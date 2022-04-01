Harry Styles regresa con 'As it was', el primer adelanto de su próximo disco 'Harry's House'

Harry Style's regresa con 'As it was' // Sony Music

Harry Styles acaba de lanzar As it was, el primer sencillo de los 13 temas que darán forma a Harry's House, su nuevo disco que verá la luz el próximo 20 de mayo. Este trabajo se grabó en múltiples lugares del Reino Unido, Los Ángeles y Tokio entre 2020 y 2021. Fue escrito por Harry junto a sus frecuentes colaboradores Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson y Mitch Rowland.

El videoclip de As It Was, rodado el mes pasado en Londres, cuenta con la colaboración de la directora ucraniana nominada al Grammy Tanu Muino. "Dirigir un vídeo de Harry Styles era un sueño hecho realidad para mí, ya que es mi artista favorito", ha explicado Tanu. "El segundo día del rodaje, mi país, Ucrania, fue invadido, así que puedes imaginar las emociones que tuvimos durante el rodaje. El equipo ucraniano y yo pusimos mucho amor en este vídeo y se puede ver en la pantalla. Será un vídeo musical que nunca olvidaré y ahora puedo retirarme felizmente", ha añadido.

Harry's House es el tercer álbum de estudio en solitario de Harry Styles y el primer lanzamiento musical desde el segundo álbum de 2019, Fine Line, con el que se convirtió en el primer artista masculino del Reino Unido en entrar directo al número 1 de Billboard con dos álbumes consecutivos. Además, batió el récord de ventas de un artista británico en Billboard la primera semana.

Harry encabezará el legendario Festival de Coachella los días 15 y 22 de abril, donde interpretará As It Was por primera vez. Después llevará Love on Tour de vuelta a la carretera en apoyo de Harry's House en estadios y arenas de todo el mundo este verano, comenzando el 11 de junio en Glasgow.

LETRA DE 'AS IT WAS', DE HARRY STYLES

Out in the back, grabbing, he's holding me back

I want you to hold me in the palm of your hand

Why don't we leave it at that?

Nothing to say and everything gets in the way

Seems you can not be replaced

Anyone know a mistake, oh

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

Answer the phone, Harry, you're no good alone

Why are you sitting all on the floor?

What kinda pills are you on?

Ringing the bell, and no one's coming to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to love you as well, oh

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

Go home, get in bed, lying speed on the internet

I don't wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave it all, two kids, fighting, at war

I don't wanna talk about it, moving us forward

As it was

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was