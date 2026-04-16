Lana Del Rey estrena canción sorpresa para el videojuego de James Bond

Después de la publicación de White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter, parecía que Lana del Rey no mostraría más música nueva hasta el estreno de su próximo disco, Stove, pero ha querido darnos un pequeño regalo.

Tal y como se había estado rumoreando, la artista formará parte de la banda sonora de OO7: First Light, el próximo videojuego de la franquicia de James Bond.

First Light posee un ritmo melancólico y misterioso muy al estilo de otros temas de la cantante, estallando poco después con ciertas notas que recuerdan a la banda sonora clásica de 007.

Desde luego, con esta balada dramática y orquestal, Lana Del Rey ha sabido dar con la tecla para crear la atmósfera épica y cinematográfica que el mundo de James Bond requiere.

Su cuenta pendiente con '007'

En el pasado, Lana del Rey ya había intentado unirse a la larga lista de cantantes que han escrito una canción para la franquicia, pues en 2015 reveló que su tema 24 había sido compuesto para ser el tema principal de la película 007: Spectre.

Sin embargo, finalmente fue descartado y Writing's on the wall de Sam Smith fue la seleccionada.

Letra de 'First Light'

Run into the sun like

It's the first light of day when you wake

Is it real or is it fake?

Your strength is your youth, just use it and follow the music play

Promise you'll never change (Change, change, change)

Can't say I'm surprised to see you running towards the sun

Like a moth to a flame (Hey)

People try and stop you, all the fates just watch you

Dying just to know whether you'll play your life like a game

Will you?

Will you?

Will you

Play?

Baby, come on

You know what you've always wanted to do

But there's one life for you

Can't say I'm surprised to see you running towards the sun

Like a moth to a flame (Hеy)

People try and stop you, all the fatеs just watch you

Dying just to know whether you'll play your life like a game

Will you?

Will you?

Will you?

Will you play?

Can't say I'm surprised to (Stop) see you running towards the sun (Yeah)

It's the first light of day, hey (Ah, are you ready?)

All the fates just watch you

Dying just to know whether you'll play your life like a game

Game

Will you? (Bond) Will you? (Are you ready?)

Will you? Will you?

Dying just to know

Will you play?