Justin Timberlake y Anderson .Paak ponen a bailar a Anna Kendrick en 'Don't Slack', para 'Trolls 2: Gira Mundial'

El estreno de Trolls 2: Gira Mundial, se ha visto afectado por la crisis mundial del coronavirus. Mientras en Estados Unidos la productora la ha puesto en alquiler en streaming para que las familias puedan disfrutar de las aventuras de estos divertidos personajes durante la cuarentena, en España su estreno en cines se ha pospuesto para el 23 de octubre.

Paralelamente, se ha estrenado el videoclip del tema principal 'Don't Slack', interpretado por Justin Timberlake y Anderson .Paak. En el vídeo, ambos artistas aparecen por los lugares más insólitos de la casa de Anna Kendrick (quien pone voz a Poppy mientras Timberlake lo hace con Branch) intentando animarla y que se sume a su fiesta.

Aunque al principio se muestra reticente, finalmente montan una verdadera fiesta al más puro estilo Trolls.

En esta nueva entrega, Poppy y Branch se embarcan en una apasionante aventura para unir las seis tribus de trolls, cada una dedicada a un estilo musical: funk, country, techno, clásica, pop y rock; y así salvar la diversidad de melodías.

LETRA DE 'DON'T SLACK', DE JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE Y ANDERSON .PAAK

[Verse 1: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Not anyone can move you this way (No way)

Finally got you loose from the cage (Okay)

I ain't tryna schmooze you with flowers, baby (Don't play no games)

I'd rather make a power play (I don't play no games)

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

Ooh, imagine all the lives that we can change (Woo)

You don't even know the power you got in them legs (Woo)

Pick up your face and be proud for once (Proud for once)

Take off your cool, but keep stylin' on 'em (Keep stylin' on em)

[Chorus: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Okay, now, don't slack (Don't slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don't hold back (Don't hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I'm fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak]

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need

[Verse 2: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

I'm up before the rooster, you dig? (Ooh, you dig?)

I had to jump the moon to get big (Ooh, to get big)

How many stone grooves will it take (Okay)

For you to skip on my funk lake? (Oh, oh, okay)

[Pre-Chorus: Justin Timberlake]

Ooh, imagine all the lives that we can save (Woo)

You don't even know the power you got in them legs (Woo)

Pick up your face and be proud for once (Proud for once)

Go quit your gig and get down with us (Keep stylin' on em)

[Chorus: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Okay, now, don't slack (Don't slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don't hold back (Don't hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I'm fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

[Post-Chorus: Justin Timberlake & Anderson .Paak]

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need

[Verse 3: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Yeah, now I fill up the whole tank (Whole tank, ayy)

And I drive in the cold rain (Cold rain, ayy)

And I run like a nosebleed (Nosebleed, ayy), uh

And can't nobody hold me, hold me, hold me

Hold me, hold me, hold me, hold me

[Chorus: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

Okay, now, don't slack (Don't slack)

I need all my racks (All my racks)

No, we don't hold back (Don't hold back)

Act like you know that (Act like you know that)

Go tell your old man (Act like you know that)

Go get your whole fam (Act like you know that)

I'm fly like the ghost man (Act like you know that)

Taking all I can

[Bridge: Anderson .Paak & Justin Timberlake]

I feel different now, you know (C'mon)

I was made to love (I was made to love, say)

I just came to get to the love that was made for me

(I just came to get to the love that was made for me)

I was made to be the change that we really need

(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, say it)

[Outro: Justin Timberlake with Anderson .Paak]

I just came to feel all that is made for me

I was made to be the change we really, really need (I was made to be changed, yeah)

I just came to feel all that is made for me (I was made to be changed, yeah, c'mon)

I was made to be the change we really, really need