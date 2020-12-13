Britney Spears y Backstreet Boys revolucionan la red con ‘Matches’, su esperada colaboración

Britney Spears fue una de las artistas más exitosas de los años 90, época en la que también triunfaron los Backstreet Boys. Ahora, los artistas han presentado su primera colaboración, 'Matches'.

Para muchos, este tema es un sueño cumplido, ya que se han unido dos grandes representaciones de la música de hace dos décadas. La canción forma parte de la reedición de Glory, el disco de la Princesa del Pop que acaba de lanzar.

La artista ha confesado que está "emocionada de sacar esta canción junto a mis amigos". Por otro lado, la banda, que se separó y volvió en 2019 con un nuevo álbum, ha explicado que esta es una de las colaboraciones más esperadas de "los últimos 20 años".

'Matches', producida por Ian Kirkpatrick y Michael Wise, es un tema bailable, con un sonido pegadizo y eléctrico que nos hace viajar en el tiempo, en concreto a la época en la que Britney Spears y Blackstreet Boys arrasaban en la música.

LETRA DE 'MATCHES' DE BRITNEY SPEARS Y BACKSTREET BOYS

I taste you in the air

Your energy everywhere

It's borderline unfair

I can see you screaming my name

And if it's up to me

I need you in between

My Egyptian sheets

You know I can see you think the same, oh

Oh if they dusted me for prints

They'd find you all over me, all over me

Nothing ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

This might leave some damage, damage, damage

The good kind of damage, damage, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with matches

Playing with matches

I like the way you dress

And then how you undress

I can hear it on your chest

No there ain't no better place to catch my breath, yeah

Oh if they dusted me for prints

They'd find you all over me, all over me

Never ever quite felt like this

The fire is killing me

The good kind of killing me

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

This might leave some damage, damage, damage

The good kind of damage, damage, damage

Like playing with matches, matches, matches

Like playing with matches

Oh, oh, oh

Want you good in the worst way

Oh, oh, oh

Want you good in the worst way

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches

Playing with matches