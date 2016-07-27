Beyoncé y Adele parten como favoritas para los MTV Video Music Awards 2016

Beyoncé acapara 11 nominaciones en total por primera vez en un solo año, incluyendo Mejor Vídeo del Año por Formation y la nueva categoría Mejor Vídeo de Larga Duración por Lemonade.

Por su parte, Adele le sigue de cerca con ocho nominaciones, siete de las cuales por el videoclip de su tema Hello. Ambas compiten con Justin Bieber, Drake y Kayne West para llevarse el premio a Mejor Vídeo del Año.

Además, encontramos varias nominaciones a título póstumo para David Bowie por Lazarus y Blackstar.

Puedes consultar la lista completa de nominados a los MTV Video Music Awards a continuación:

👉 Mejor Vídeo del Año: VOTA EN NUESTRO RANKING

Adele – ‘Hello’

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Drake – ‘Hotline Bling’

Justin Bieber – ‘Sorry’

Kanye West – ‘Famous’

👉 Mejor Vídeo Femenino:

Adele – ‘Hello’

Beyoncé – ‘Hold Up’

Sia – ‘Cheap Thrills’

Ariana Grande – ‘Into You’

Rihanna [ft. Drake] – ‘Work’ (short version)

👉 Mejor Vídeo Masculino:

Drake – ‘Hotline Bling’

Bryson Tiller – ‘Don’t’

Calvin Harris [ft. Rihanna] – ‘This Is What You Came For’

Kanye West – ‘Famous’

The Weeknd – ‘Can’t Feel My Face’

👉 Mejor Colaboración:

Beyoncé [ft. Kendrick Lamar] – ‘Freedom’

Fifth Harmony [ft. Ty Dolla $ign] – ‘Work From Home’

Ariana Grande [ft. Lil Wayne] – ‘Let Me Love You’

Calvin Harris [ft. Rihanna] – ‘This Is What You Came For’

Rihanna [ft. Drake] – ‘Work’ (short version)

👉 Mejor Vídeo de Hip Hop:

Drake – ‘Hotline Bling’

Desiigner – ‘Panda’

Bryson Tiller – ‘Don’t’

Chance the Rapper – ‘Angels’

2 Chainz – ‘Watch Out’

👉 Mejor Vídeo de Pop:

Adele – ‘Hello’

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Justin Bieber – ‘Sorry’

Alessia Cara – ‘Wild Things’

Ariana Grande – ‘Into You’

👉 Mejor Vídeo de Rock:

All Time Low – ‘Missing You’

Coldplay – ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’

Fall Out Boy [ft. Demi Lovato] – ‘Irresistable’

Twenty One Pilots – ‘Heathens’

Panic! At the Disco – ‘Victorious’

👉 Mejor Vídeo de Música Electrónica:

Calvin Harris & Disciples – ‘How Deep Is Your Love’

99 Souls [ft. Destiny’s Child & Brandy] – ‘The Girl Is Mine’

Mike Posner – ‘I Took a Pill in Ibiza’

Afrojack – ‘SummerThing!’

The Chainsmokers [ft. Daya] – ‘Don’t Let Me Down’

👉 Mejor Vídeo de Larga Duración:

Florence and the Machine – The Odyssey

Beyoncé – Lemonade

Justin Bieber – PURPOSE – The Movement

Chris Brown – Royalty

Troye Sivan – Blue Neighborhood Trilogy

👉 Mejor Artista Revelación:

Bryson Tiller

Desiigner

Zara Larsson

Lukas Graham

DNCE

👉 Mejor Dirección Artística:

Beyoncé – ‘Hold Up’

Fergie – ‘M.I.L.F.$’

Drake – ‘Hotline Bling’

David Bowie – ‘Blackstar’

Adele – ‘Hello’

👉 Mejor Coreografía:

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Missy Elliott [ft. Pharrell] – ‘WTF (Where They From)’

Beyoncé – ‘Sorry’

FKA twigs – ‘M3LL155X’

Florence and the Machine – ‘Delilah’

👉 Mejor Dirección:

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Coldplay – ‘Up&Up’

Adele – ‘Hello’

David Bowie – ‘Lazarus’

Tame Impala – ‘The Less I Know the Better’

👉 Mejor Cinematografía:

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Adele – ‘Hello’

David Bowie – ‘Lazarus’

Alesso – ‘I Wanna Know’

Ariana Grande – ‘Into You’

👉 Mejor Edición:

Beyoncé – ‘Formation’

Adele – ‘Hello’

Fergie – ‘M.I.L.F.$’

David Bowie – ‘Lazarus’

Ariana Grande – ‘Into You’

👉 Mejores Efectos Visuales:

Coldplay – ‘Up&Up’

FKA twigs – ‘M3LL155X’

Adele – ‘Send My Love (To Your New Lover)’

The Weeknd – ‘Can’t Feel My Face’

Zayn – ‘PILLOWTALK’