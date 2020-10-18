Ozuna, Sia y Doja Cat unen sus voces en ‘Del Mar’
Ozuna presenta el videoclip de 'Del Mar', canción incluida en su álbum ENOC y en la que colabora con la rapera estadounidense Doja Cat y la cantante australiana Sia. La canción viene acompañada de un videoclip en el que se muestra a los artistas bajo el mar, excepto a Sia que aparece como un holograma de sirena.
Ozuna en el videoclip de 'Del Mar' / YouTube/Ozuna
Ozuna lanza el videoclip de 'Del Mar', su colaboración con Sia y Doja Cat que forma parte de su disco ENOC, la abreviatura de 'El Negrito Ojos Claros'.
En el vídeo, dirigido por el venezolano Nuno Gomes, Ozuna y Doja Cat aparecen bailando y cantando bajo el mar, mientras que Sia es un holograma de sirena.
El estreno ha sido todo un éxito y, en las últimas 24 horas, 'Del Mar' ha sido el vídeo más visto a nivel mundial, sobrepasando los 6,2 millones de visitas en YouTube en tan sólo un día de su estreno.
Por otro lado, ENOC, el último álbum de Ozuna, también ha tenido muy buena acogida por parte del público y ya acumula más de 246 millones de reproducciones. El disco incluye colaboraciones con Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Karol G, Wisin, Nicky Jam o Zion & Lennox.
LETRA DE 'DEL MAR' DE OZUNA, DOJA CAT Y SIA
Yeah, Ozuna
Se pierde en la arena y el mar ah ah ah
Estaré soñando yo
Se ve tan tropical
El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más
Le dije baby qué pasó
Pal agua que hace calor
(SIA)
Se pierde en la arena y el mar yeah ah ah ah
Estaré soñando yo
Se ve tan tropical
El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más
Le dije baby qué pasó
Pal agua que hace calor eh eh
(DOJA CAT)
Gimme more, Gimme more
Tell me you want this wet sign
Dímelo, Dímelo
Kiss my skin I won't tell lies
Lucky son of a gun
I give you a no stress life
Vacays you never been
Whenever you want
Boy I need you like a vacay
Need you like I need you like I eh eh
Cuz we just keep on drinking like we straight from the sea
Wet, got a big pussy like my man ain’t drippin’
If you fuckin’ with me then you’re fancy living
Mini jean skirt with the crop top fitted
Tell me he don’t like when I got panties with it
Long hair, wet wave, Pantene in it
Big bag, wallet got mad cheeze in it
I don’t need a ticket it cuz I’m passed these bitches
Get it passed these bitches, get it passed these bitches like
(OZUNA)
Se pierde en la arena y el mar ah ah ah
Estaré soñando yo
Se ve tan tropical
El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más
Le dije baby qué pasó
Pal agua que hace calor
(SIA)
Se pierde en la arena y el mar yeah ah ah ah
Estaré soñando yo
Se ve tan tropical
El sol está que quema quiero más
Le dije baby qué pasó
Pal agua que hace calor eh eh
Algo natural, no tiene compe
Donde ella llega siempre rompe
Prende algo que quiere quemar
Dolores olvidar
(OZUNA)
Hoy quiere salir, la calle la espera
(SIA)
I love the way that you smile
I love the way that you smell
I love the faces you make when you storytell
I love the way that you are
I love the things that you do
The things that you do when you think I ain’t watching you
(OZUNA)
Se pierde en la arena y el mar ah ah ah
Estaré soñando yo
Se ve tan tropical
El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más
Le dije baby qué pasó
Pal agua que hace calor
(SIA)
Se pierde en la arena y el mar yeah ah ah ah
Estaré soñando yo
Se ve tan tropical
El sol está que quema quiero más, quiero más
Le dije baby qué pasó
Pal agua que hace calor eh eh
(OZUNA)
Woah yeah eh "el negrito ojos claros" Ozuna
Dynell, Hi Music Hi flow
Hyde El Químico
Dímelo Gotay