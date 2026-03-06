Jennifer Lopez y David Guetta unen fuerzas en 'Save Me Tonight', su esperada colaboración

Jennifer Lopez busca sonar en todas las fiestas con Save Me Tonight, su colaboración con David Guetta recién estrenada. Se trata de un tema electrónico donde el baile uega un papel protagonista.

El título es un mantra: "Sálvame esta noche", repite en el estribillo. La canción es perfecta para sonar en directo. De hecho, Jennifer Lopez la interpretó sobre el escenario antes de su estreno oficial. Lo hizo, por ejemplo, en su concierto en Varsovia (Polonia) como parte de su gira Up All Night: Live in 2025, donde cantó Save Me Tonight como la segunda canción del repertorio.

La composición incluye una importante parte instrumental que el público disfruta mucho en vivo. Así lo demuestra el vídeo publicado por Jennifer Lopez y David Guetta este viernes 6 de marzo, el cual incluye imágenes de la cantante interpretando Save Me Tonight en uno de sus últimos espectáculos.

Este tema llega un mes después de que la artista publicara J.Lo (25th Anniversary Edition), un álbum para celebrar los 25 años de su álbum J.Lo (2001).

Letra de 'Save Me Tonight'

Don't know if it last forever, but it's now or never

You could sa-a-ave me tonight

Don't know where your touch could take me, but it feels like maybe

You could sa-a-ave me tonight

-

I'm looking for something that makes me feel something

That I can't ignore (Oh)

I'm chasing the lightning, centrifugal timing

Like never before

-

Somebody's waiting for me

Don't know where, don't know why, but I know

It's in the way you hold me

It's a spark, it's a light, it's a glow

-

Don't know if it last forever, but it's now or never

You could sa-a-ave me tonight

Don't know where your touch could take me, but it feels like maybe

You could sa-a-ave me tonight

-

Save me tonight

Tonight

Save me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight, tonight)

You could sa-a-ave me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)

Save me tonight

-

I'm looking for someone that's looking for someone

Don't need nothing more (Oh)

Don't look for a meaning, just follow the feeling

And it's already yours

-

Somebody's waiting for me

Don't know where, don't know why, but I know

It's in the way you hold me

It's a spark, it's a light, it's a glow

-

Don't know if it last forever, but it's now or never

You could sa-a-ave me tonight

Don't know where your touch could take me, but it feels like maybe

You could sa-a-ave me tonight

-

Save me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)

Tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)

Save me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)

You could sa-a-ave me tonight (Tonight, tonight, tonight)

Save me tonight

-

Don't know if it last forever, but it's now or never

You could sa-a-ave me tonight

Don't know where your touch could take me, but it feels like maybe

You could sa-a-ave me tonight

Save me tonight

-

Fuente: Genius