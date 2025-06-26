Shakira cantará 'Men in This Town' en los conciertos de Los Angeles

El que la sigue la consigue y los fans de Shakira lo saben de primera mano. Después de una intensa campaña en redes, los seguidores de la colombiana han conseguido que modifique la setlist de los conciertos de Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour en Los Angeles para que incluya la canción Men in This Town.

Más que confirmarlo, la cantante lo ha dejado caer en un vídeo publicado en reels y que suma cerca de cinco millones de reproducciones en menos de 24 horas. Pide que le manden un DM si es cierto el rumor de que quieren que cante la canción en LA. "¡Nos vemos el 4 y el 5 de agosto en SoFi! ¡Qué ganas!", añade.

No sabemos cómo está el buzón de la barranquillera pero tiene pinta de que se estará llenando por momentos. Shakira más de 190.000 me gusta en su publicación y tiene cerca de 6.000 comentarios.

La cuestión es que los fans de Shakira quieren que la canción suene en Los Angeles porque es la ciudad a la que se refiere en la letra y, ya que han conseguido este objetivo, ahora se plantean un nuevo reto. ¿Por qué no invita Shakira a Matt Damon a subirse al escenario? Al fin y al cabo es el otro protagonista del tema, en el que la cantante lamenta que no está hecho para ella.

La letra de 'Men in This Town' de Shakira

Is there a prince in this fable

For a small town girl like me?

The good ones are gone or not able

And Matt Damon's not meant for me

Damon's not meant for me

I got to say

California is a place that I respect

Come on LA, take advantage

Give me a night that I won't forget

I went to look

From the sky bar to the standard, nothing took

These boys don't care

Got a handful with their projects and with their looks

Where are all the men in this town?

What's a girl supposed to do?

Did they all ran off when they knew

That I was coming 'round, coming 'round?

Where are all the men in this town?

What's a girl supposed to do?

Did they all ran off when they knew

That I was coming 'round, coming 'round?

Fresh

I'm so fresh, and I'm so clean

Got the lips, and got the skin

Got the skin, got that thing

I'm so fresh, and I'm so

Is there a prince in this fable

For a small town girl like me?

The good ones are gone or not able

And Matt Damon's not meant for me

I never dreamed that I'd come here to become the next Jolie

But I sure know there is someone

Around somewhere who's meant to be

Where are all the men in this town?

What's a girl supposed to do?

Did they all ran off when they knew

That I was coming 'round, coming 'round?

Where are all the men in this town?

What's a girl supposed to do?

Did they all ran off when they knew

That I was coming 'round, coming 'round?

Fresh

I'm so fresh, and I'm so clean

Got the lips, and got the skin

Got the skin, got that thing

I'm so fresh, and I'm so

Fresh

I'm so fresh, and I'm so clean

Got the lips, and got the skin

Got the skin, got that thing

I'm so fresh, and I'm so

So they say

It's a suicide waiting, others say

It's a suicide waiting, yo no sé

It's a suicide waiting another day

It's a suicide waiting

So decide, it's a suicide waiting all this time

It's a suicide waiting, ¿dónde estás?

It's a suicide waiting, so decide

It's a suicide waiting