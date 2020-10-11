Bebe Rexha y Doja Cat hacen un viaje al pasado para olvidar los celos en las redes sociales en 'Baby, I'm Jealous'
Bebe Rexha presenta 'Baby, I'm Jealuos', el primer adelanto de su próximo álbum, y lo hace de la mano de Doja Cat. Las artistas protagonizan el vídeo de esta canción, en el que hacen un viaje en el tiempo, desde los años 60 hasta la creación del hombre y la mujer, con Adán y Eva.
Bebe Rexha y Doja Cat en el vídeo de 'Baby, I'm Jealous' / YouTube
Los celos y las redes sociales no son la mejor combinación y así lo refleja Bebe Rexha en su nuevo single.
La artista presenta 'Baby, I'm Jealous' junto con Doja Cat y un videoclip dirigido por Hannah Lux Davis y protagonizado por las cantantes junto con las influencers Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun y Avani Gregg.
En el vídeo, las chicas huyen de la época actual y de su obsesión por las redes sociales para viajar en el tiempo y conocer otras etapas de la historia hasta llegar a los tiempos de Adán y Eva.
Además de pasar por los años 60 o por la época victoriana con ajustados corsés, Bebe Rexha y Doja Cat muestran sus inseguridades y lo celosas que son al ver que la persona que quiere le da likes a otra.
'Baby, I'm Jealous' es el primer adelanto del próximo álbum de Bebe Rexha, que estaba previsto que se lanzara en primavera de 2020. Sin embargo, la artista decidió retrasar el estreno hasta nuevo aviso por la pandemia del coronavirus.
LETRA DE 'BABY, I'M JEALOUS' DE BEBE REXHA Y DOJA CAT
Went from beautiful to ugly
Cuz insecurity told me you don’t love me All it takes is a girl above me
On your timeline to make me nothing
This is me
A woman in dichotomy
I love me
Until I don’t
Baby I’m jealous
Of the pictures that you like
Baby I’m jealous
Of the girls with lighter eyes
Baby I’m jealous
And I know that it ain’t right
But I’m jealous jealous
The jealous kind
I’m jelly jelly jelly jelly jelly on a plate
Sunnyside up I got egg on my face
Waste trainer for a tinier waist
But I can’t help if I like the way food taste
This is me
A woman in dichotomy
I love me
Until I don’t
My apologies
For looking at your history
I’m trying to let it go
Baby I’m jealous
Of the pictures that you like
Baby I’m jealous
Of the girls with lighter eyes
Baby I’m jealous
And I know that it ain’t right
But I’m jealous jealous
The jealous kind
That chick can’t be that chick
Baby I’m a bad b*tch
If he feindin he’ll prolly get a catfish
Keep him dreamin to pull up on a nap, sh*t
I don’t even be askin him who dat chick
Uh huh who dat chick nah
That’s pitiful that’s so average why
Some women want men and some girls want bwahs
Tell lies until they buggin they pants on fire
I stole ya man
He got freedom to chase what he likes
I know ya mad
But he ain’t even worth none of ya time
It’s such a drag
I’m not being spiteful but he’s trash
Won’t be the last
To let you know but he gon show you
Baby I’m jealous
Of the pictures that you like
Baby I’m jealous
Of the girls with lighter eyes
Baby I’m jealous
And I know that it ain’t right
But I’m jealous, jealous
The jealous kind
I’m jealous of her
I need ya number
She doesn’t love ya
Boy lemme show ya
I’m jealous
I’m jealous
I’m jealous
I’m jealous
I’m jealous
I’m jealous
I’m jealous
I’m jealous of her
I need ya number
She doesn’t love ya
Boy lemme show ya
B-baby I’m
Baby, I’m jealous
B-baby I’m
B-baby, I’m jealous