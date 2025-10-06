Taylor Swift se deja rescatar con teatralidad en el videoclip de 'The Fate of Ophelia'
Después de estrenarlo en la gran pantalla, Taylor Swift estrena para todos sus fans el videoclip de The Fate of Ophelia, donde la artista se envuelve de ese aura cabaretero para cantarle a la salvación en el amor.
La opinión de Nicki Minaj sobre 'The Life of a Showgirl', el nuevo disco de Taylor Swift
¿Qué pasó entre Taylor Swift y Charli xcx? La historia detrás de 'Actually Romantic'
Te interesa
The life of a showgirl es el 12º álbum de Taylor Swift, el que la artista estreno en los cines de todo el mundo. Así, los fans más acérrimos de la diva del pop pudieron conocer más a fondo el trasfondo de cada una de las canciones de su nuevo disco.
Allí también pudieron ver el 3 de octubre el videoclip de The Fate of Ophelia en exclusiva, y unas horas después la intérprete de Love Story ha publicado para todos sus seguidores este vídeo musical con referencias a todo su proyecto musical.
Con aire de cabaretera y con el teatro como el protagonista visual, Taylor Swift pasa de ser la protagonista de obras de arte como si del personaje ficticio Ofelia se tratara —de la obra de teatro Hamlet de Shakespeare— a convertirse en esa showgirl que reivindica en su nuevo álbum.
Estética cabaretera, decoradores de teatro, purpurina y mucho baile crean la narrativa del videoclip de The Fate of Ophelia, recopilando cada uno de los conceptos de sus 12 temas.
El significado del videoclip
Tal y como explica la canción, Taylor Swift compara su vida con la de Ofelia a través de la fragilidad del amor que la misma reivindica haber sufrido.
Y del conocido cuatro de John Everett Millais de Ofelia, la artista pasa a otros escenarios de mujeres artistas de distintas épocas, cada una con unos colores y estilos correspondientes.
Letra de The fate of Ophelia
I heard you calling on the megaphone
You wanna see me all alone
As legend has it, you are quite the pyro
You light the match to watch it blow
And if you'd never come for me
I might've drowned in the melancholy
I swore my loyalty to me (Me), myself (Myself), and I (I)
Right before you lit my sky up
All that time
I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all (See it all)
Late one night
You dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of
Ophelia (Ophеlia)
Keep it one hundred on the land (Land), thе sea (Sea), the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don't care where the hell you've been (Been) 'cause now (Now), you're mine
It's 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia
See upcoming pop shows
Get tickets for your favorite artists
You might also like
Elizabeth Taylor
Taylor Swift
Father Figure
Taylor Swift
Opalite
Taylor Swift
The eldest daughter of a nobleman
Ophelia lived in fantasy
But love was a cold bed full of scorpions
The venom stole her sanity
And if you'd never come for me (Come for me)
I might've lingered in purgatory
You wrap around me like a chain (A chain), a crown (A crown), a vine (A vine)
Pulling me into the fire
All that time
I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all (See it all)
Late one night
You dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of
Ophelia (Ophelia)
Keep it one hundred on the land (Land), the sea (The sea), the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes
Don't care where the hell you've been (Been) 'cause now (Now), you're mine
It's 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia
'Tis locked inside my memory
And only you possess the key
No longer drowning and deceived
All because you came for me
Locked inside my memory
And only you possess the key
No longer drowning and deceived
All because you came for me
All that time
I sat alone in my tower
You were just honing your powers
Now I can see it all (I can see it all)
Late one night
You dug me out of my grave and
Saved my heart from the fate of
Ophelia (Ophelia)
Keep it one hundred on the land (Land), the sea (The sea), the sky
Pledge allegiance to your hands (Your hands), your team, your vibes
Don't care where the hell you've been (You've been) 'cause now ('Cause now), you're mine
It's 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of
The fate of Ophelia
You saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia