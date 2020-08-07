The Weeknd lanza 'Smile' su colaboración con el desaparecido Juice WRLD

En septiembre del año pasado, el rapero Juice WLRD tuiteaba: “Quiero sacar un tema con The Weeknd, sería un verdadero éxito y a ver si pronto se podrá realizar. The Weeknd y yo haríamos un disco de diamantes ...".

Lamentablemente, Jarad Higgins no ha podido cumplir su sueño, ya que tres meses después fallecía a causa de una sobredosis en un vuelo de Los Ángeles a Chicago.

Pero The Weeknd, quien mantenía una gran amistad con el rapero fallecido, ha cumplido su promesa y ha lanzado 'Smile', una colaboración entre ambos artistas que llega de forma póstuma para el de Illinois.

El tema viene acompañado de un bonito vídeo en el que el artista David Garibaldi realiza dos enormes retratos de The Weeknd y Juice WLRD.

'Smile' es la primera canción que lanza The Weeknd después de publicar su álbum After Hours a principios de año. Un trabajo que ya supone un hito en la carrera del canadiense gracias a temas como 'Blinding Lights', 'Heartless' o 'In your eyes'.

Por su parte, los herederos de Juice WLRD lanzaron el pasado 10 de julio Legends Never Die, el álbum póstumo del rapero que ha batido un nuevo récord en las listas de éxitos de Estados Unidos siendo el disco póstumo más vendido en los últimos 20 años.

LETRA DE 'SMILE' DE THE WEEKND Y JUICE WRLD

d do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

[Verse 1: Juice WRLD]

Devil on my shoulder tellin' me I'll die soon

I don't really want that to impact you

But I don't know, maybe I'm just paranoid

I just want the best for you, I just want what's left of you

Oh, you tell me that you're sad inside

I'm sad that I can't satisfy

Yeah, I pray that I get it right this time

Maybe we'll be alright

Oh, you tell me that you're sad inside

I'm sad that I can't satisfy

Yeah, I pray that I get it right this time

Maybe we'll be alright

[Chorus: Juice WRLD]

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

[Verse 2: The Weeknd]

Oh yeah

I just wanna see you smile (You smile)

Don't cry (Don't cry)

Even though it means I gotta let you go (You go)

Dependent on ya, gotta learn to be alone ('Lone)

'Cause I'm so desensitized

When our skin is touching (Yeah), I need drugs to love you (Yeah)

You want so much more from me, but I can only fuck you (You)

I spent every day right beside you ('Side you), 'side you ('Side you)

A hundred pics of me on your phone

Now you're someone that I used to know

At this point, we playin' with fire (Fire), fire (Fire)

You don't wanna see what's in my phone

It's just gonna hurt you more (More)

[Chorus: Juice WRLD & The Weeknd]

I'd do anything in my power to see you just smile (Oh yeah)

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side (Oh, oh)

I'd do anything in my power (My power) to see you just smile

I want you to prosper and come proper

Even if that means I ain't by your side

Fuente: genius.com