe Rexha y Doja Cat hacen un viaje al pasado para olvidar los celos en las redes sociales en 'Baby, I'm Jealous'

Los celos y las redes sociales no son la mejor combinación y así lo refleja Bebe Rexha en su nuevo single.

La artista presenta 'Baby, I'm Jealous' junto con Doja Cat y un videoclip dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis y protagonizado por las cantantes junto con las influencers Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun y Avani Gregg.

En el vídeo, las chicas huyen de la época actual y de su obsesión por las redes sociales para viajar en el tiempo y conocer otras etapas de la historia hasta llegar a los tiempos de Adán y Eva.

Además de pasar por los años 60 o por la época victoriana con ajustados corsés, Bebe Rexha y Doja Cat muestran sus inseguridades y lo celosas que son al ver que la persona que quiere le da likes a otra.

'Baby, I'm Jealous' es el primer adelanto del próximo álbum de Bebe Rexha, que estaba previsto que se lanzara en primavera de 2020. Sin embargo, la artista decidió retrasar el estreno hasta nuevo aviso por la pandemia del coronavirus.

LETRA DE 'BABY, I'M JEALOUS' DE BEBE REXHA Y DOJA CAT

Went from beautiful to ugly

Cuz insecurity told me you don’t love me All it takes is a girl above me

On your timeline to make me nothing

This is me

A woman in dichotomy

I love me

Until I don’t

Baby I’m jealous

Of the pictures that you like

Baby I’m jealous

Of the girls with lighter eyes

Baby I’m jealous

And I know that it ain’t right

But I’m jealous jealous

The jealous kind

I’m jelly jelly jelly jelly jelly on a plate

Sunnyside up I got egg on my face

Waste trainer for a tinier waist

But I can’t help if I like the way food taste

This is me

A woman in dichotomy

I love me

Until I don’t

My apologies

For looking at your history

I’m trying to let it go

Baby I’m jealous

Of the pictures that you like

Baby I’m jealous

Of the girls with lighter eyes

Baby I’m jealous

And I know that it ain’t right

But I’m jealous jealous

The jealous kind

That chick can’t be that chick

Baby I’m a bad b*tch

If he feindin he’ll prolly get a catfish

Keep him dreamin to pull up on a nap, sh*t

I don’t even be askin him who dat chick

Uh huh who dat chick nah

That’s pitiful that’s so average why

Some women want men and some girls want bwahs

Tell lies until they buggin they pants on fire

I stole ya man

He got freedom to chase what he likes

I know ya mad

But he ain’t even worth none of ya time

It’s such a drag

I’m not being spiteful but he’s trash

Won’t be the last

To let you know but he gon show you

Baby I’m jealous

Of the pictures that you like

Baby I’m jealous

Of the girls with lighter eyes

Baby I’m jealous

And I know that it ain’t right

But I’m jealous, jealous

The jealous kind

I’m jealous of her

I need ya number

She doesn’t love ya

Boy lemme show ya

I’m jealous

I’m jealous

I’m jealous

I’m jealous

I’m jealous

I’m jealous

I’m jealous

I’m jealous of her

I need ya number

She doesn’t love ya

Boy lemme show ya

B-baby I’m

Baby, I’m jealous

B-baby I’m

B-baby, I’m jealous