Ya puedes escuchar 'Zoo', la canción de Shakira y Ed Sheeran para la película 'Zootropolis 2'
Shakira se ha unido a Ed Sheeran para crear Zoo, tema principal de la película Zootrópolis 2. La cantante colombiana y el británico firman esta canción interpretada en inglés y español con ritmo de champeta que, aunque llega a todas las plataformas el viernes 10 de octubre, ya circula en redes sociales. Escúchala y descubre de dónde sale la filtración.
Los fans de uno y otro cantante se han hecho eco del evento exclusivo que el canal Disney Hits de SiriusXM hizo este miércoles 8 de octubre. Zoo sonó durante todo el día a cada hora para que los seguidores de ambos artistas pudiesen adelantarse al estreno y, ya de paso, compartir la canción en sus perfiles sociales.
Inglés y español se unen en este tema en el que Shakira hace la voz principal y Ed Sheeran se une como segunda voz y en la que no faltan los sonidos de la champeta, un guiño a la cultura latina (más concretamente a la colombiana) que ha recibido el aplauso de los seguidores de la de Barranquilla.
La letra de Zoo, de Shakira y Ed Sheeran
[Intro]
Come on, get on up
We're wild and we can't be tamed
And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh
[Refrain]
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
[Verse 1]
We live in a crazy world, caught up in a rat race
Concrete jungle life is sometimes a mad place
It's you and me together, the end of a wild day
Don't keep it all bottled up, and release your energy
[Pre-Chorus]
Hey-oh, hey
Only reason we are here is to celebrate
In a place where anyone can be anything
Hold on to this moment, don't let it fade away
Baby, keep the music playing
[Chorus]
Come on, get on up
We're wild and we can't be tamed
And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh
Come on, keep it up
It's fun if you're down to play
And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh
[Refrain]
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh (A zoo, ooh-ooh)
[Verse 2]
We're living a heated time, no chance to cool down
Continue to seek and find, but what do we do now?
It's all about finding love, sometimes hard to come by
But when it comes to us, it's always a good time
[Pre-Chorus]
Hey-oh, hey
Only reason we are here is to celebrate
In a place where anyone can be anything
Hold on to this moment, don't let it fade away
Baby, keep the music playing
[Chorus]
Come on, get on up
We're wild and we can't be tamed
And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh
Come on, keep it up
It's fun if you're down to play
And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh
[Refrain]
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
A zoo, ooh-ooh (Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh)
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
A zoo, ooh-ooh (Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh)
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
A zoo, ooh-ooh (Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh)
Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah
A zoo, ooh-ooh (Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh)
[Bridge]
I'll take you higher, I'll take you higher
And we can't be tamed, baby, I'll take you higher
I'll take you higher, I'll take you higher
And we can't be tamed, baby, I'll take you higher
[Pre-Chorus]
Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma
Yo por ti iría hasta luna, de ida y vuelta
Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma
Yo por ti iría hasta luna, de ida y vuelta
[Chorus]
Come on, get on up
We're wild and we can't be tamed
And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh
Come on, keep it up
It's fun if you're down to play
And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh
[Outro]
Come on, get on up
We're wild and we can't be tamed
And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh
Come on, keep it up
It's fun if you're down to play
And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh