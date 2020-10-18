Ozuna, Sia y Doja Cat unen sus voces en ‘Del Mar’

Ozuna lanza el videoclip de 'Del Mar', su colaboración con Sia y Doja Cat que forma parte de su disco ENOC, la abreviatura de 'El Negrito Ojos Claros'.

En el vídeo, dirigido por el venezolano Nuno Gomes, Ozuna y Doja Cat aparecen bailando y cantando bajo el mar, mientras que Sia es un holograma de sirena.

El estreno ha sido todo un éxito y, en las últimas 24 horas, 'Del Mar' ha sido el vídeo más visto a nivel mundial, sobrepasando los 6,2 millones de visitas en YouTube en tan sólo un día de su estreno.

Por otro lado, ENOC, el último álbum de Ozuna, también ha tenido muy buena acogida por parte del público y ya acumula más de 246 millones de reproducciones. El disco incluye colaboraciones con Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, Wisin, Nicky Jam o Zion & Lennox.

LETRA DE 'DEL MAR' DE OZUNA, DOJA CAT Y SIA

Yeah, Ozuna

Se pierde en la arena y el mar ah ah ah

Estaré soñando yo

Se ve tan tropical

El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más

Le dije baby qué pasó

Pal agua que hace calor

(SIA)

Se pierde en la arena y el mar yeah ah ah ah

Estaré soñando yo

Se ve tan tropical

El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más

Le dije baby qué pasó

Pal agua que hace calor eh eh

(DOJA CAT)

Gimme more, Gimme more

Tell me you want this wet sign

Dímelo, Dímelo

Kiss my skin I won't tell lies

Lucky son of a gun

I give you a no stress life

Vacays you never been

Whenever you want

Boy I need you like a vacay

Need you like I need you like I eh eh

Cuz we just keep on drinking like we straight from the sea

Wet, got a big pussy like my man ain’t drippin’

If you fuckin’ with me then you’re fancy living

Mini jean skirt with the crop top fitted

Tell me he don’t like when I got panties with it

Long hair, wet wave, Pantene in it

Big bag, wallet got mad cheeze in it

I don’t need a ticket it cuz I’m passed these bitches

Get it passed these bitches, get it passed these bitches like

(OZUNA)

Se pierde en la arena y el mar ah ah ah

Estaré soñando yo

Se ve tan tropical

El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más

Le dije baby qué pasó

Pal agua que hace calor

(SIA)

Se pierde en la arena y el mar yeah ah ah ah

Estaré soñando yo

Se ve tan tropical

El sol está que quema quiero más

Le dije baby qué pasó

Pal agua que hace calor eh eh

Algo natural, no tiene compe

Donde ella llega siempre rompe

Prende algo que quiere quemar

Dolores olvidar

(OZUNA)

Hoy quiere salir, la calle la espera

(SIA)

I love the way that you smile

I love the way that you smell

I love the faces you make when you storytell

I love the way that you are

I love the things that you do

The things that you do when you think I ain’t watching you

(OZUNA)

Se pierde en la arena y el mar ah ah ah

Estaré soñando yo

Se ve tan tropical

El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más

Le dije baby qué pasó

Pal agua que hace calor

(SIA)

Se pierde en la arena y el mar yeah ah ah ah

Estaré soñando yo

Se ve tan tropical

El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más

Le dije baby qué pasó

Pal agua que hace calor eh eh

(OZUNA)

Woah yeah eh "el negrito ojos claros" Ozuna

Dynell, Hi Music Hi flow

Hyde El Químico

Dímelo Gotay