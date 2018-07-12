El increíble cuerpo de este chico enloquece las redes
El hombre se volvió famoso de un día para otro gracias a una chica que compartió un par de fotos suyas con el texto: "Este no es un hombre, es un árbol".
12/07/2018
Esta chica encontró las fotografías del hombre y quiso compartirlas en Twitter porque flipó con su altura. Tras causar revuelo en Internet, la chica publicó la cuenta del hombre de 31 años de edad y 2,04 metros de altura.
This not a man, this a tree. pic.twitter.com/0rU95oBbxh— la loba (@vickto_willy) 29 de mayo de 2017
Here's his @. Go plant some seeds 🌱 pic.twitter.com/CCqARmpDaG— la loba (@vickto_willy) 30 de mayo de 2017
Este pedazo de hombre (en todos los sentidos) se llama Danny Jones y vive en el sur de California, Estados Unidos. Y además, por si no se lo habías notado todavía, es entrenador fitness.
El tweet de la chica se publicó el 29 de mayo, y después de eso Danny aseguró a Daily Mail que, “Las últimas 24 horas han sido una locura. Me fui a la cama la noche anterior como cualquier otra, pero desperté con 8,000 nuevos seguidores. Pensé que era un fallo en el sistema”.
Jones terminó enterándose a través de un mensaje directo en Instagram cómo había surgido todo, y entre comentarios y memes todo le pareció muy gracioso, e incluso ahora él hace bromas de su nuevo apodo.
A pesar de que Danny es un hombre con unos abdominales de acero y tremendos músculos, existe una inspiradora historia detrás de su atractiva imagen.
Al chico le costó mucho tiempo comprender que debía hacer un balance entre comer sano y ejercitarse, ya que antes había tenido problemas con su peso.
Por esto mismo, decidió hacer un cambio radical en su vida. Ahora busca ayudar a otras personas compartiendo rutinas de ejercicio y promoviendo una sana alimentación.
For those of you that have been following me a while, you know that I like to share my progress photos from time to time. It's a good reminder to me of how far I've come and it motivates me (and hopefully you) to keep pushing and remember why I started this. - Do you know how long it took me to finally start seeing some noticeable differences in myself? A looooong time, longer than it should have. Lemme tell you why. - When I first started this journey (hate calling it that cuz it's so cliche sounding, but that's exactly what it is) I was hungry. And I'm not speaking in terms of hunger for food. I was unhappy with how I looked and how I felt. I wanted to walk shirtless on the beach with confidence. I wanted to be able to go to a pool party and make everyone do a double take. I wanted to feel good with how I looked. Don't get me wrong, I was never the type to let the disappointment in my physique prevent me from having fun and still going to the beach and pool parties. I just didn't feel great about myself when I did those things. I wanted more and I was going to do everything in my power to make a change. - But oh how quick we are to give up, make excuses and find reasons to quit. I would bust my ass in the gym and diet like a maniac for a week or two and I'd look in the mirror and see the exact same dude from a couple weeks ago looking back at me. Seemed like there was little to no change. So, I'd say "screw this, why am I killing myself with diet and training if it's making so little of a difference". And I'd quit until the next time I had a little more motivation to start all over. - Left: 280lbs. Working out hard 5-6 days a week at around 2-3 hours per workout. Little/no knowledge of nutrition. Right: 250lbs. (Not current) Working out hard 5-6 days a week at around 1-1.5 hours per workout. Daily calculated diet to help me reach my goals. It was at this time I FINALLY realized my body was undergoing some serious change. Granted, I made significant changes prior to this photo, but due to my overly self-critical nature, it took me forever to actually notice the positive change. My guess is 4 years between the two photos. - I've come a (continued in comments)
El tweet que lo convirtió en el viral del momento, supera ya los 25,000 RT y los 49,000 likes. Danny tiene ahora 700.000 seguidores en su cuenta de Instagram.
Ahora, sus nuevos followers se asombran con sus fotos, ya que en algunas "El hombre árbol" demuestra que es capaz de cambiar una bombilla simplemente alzando los brazos, ¡sin necesidad de usar una escalera!
Don't really know what I was doing here, but I'm pretty sure there was a large pepperoni pizza directly below me...