Ariana Grande se convierte en una científica y crea su réplica biónica en '34+35'

Ariana Grande lanzó prácticamente por sorpresa Positions, su nuevo álbum de estudio, el pasado 30 de octubre. Tras presentarlo con la canción que le da nombre al disco, ahora escoge '34+35' como nuevo single.

'34+35' es uno de los temas más picantes de Positions, donde Ariana te invita a "ver películas" como eufemismo de tener una noche de lo más apasionada, tal como canta en su estribillo "can you stay up all night? / fuck me til the daylight" (¿Puedes mantenerte despierto toda la noche? / F*llame hasta el amanecer) o intenciones tan claras como "just gimme some babies" (solo dame bebés).

Y el concepto que engloba todo este nuevo trabajo es jugar con las "posiciones" de poder e inteligencia que históricamente se ha asociado a los hombres.

De esta manera, en 'Positions' Ariana Grande se convertía en la Presidenta de los Estados Unidos, justo antes de celebrarse las elecciones presidenciales que enfrentaban al ya derrotado Donald Trump contra Joe Biden. Un videoclip y una letra muy adecuados para el momento de su lanzamiento.

Y en la misma línea continúa '34+35', que presentó en redes sociales con la frase "Apoyamos a una presidenta que cree en la ciencia" para convertirse, efectivamente en una científica en este nuevo videoclip.

Siguiendo con la ambientación en los años 60, Ariana dirige un grupo de mujeres científicas que están creando un ser biónico, también interpretado por ella misma. Hacia el final el vídeo, el personaje biónico de Ariana Grande convierte al grupo de mujeres en una girlband de artistas típica de esa década, con vestidos babydoll y cardados imposibles.

Dirigido por Director X, el vídeo combina estas imágenes en el laboratorio con otro escenario en el que las mujeres posan y bailan mientras se les proyectan luces y sombras.

LETRA DE '34+35', DE ARIANA GRANDE

