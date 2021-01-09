Saweetie y Doja Cat lanzan 'Best Friend', un himno lleno de 'Girl Power'

Saweetie y Doja Cat se han unido en 'Best Friend', un tema cargado de ' Girl Power' en el que se dedican versos de lo más empoderados la una a la otra. Lo acompañan con un colorido vídeo en el que no falta el sentido del humor.

Saweetie y Doja Cat empiezan el año por todo lo alto lanzando 'Best Friend', toda una oda a la amistad y a la complicidad entre mujer.

El videoclip, dirigido por Dave Meyers, empiezan con las dos artistas tomando el sol en unas tumbonas cuando se les acerca un chico al que se refieren como "falso misógino despierto".

A pesar de sus intentos por intentar conquistar a las mujeres, ambas lo despachan rápidamente tras mantener una conversación telepática: "ese tipo de señal de virtud grosera no es más que una forma menos abiertamente nefasta de masculinidad tóxica".

A continuación las dos amigas nos muestran su amistad en varias situaciones. Conduciendo un coche forrado de brillantes, en un club de striptease, en la piscina o tirándose desnudas al mar desde un acantilado.

LETRA DE 'BEST FRIEND' DE SAWEETIE Y DOJA CAT

That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch

Got her own money she don’t need nig

On the dance floor she had two three drinks

Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in

That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch

Drive her own car she don’t need no lyft

In the strip club know my girl gone tip

Now she twerking throw it out and come back in

Beep beep is that my bestie in a tesi

Fresh blow out skin on 10 owe she ready

Bitch you look goodt with a t at the end

Imma hype her every time that’s my mothafuckin friend

She been down since the jellies and the bo bo’s

Now we steppin out the G in manolo’s

When we pull up to scene hoes be filled with jealousy

If a bitch get finicky she gone bring that energy

I hit her phone with the tea like bitch guess what

All the rich ass boys wanna fuck on us

All this ass sittin up you can look don’t touch

And I’m bad bussin bands every time we link up

That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch

Got her own money she don’t need nig

On the dance floor she had two three drinks

Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in

That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch

Drive her own car she don’t need no lyft

In the strip club know my girl gone tip

Now she twerking throw it out and come back in

That’s my bestfriend if you need a freak

I aint dumb but mothafucka she my Tweedle D

If she ride for me she don’t need a key

If you sideways she’ll straighten you as needed be

And she so bad that I just can’t take that bitch nowhere

She off her fish I said uh uh don’t go there

Bitch break her back she protect and attack

Get that strap let them buckle

Foot on neck give no air

Whole world wanna be us

My main bitch she my day 1

On my way bitch letcha get drunk

Celebrate cause we the baddest in the club

That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch

Got her own money she don’t need nig

On the dance floor she had two three drinks

Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in

That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch

Drive her own car she don’t need no lyft

In the strip club, know my girl gone tip

Now she twerking throw it out and come back in

Best friend you the baddest and you know it

Uh oh girl I think yo booty growing

Fck it up in the mirror hit them poses

Best friend damn you mfn glowing

Best friend damn yo wrist look like it’s frozen

Uh oh girl I think yo booty growing

Fck it up in the mirror hit them poses

Best friend you mfn soulmate