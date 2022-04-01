Harry Styles regresa con 'As it was', el primer adelanto de su próximo disco 'Harry's House'
As it was es el primer adelanto de Harry's House, el tercer álbum de Harry Styles que verá la luz el próximo 20 de mayo. El videoclip, rodado en Londres, está dirigido por un equipo creativo ucraniano.
Harry Styles acaba de lanzar As it was, el primer sencillo de los 13 temas que darán forma a Harry's House, su nuevo disco que verá la luz el próximo 20 de mayo. Este trabajo se grabó en múltiples lugares del Reino Unido, Los Ángeles y Tokio entre 2020 y 2021. Fue escrito por Harry junto a sus frecuentes colaboradores Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson y Mitch Rowland.
El videoclip de As It Was, rodado el mes pasado en Londres, cuenta con la colaboración de la directora ucraniana nominada al Grammy Tanu Muino. "Dirigir un vídeo de Harry Styles era un sueño hecho realidad para mí, ya que es mi artista favorito", ha explicado Tanu. "El segundo día del rodaje, mi país, Ucrania, fue invadido, así que puedes imaginar las emociones que tuvimos durante el rodaje. El equipo ucraniano y yo pusimos mucho amor en este vídeo y se puede ver en la pantalla. Será un vídeo musical que nunca olvidaré y ahora puedo retirarme felizmente", ha añadido.
Harry's House es el tercer álbum de estudio en solitario de Harry Styles y el primer lanzamiento musical desde el segundo álbum de 2019, Fine Line, con el que se convirtió en el primer artista masculino del Reino Unido en entrar directo al número 1 de Billboard con dos álbumes consecutivos. Además, batió el récord de ventas de un artista británico en Billboard la primera semana.
Harry encabezará el legendario Festival de Coachella los días 15 y 22 de abril, donde interpretará As It Was por primera vez. Después llevará Love on Tour de vuelta a la carretera en apoyo de Harry's House en estadios y arenas de todo el mundo este verano, comenzando el 11 de junio en Glasgow.
LETRA DE 'AS IT WAS', DE HARRY STYLES
Out in the back, grabbing, he's holding me back
I want you to hold me in the palm of your hand
Why don't we leave it at that?
Nothing to say and everything gets in the way
Seems you can not be replaced
Anyone know a mistake, oh
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it's not the same
Answer the phone, Harry, you're no good alone
Why are you sitting all on the floor?
What kinda pills are you on?
Ringing the bell, and no one's coming to help
Your daddy lives by himself
He just wants to love you as well, oh
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it's not the same
Go home, get in bed, lying speed on the internet
I don't wanna talk about the way that it was
Leave it all, two kids, fighting, at war
I don't wanna talk about it, moving us forward
As it was
You know it's not the same as it was
As it was, as it was