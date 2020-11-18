Ariana Grande se convierte en una científica y crea su réplica biónica en '34+35'
Ariana Grande presenta el videoclip de '34+35', uno de los temas incluidos en su nuevo trabajo, Positions. En él juega otra vez con la inteligencia y el poder asociados al hombre, pero llevados a las mujeres de una forma divertida y sensual. Si en 'Positions' se convertía en la Presidenta de los Estados Unidos, en '34+37' es una científica capaz de crear a un ser biónico.
Ariana Grande lanzó prácticamente por sorpresa Positions, su nuevo álbum de estudio, el pasado 30 de octubre. Tras presentarlo con la canción que le da nombre al disco, ahora escoge '34+35' como nuevo single.
'34+35' es uno de los temas más picantes de Positions, donde Ariana te invita a "ver películas" como eufemismo de tener una noche de lo más apasionada, tal como canta en su estribillo "can you stay up all night? / fuck me til the daylight" (¿Puedes mantenerte despierto toda la noche? / F*llame hasta el amanecer) o intenciones tan claras como "just gimme some babies" (solo dame bebés).
Y el concepto que engloba todo este nuevo trabajo es jugar con las "posiciones" de poder e inteligencia que históricamente se ha asociado a los hombres.
De esta manera, en 'Positions' Ariana Grande se convertía en la Presidenta de los Estados Unidos, justo antes de celebrarse las elecciones presidenciales que enfrentaban al ya derrotado Donald Trump contra Joe Biden. Un videoclip y una letra muy adecuados para el momento de su lanzamiento.
Y en la misma línea continúa '34+35', que presentó en redes sociales con la frase "Apoyamos a una presidenta que cree en la ciencia" para convertirse, efectivamente en una científica en este nuevo videoclip.
Siguiendo con la ambientación en los años 60, Ariana dirige un grupo de mujeres científicas que están creando un ser biónico, también interpretado por ella misma. Hacia el final el vídeo, el personaje biónico de Ariana Grande convierte al grupo de mujeres en una girlband de artistas típica de esa década, con vestidos babydoll y cardados imposibles.
Dirigido por Director X, el vídeo combina estas imágenes en el laboratorio con otro escenario en el que las mujeres posan y bailan mientras se les proyectan luces y sombras.
LETRA DE '34+35', DE ARIANA GRANDE
You might think I’m crazy
The way I been craving
If I put it quite plainly
Just gimme them babies
So what you doing tonight?
Better say doing you right
Watching movies but we aint seen a thing tonight
I don’t wanna keep you up
But show me can you keep it up
‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up
Shit maybe I’mma keep you up, boy
I been drinking coffee
And I been eating healthy
You know I keep it squeaky
Saving up my energy
Can you stay up all night
Fuck me til the daylight
34 35
Can you stay up all night
Fuck me til the daylight
34 35
You drink it just like water
You say it taste like candy
So what you doing tonight?
Better say doing you right
Watching movies but we aint seen a thing tonight
I don’t wanna keep you up
But show me can you keep it up
‘Cause then I’ll have to keep you up
Shit maybe I’mma keep you up, boy
I been drinking coffee
And I been eating healthy
You know I keep it squeaky
Saving up my energy
Can you stay up all night
Fuck me til the daylight
34 35
Can you stay up all night
Fuck me til the daylight
34 35
Baby you might need a seatbelt when I ride it
I’mma leave it open like a door, come inside it
Even though I’m wifey you can hit it like a side chick
Don’t need no side dick, no
Got the neighbors yelling earthquake
4.5 when I make the bed shake
Put it down heavy even though it’s lightweight
Yeah we started at midnight
Go til the sunrise
Done at the same time
But who’s counting the time when we got it for life
I know all your favorite spots
We can take it from the top
You such a dream come true true
Make a bitch wanna hit snooze ooh
Can you stay up all night
Fuck me til the daylight
34 35
Can you stay up all night
Fuck me til the daylight
34 35
Means I wanna 69 witcha
Aww shit