Taylor Swift se deja rescatar con teatralidad en el videoclip de 'The Fate of Ophelia'

The life of a showgirl es el 12º álbum de Taylor Swift, el que la artista estreno en los cines de todo el mundo. Así, los fans más acérrimos de la diva del pop pudieron conocer más a fondo el trasfondo de cada una de las canciones de su nuevo disco.

Allí también pudieron ver el 3 de octubre el videoclip de The Fate of Ophelia en exclusiva, y unas horas después la intérprete de Love Story ha publicado para todos sus seguidores este vídeo musical con referencias a todo su proyecto musical.

Con aire de cabaretera y con el teatro como el protagonista visual, Taylor Swift pasa de ser la protagonista de obras de arte como si del personaje ficticio Ofelia se tratara —de la obra de teatro Hamlet de Shakespeare— a convertirse en esa showgirl que reivindica en su nuevo álbum.

Estética cabaretera, decoradores de teatro, purpurina y mucho baile crean la narrativa del videoclip de The Fate of Ophelia, recopilando cada uno de los conceptos de sus 12 temas.

El significado del videoclip

Tal y como explica la canción, Taylor Swift compara su vida con la de Ofelia a través de la fragilidad del amor que la misma reivindica haber sufrido.

Y del conocido cuatro de John Everett Millais de Ofelia, la artista pasa a otros escenarios de mujeres artistas de distintas épocas, cada una con unos colores y estilos correspondientes.

Letra de The fate of Ophelia

I heard you calling on the megaphone

You wanna see me all alone

As legend has it, you are quite the pyro

You light the match to watch it blow

And if you'd never come for me

I might've drowned in the melancholy

I swore my loyalty to me (Me), myself (Myself), and I (I)

Right before you lit my sky up

All that time

I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night

You dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of

Ophelia (Ophеlia)

Keep it one hundred on the land (Land), thе sea (Sea), the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you've been (Been) 'cause now (Now), you're mine

It's 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

The eldest daughter of a nobleman

Ophelia lived in fantasy

But love was a cold bed full of scorpions

The venom stole her sanity

And if you'd never come for me (Come for me)

I might've lingered in purgatory

You wrap around me like a chain (A chain), a crown (A crown), a vine (A vine)

Pulling me into the fire

All that time

I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (See it all)

Late one night

You dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of

Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land (Land), the sea (The sea), the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you've been (Been) 'cause now (Now), you're mine

It's 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

'Tis locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

Locked inside my memory

And only you possess the key

No longer drowning and deceived

All because you came for me

All that time

I sat alone in my tower

You were just honing your powers

Now I can see it all (I can see it all)

Late one night

You dug me out of my grave and

Saved my heart from the fate of

Ophelia (Ophelia)

Keep it one hundred on the land (Land), the sea (The sea), the sky

Pledge allegiance to your hands (Your hands), your team, your vibes

Don't care where the hell you've been (You've been) 'cause now ('Cause now), you're mine

It's 'bout to be the sleepless night you've been dreaming of

The fate of Ophelia

You saved my heart from the fate of Ophelia