Coldplay reza en 'We Pray' con Tini, Little Simz, Burna Boy y Elyanna

Coldplay está en plena forma. El grupo británico continúa su gira Music of the Spheres World Tour mientras sigue estrenando nueva música de cara a lo que será su décimo álbum de estudio, Moon Music.

El 20 de junio, la banda ya estrenó el primer sencillo de este proyecto, feelslikeimfallinginlove, una bonita balada romántica que recuerda a los grandes éxitos de la banda británica. Ahora, Coldplay acaba de publicar su esperada colaboración junto a otros cuatro artistas, titulada We Pray.

En ella, el grupo se ha unido a Tini(cantante de éxito argentina), Burna Boy (músico nigeriano), Little Simz (rapera británica) y Elyanna (cantante palestino-chilena). Los cinco le cantan a la libertad y la esperanza en una composición donde la oración es el símbolo protagonista.

"Sé que en algún lugar el Cielo está esperando / Y por eso rezamos / Sé que en algún lugar hay algo asombroso / Y por eso rezamos / Sé que en algún lugar no sentiremos dolor / Hasta que lleguemos al final del día", cantan en el estribillo Chris Martin, Little Simz y Burna Boy.

La argentina Tini es la que menor presencia tiene en la canción; solo interpreta un verso: "Hasta que nadie pase necesidad y todos puedan cantar". Aun así, el grupo ha anunciado que el día 6 de septiembre estrenarán una versión del tema protagonizado por Tini, mientras el 20 de septiembre verá la luz la de Elyanna.

Esta no es la primera vez que la argentina ha colaborado con el grupo, ya que en 2022 asistió al concierto de Coldplay en Argentina como artista invitada para interpretar Carne y hueso.

El estreno anticipado de 'We Pray'

Aunque oficialmente la colaboración entre los cinco grandes artistas acaba de publicarse, el grupo la interpretó por primera vez en su concierto de este año en el Festival de Glastonbury, donde también acudieron para cantar sus partes Little Simz, Elyanna y Burna Boy, a pesar de que este último lo hizo a través de un vídeo.

Letra de 'We Pray', la colaboración de Coldplay con Tini, Little Simz, Burna Boy y Elyanna

I pray that I don't give up, pray that I do my best

Pray that I can lift up, pray my brother is blessed

Praying for enough, pray Virgilio wins

Pray I judge nobody and forgive me my sins

I pray we make it, pray, my friend, I pull through

Pray as I take it onto others, I do

Praying on your love, we pray with every breath

Though I'm in the valley of the shadow of death

------

And so we pray

For someone to come and show me the way

And so we pray

For some shelter and some records to play

And so we pray

We'll be singing "Baraye"

Pray that we make it to the end of the day

And so we pray

I know somewhere that Heaven is waitin'

And so we pray

I know somewhere there's something amazin'

And so we pray

I know somewhere we'll feel no pain

Until we make it to the end of the day

------

I pray that love will shelter us from our fears

I will pray you trust too, let me wipe off your tears

Confront all the pain that we felt inside

Over the cards we were dealt in life

Pray I speak my truth and keep my sisters alive

So for the ones who parted seas (Oh, yeah)

For the ones who's followin' dreams (Oh, yeah)

For the ones who knocked down doors (Oh, yeah)

And allowed us to pass down keys (Oh, yeah)

Pray that we speak with a tongue that is honest

And that we understand how to be modest

Pray when she looks at herself in the mirror

She sees a queen, she sees a goddess

------

And so we pray

For someone to come and show me the way

And so we pray

For some shelter and some records to play

And so we pray

We'll be singin' "Baraye"

Pray that we make it to the end of the day

And so we pray

I know somewhere that Heaven is waitin'

And so we pray

I know somewhere there's something amazin'

And so we pray

I know somewhere we'll feel no pain

Until we make it to the end of the day

------

On my knees, I pray, as I sleep and wake

'Cause inside my head is a frightening place

Keep a smiling face only by disgrace

'Cause love's more than I can take, hey

------

And so we pray

For someone to come and show me the way

And so we pray

For some shelter and some records to play

And so we pray

We'll be singin' "Baraye"

Till nobody's in need and everybody can sing (Oh)