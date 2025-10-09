Ya puedes escuchar 'Zoo', la canción de Shakira y Ed Sheeran para la película 'Zootropolis 2'

Shakira firma junto a Ed Sheeran la banda sonora de Zootrópolis 2. La cantante colombiana, que en la primera entrega de la saga interpretó Try Everything de Sia, se ha unido al británico para componer esta canción que, aunque se estrena oficialmente el viernes 10 de octubre, ya está disponible en redes sociales.

Los fans de uno y otro cantante se han hecho eco del evento exclusivo que el canal Disney Hits de SiriusXM hizo este miércoles 8 de octubre. Zoo sonó durante todo el día a cada hora para que los seguidores de ambos artistas pudiesen adelantarse al estreno y, ya de paso, compartir la canción en sus perfiles sociales.

Inglés y español se unen en este tema en el que Shakira hace la voz principal y Ed Sheeran se une como segunda voz y en la que no faltan los sonidos de la champeta, un guiño a la cultura latina (más concretamente a la colombiana) que ha recibido el aplauso de los seguidores de la de Barranquilla.

La letra de Zoo, de Shakira y Ed Sheeran

[Intro]

Come on, get on up

We're wild and we can't be tamed

And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh

[Refrain]

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

[Verse 1]

We live in a crazy world, caught up in a rat race

Concrete jungle life is sometimes a mad place

It's you and me together, the end of a wild day

Don't keep it all bottled up, and release your energy

[Pre-Chorus]

Hey-oh, hey

Only reason we are here is to celebrate

In a place where anyone can be anything

Hold on to this moment, don't let it fade away

Baby, keep the music playing

[Chorus]

Come on, get on up

We're wild and we can't be tamed

And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh

Come on, keep it up

It's fun if you're down to play

And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh

[Refrain]

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh (A zoo, ooh-ooh)

[Verse 2]

We're living a heated time, no chance to cool down

Continue to seek and find, but what do we do now?

It's all about finding love, sometimes hard to come by

But when it comes to us, it's always a good time

[Pre-Chorus]

Hey-oh, hey

Only reason we are here is to celebrate

In a place where anyone can be anything

Hold on to this moment, don't let it fade away

Baby, keep the music playing

[Chorus]

Come on, get on up

We're wild and we can't be tamed

And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh

Come on, keep it up

It's fun if you're down to play

And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh

[Refrain]

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

A zoo, ooh-ooh (Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh)

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

A zoo, ooh-ooh (Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh)

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

A zoo, ooh-ooh (Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh)

Hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, hop-ah, ah

A zoo, ooh-ooh (Hop-ah, hop-ah, oh)

[Bridge]

I'll take you higher, I'll take you higher

And we can't be tamed, baby, I'll take you higher

I'll take you higher, I'll take you higher

And we can't be tamed, baby, I'll take you higher

[Pre-Chorus]

Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma

Yo por ti iría hasta luna, de ida y vuelta

Es una fiesta que sube como la espuma

Yo por ti iría hasta luna, de ida y vuelta

[Chorus]

Come on, get on up

We're wild and we can't be tamed

And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh

Come on, keep it up

It's fun if you're down to play

And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh

[Outro]

Come on, get on up

We're wild and we can't be tamed

And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh

Come on, keep it up

It's fun if you're down to play

And we're turnin' the floor into a zoo, ooh-ooh