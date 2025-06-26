Shakira cantará 'Men in This Town' en los conciertos de Los Angeles
Los fans de Shakira lo han conseguido. La cantante modificará la setlist de Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour en Los Angeles para incluir la canción Men in This Town, del álbum She Wolf (2009). Con el objetivo conseguido, ahora los seguidores de la colombiana sueñan con Matt Damon se suba al escenario.
El que la sigue la consigue y los fans de Shakira lo saben de primera mano. Después de una intensa campaña en redes, los seguidores de la colombiana han conseguido que modifique la setlist de los conciertos de Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour en Los Angeles para que incluya la canción Men in This Town.
Más que confirmarlo, la cantante lo ha dejado caer en un vídeo publicado en reels y que suma cerca de cinco millones de reproducciones en menos de 24 horas. Pide que le manden un DM si es cierto el rumor de que quieren que cante la canción en LA. "¡Nos vemos el 4 y el 5 de agosto en SoFi! ¡Qué ganas!", añade.
No sabemos cómo está el buzón de la barranquillera pero tiene pinta de que se estará llenando por momentos. Shakira más de 190.000 me gusta en su publicación y tiene cerca de 6.000 comentarios.
La cuestión es que los fans de Shakira quieren que la canción suene en Los Angeles porque es la ciudad a la que se refiere en la letra y, ya que han conseguido este objetivo, ahora se plantean un nuevo reto. ¿Por qué no invita Shakira a Matt Damon a subirse al escenario? Al fin y al cabo es el otro protagonista del tema, en el que la cantante lamenta que no está hecho para ella.
La letra de 'Men in This Town' de Shakira
Is there a prince in this fable
For a small town girl like me?
The good ones are gone or not able
And Matt Damon's not meant for me
Damon's not meant for me
I got to say
California is a place that I respect
Come on LA, take advantage
Give me a night that I won't forget
I went to look
From the sky bar to the standard, nothing took
These boys don't care
Got a handful with their projects and with their looks
Where are all the men in this town?
What's a girl supposed to do?
Did they all ran off when they knew
That I was coming 'round, coming 'round?
Where are all the men in this town?
What's a girl supposed to do?
Did they all ran off when they knew
That I was coming 'round, coming 'round?
Fresh
I'm so fresh, and I'm so clean
Got the lips, and got the skin
Got the skin, got that thing
I'm so fresh, and I'm so
So they say
It's a suicide waiting, others say
It's a suicide waiting, yo no sé
It's a suicide waiting another day
It's a suicide waiting
So decide, it's a suicide waiting all this time
It's a suicide waiting, ¿dónde estás?
It's a suicide waiting, so decide
It's a suicide waiting