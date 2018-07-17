El Primavera Sound cumplirá 15 años en este 2015 y celebrará su decimoquinta edición con una programación que incorpora artistas de primer nivel como The Strokes , Richie Hawtin , DJ Coco , The Black Keys , Belle & Sebastian , Interpol , Brand New , Underworld , José González y muchos más.

El Primavera Sound 2015 cumple 15 años y lo hace acompañado de grandes nombres como The Strokes, Richie Hawtin, Antony and The Johnsons, The Replacements, DJ Coco, The Black Keys, Belle & Sebastian, Interpol, Brand New, Underworld, José González y muchos más. ¡Todo apunta a que la edición de este año va a ser más que memorable!

FECHAS: 28, 29 y 30 de mayo

ARTISTAS RELEVANTES:

alt-J, Anthony & the Johnsons, Belle & Sebastian, The Black Keys, Caribou, Damien Rice, Death From Above 1979, Interpol, James Blake, Patti Smith & Band, Ratatat, The Replacements, Richie Hawtin, Ride, The Strokes, Tori Amos, Underworld, José González, Chet Faker, The Church, Dixon, Spiritualized, Panda Bear, Sun Kil Moon, Swans, The New Pornographers, Simian Mobile Disco, Jon Hopkins, The Creator, Einstürzende Neubaten, Foxygen, y muchos más.

PRECIO:

Del 8 de enero de 2015 al 3 de febrero: 175 € (de forma excepcional, en La Botiga del Primavera Sound seguirá a la venta a 175 € hasta el viernes 6 de febrero inclusive).

Del 4 de febrero hasta el 4 de mayo de 2015: 185€

Del 5 de mayo hasta el inicio del festival: 195€

MÁS INFORMACIÓN:

primaverasound.com

@Primavera_Sound

CÓMO LLEGAR