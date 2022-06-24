David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas, Nicole Scherzinger y Azteck suman fuerzas y lanzan 'The Drop'

Hay colaboraciones que a priori resultan llamativas pero que terminan siendo un exitazo. Es lo que ha ocurrido con la canción The Drop que ha unido a David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas, Nicole Scherzinger y Azteck y todo apunta a que se convertirá en uno de los temas electrónicos del verano.

Después de estar día tras día anunciándolo, los cuatro sorprendieron a los fans y borraron todas las publicaciones que habían hecho sobre el sencillo.

Nicole Scherzinger estaba desaparecida desde 2016

Uno de los nombres que más ha llamado la atención en este cuarteto es Nicole, ya que desde 2016 no había sacado música nueva. Igual su nombre te resulta familiar, y es que fue una de las integrantes de la banda de los 2000, The Pussycat Dolls, que lo reventaron con temazos como Don't Cha o When I Grow Up.

Sin embargo, todo apunta que está dispuesta a recuperar su carrera musical en solitario y la mejor forma de hacerlo es de la mano de Guetta, Vegas y Azteck.

Letra de 'The Drop'

(Drop down to the floor)

(Drop down to the floor)

Tonight we gonna drop down to the floor

Blowing out the speaker through the walls

Gonna get ya coming right back for more

Tonight we gonna drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop down to the floor

Blowing out the speaker through the walls

Gonna get ya coming right back for more

Tonight we gonna drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop down to the floor

Blowing out the speaker through the walls

Gonna get ya coming right back for more

Tonight we gonna drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop

I'm gonna party, don't care what nobody say

If you ain't coming, better get out of the way

AM to PM from New York to Saint Tropez

Just drop it, drop it every night and day

Drop down to the floor

Blowing out the speaker through the walls

Gonna get ya coming right back for more

Tonight we gonna drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop down to the floor

Blowing out the speaker through the walls

Gonna get ya coming right back for more

Tonight we gonna drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop down to the floor

Blowing out the speaker through the walls

Gonna get ya coming right back for more

Tonight we gonna drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop down to the floor

Blowing out the speaker through the walls

Gonna get ya coming right back for more

Tonight we gonna drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop down to the floor

Blowing out the speaker through the walls

Gonna get ya coming right back for more

Tonight we gonna drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop

Drop down to the floor

Tonight we're gonna drop down to the floor

Drop down to the floor

Tonight we're gonna drop down to the floor

Tonight we gonna drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, drop, dro