Tyla y Zara Larrson se unen en 'SHE DID IT AGAIN' a golpe de cadera

Las artistas Tyla y Zara Larrson colaboran por primera vez en el tema SHE DID IT AGAIN , cuyo videoclip demuestra las dotes de baile de ambas con este tema afrobeat .

Este 17 de abril los fans de dos divas de la música tenían una cita muy especial: el estreno de SHE DID IT AGAIN, la primera colaboración entre Tyla y Zara Larrson.

El tema es una mezcla bastante clara de estilos, pues fusiona el afropop con el pop más internacional. Su ritmo bailable y suave hace que las artistas puedan recrearse en pasos imposibles con el estilo que las caracteriza.

El tema le canta a la seducción y provocación adictiva, e irradia una energía sensual que se mimetiza a la perfección con las voces de la sudafricana y la sueca.

Letra de SHE DID IT AGAIN

Deep down you want me (I know you do)

I'm addictive, baby, what you want me to do?

Not a quick fix, one hit might ruin you

A blessing, a lesson you don't need to learn

When you're playin' with fire, you're beggin' to find out

The hard way, part ways

For your sake, save up the heartbreak

This is sweet chin music, this ain't Sade

No ordinary love, this is propane

No, it's not safe

Baby, this a dangerous game for you

Baby, this is all child's play to me

And I don't need you blaming me

Like: Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again

Even when it feel like you can't

You can't get me out of your head

I got you like: Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again

Even when it feel like you can't

You can't get me out of your head

I know deep down you want me (I know you do)

Deep down you want me (I know you do)

I know deep down you want me (I know you do)

(I know you do, I know you do)

Put him in on his knees, not tryna tease

Oops, did it again like Britney

That's how it is, that's all I know

Not like anyone you met before me, mm

Keep it in the dark

Keep secrets between you and I

You know I'm a star

Don't fly too close to me, you'll fall

And it's not safe, no, it's not safe

Baby, this a dangerous game for you

But, baby, this is all child's play to me

And I don't need you blaming me

Like: Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again

Even when you feel like you can't

You can't get me out of your head

I got you like: Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again

Even when you feel like you can't

You can't get me out of your head

I know deep down you want me (I know you do)

Deep down you want me (I know you do)

I know deep down you want me (I know you do)

(I know you do, I know you do)

I don't like a fiend, don't fiend, ease up

We are not a team, this is not FIFA

No replays, no wheel-ups

One of one, no re-ups

Got a body like a bottle

Doesn't mean that you should spin the block

One night here have you telling lies

'Cause you can't tell her where you really are

My eyes on you, that's a scary sight

And it's not safe, no, it's not safe

Baby, this a dangerous game for you

Baby, this is all child's play to me

And I don't need you blaming me

Like: Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again

Even when it feel like you can't

You can't get me out of your head

I got you like: Oh-oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh, oh-oh, she did it again

Even when it feel like you can't

You can't get me out of your head

I know deep down you want me (I know you do)

Deep down you want me (I know you do)

I know deep down you want me (I know you do)

(I know you do, I know you)

Know you deep, deep (want), want, want (want)

Know you deep, deep (want), want, want (want)

Deep down you— I know you— I know you—

Deep down you— I know you do

Know you deep, deep (want), want, want (want)

Know you deep, deep (want), want, want (want)

Deep down you— I know you— I know you—

Deep down you— I know you do