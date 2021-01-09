Saweetie y Doja Cat lanzan 'Best Friend', un himno lleno de 'Girl Power'
Saweetie y Doja Cat se han unido en 'Best Friend', un tema cargado de 'Girl Power' en el que se dedican versos de lo más empoderados la una a la otra. Lo acompañan con un colorido vídeo en el que no falta el sentido del humor.
Saweetie y Doja Cat presentan 'Best friend' / Warner Music
Saweetie y Doja Cat empiezan el año por todo lo alto lanzando 'Best Friend', toda una oda a la amistad y a la complicidad entre mujer.
El videoclip, dirigido por Dave Meyers, empiezan con las dos artistas tomando el sol en unas tumbonas cuando se les acerca un chico al que se refieren como "falso misógino despierto".
A pesar de sus intentos por intentar conquistar a las mujeres, ambas lo despachan rápidamente tras mantener una conversación telepática: "ese tipo de señal de virtud grosera no es más que una forma menos abiertamente nefasta de masculinidad tóxica".
A continuación las dos amigas nos muestran su amistad en varias situaciones. Conduciendo un coche forrado de brillantes, en un club de striptease, en la piscina o tirándose desnudas al mar desde un acantilado.
LETRA DE 'BEST FRIEND' DE SAWEETIE Y DOJA CAT
That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch
Got her own money she don’t need nig
On the dance floor she had two three drinks
Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in
That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch
Drive her own car she don’t need no lyft
In the strip club know my girl gone tip
Now she twerking throw it out and come back in
Beep beep is that my bestie in a tesi
Fresh blow out skin on 10 owe she ready
Bitch you look goodt with a t at the end
Imma hype her every time that’s my mothafuckin friend
She been down since the jellies and the bo bo’s
Now we steppin out the G in manolo’s
When we pull up to scene hoes be filled with jealousy
If a bitch get finicky she gone bring that energy
I hit her phone with the tea like bitch guess what
All the rich ass boys wanna fuck on us
All this ass sittin up you can look don’t touch
And I’m bad bussin bands every time we link up
That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch
Got her own money she don’t need nig
On the dance floor she had two three drinks
Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in
That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch
Drive her own car she don’t need no lyft
In the strip club know my girl gone tip
Now she twerking throw it out and come back in
That’s my bestfriend if you need a freak
I aint dumb but mothafucka she my Tweedle D
If she ride for me she don’t need a key
If you sideways she’ll straighten you as needed be
And she so bad that I just can’t take that bitch nowhere
She off her fish I said uh uh don’t go there
Bitch break her back she protect and attack
Get that strap let them buckle
Foot on neck give no air
Whole world wanna be us
My main bitch she my day 1
On my way bitch letcha get drunk
Celebrate cause we the baddest in the club
That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch
Got her own money she don’t need nig
On the dance floor she had two three drinks
Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in
That’s my bestfriend she a real bad bitch
Drive her own car she don’t need no lyft
In the strip club, know my girl gone tip
Now she twerking throw it out and come back in
Best friend you the baddest and you know it
Uh oh girl I think yo booty growing
Fck it up in the mirror hit them poses
Best friend damn you mfn glowing
Best friend damn yo wrist look like it’s frozen
Uh oh girl I think yo booty growing
Fck it up in the mirror hit them poses
Best friend you mfn soulmate