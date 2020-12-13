Britney Spears y Backstreet Boys revolucionan la red con ‘Matches’, su esperada colaboración
Britney Spears y Backstreet Boys han hecho realidad el sueño de aquellos adolescentes de los años 90 y han publicado su primera colaboración. La canción, titulada 'Matches', forma parte del álbum reeditado Glory de la artista, que acaba de lanzar en todas las plataformas de streaming.
Britney Spears y los Backstreet Boys / Gtres
Britney Spears fue una de las artistas más exitosas de los años 90, época en la que también triunfaron los Backstreet Boys. Ahora, los artistas han presentado su primera colaboración, 'Matches'.
Para muchos, este tema es un sueño cumplido, ya que se han unido dos grandes representaciones de la música de hace dos décadas. La canción forma parte de la reedición de Glory, el disco de la Princesa del Pop que acaba de lanzar.
La artista ha confesado que está "emocionada de sacar esta canción junto a mis amigos". Por otro lado, la banda, que se separó y volvió en 2019 con un nuevo álbum, ha explicado que esta es una de las colaboraciones más esperadas de "los últimos 20 años".
'Matches', producida por Ian Kirkpatrick y Michael Wise, es un tema bailable, con un sonido pegadizo y eléctrico que nos hace viajar en el tiempo, en concreto a la época en la que Britney Spears y Blackstreet Boys arrasaban en la música.
LETRA DE 'MATCHES' DE BRITNEY SPEARS Y BACKSTREET BOYS
I taste you in the air
Your energy everywhere
It's borderline unfair
I can see you screaming my name
And if it's up to me
I need you in between
My Egyptian sheets
You know I can see you think the same, oh
Oh if they dusted me for prints
They'd find you all over me, all over me
Nothing ever quite felt like this
The fire is killing me
The good kind of killing me
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
This might leave some damage, damage, damage
The good kind of damage, damage, damage
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
Like playing with matches
Playing with matches
I like the way you dress
And then how you undress
I can hear it on your chest
No there ain't no better place to catch my breath, yeah
Oh if they dusted me for prints
They'd find you all over me, all over me
Never ever quite felt like this
The fire is killing me
The good kind of killing me
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
This might leave some damage, damage, damage
The good kind of damage, damage, damage
Like playing with matches, matches, matches
Like playing with matches
Oh, oh, oh
Want you good in the worst way
Oh, oh, oh
Want you good in the worst way
Playing with matches
Playing with matches
Playing with matches
Playing with matches
Playing with matches
Playing with matches
Playing with matches
Playing with matches