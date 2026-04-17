Tyla y Zara Larrson se unen en 'SHE DID IT AGAIN' a golpe de cadera
Las artistas Tyla y Zara Larrson colaboran por primera vez en el tema SHE DID IT AGAIN, cuyo videoclip demuestra las dotes de baile de ambas con este tema afrobeat.
Este 17 de abril los fans de dos divas de la música tenían una cita muy especial: el estreno de SHE DID IT AGAIN, la primera colaboración entre Tyla y Zara Larrson.
El tema es una mezcla bastante clara de estilos, pues fusiona el afropop con el pop más internacional. Su ritmo bailable y suave hace que las artistas puedan recrearse en pasos imposibles con el estilo que las caracteriza.
El tema le canta a la seducción y provocación adictiva, e irradia una energía sensual que se mimetiza a la perfección con las voces de la sudafricana y la sueca.
Letra de SHE DID IT AGAIN
Deep down you want me (I know you do)
I'm addictive, baby, what you want me to do?
Not a quick fix, one hit might ruin you
A blessing, a lesson you don't need to learn
When you're playin' with fire, you're beggin' to find out
The hard way, part ways
For your sake, save up the heartbreak
This is sweet chin music, this ain't Sade
No ordinary love, this is propane
No, it's not safe
Baby, this a dangerous game for you
Baby, this is all child's play to me
And I don't need you blaming me
Like: Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again
Even when it feel like you can't
You can't get me out of your head
I got you like: Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again
Even when it feel like you can't
You can't get me out of your head
I know deep down you want me (I know you do)
Deep down you want me (I know you do)
I know deep down you want me (I know you do)
(I know you do, I know you do)
Put him in on his knees, not tryna tease
Oops, did it again like Britney
That's how it is, that's all I know
Not like anyone you met before me, mm
Keep it in the dark
Keep secrets between you and I
You know I'm a star
Don't fly too close to me, you'll fall
And it's not safe, no, it's not safe
Baby, this a dangerous game for you
But, baby, this is all child's play to me
And I don't need you blaming me
Like: Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again
Even when you feel like you can't
You can't get me out of your head
I got you like: Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again
Even when you feel like you can't
You can't get me out of your head
I know deep down you want me (I know you do)
Deep down you want me (I know you do)
I know deep down you want me (I know you do)
(I know you do, I know you do)
I don't like a fiend, don't fiend, ease up
We are not a team, this is not FIFA
No replays, no wheel-ups
One of one, no re-ups
Got a body like a bottle
Doesn't mean that you should spin the block
One night here have you telling lies
'Cause you can't tell her where you really are
My eyes on you, that's a scary sight
And it's not safe, no, it's not safe
Baby, this a dangerous game for you
Baby, this is all child's play to me
And I don't need you blaming me
Like: Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again
Even when it feel like you can't
You can't get me out of your head
I got you like: Oh-oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again
Even when it feel like you can't
You can't get me out of your head
I know deep down you want me (I know you do)
Deep down you want me (I know you do)
I know deep down you want me (I know you do)
(I know you do, I know you)
Know you deep, deep (want), want, want (want)
Know you deep, deep (want), want, want (want)
Deep down you— I know you— I know you—
Deep down you— I know you do
Know you deep, deep (want), want, want (want)
Know you deep, deep (want), want, want (want)
Deep down you— I know you— I know you—
Deep down you— I know you do