Lista completa de ganadores de los MTV VMAs 2026
La gala de entrega de los premios MTV VMAs 2026 vuelve a alzar a los artistas más destacados del año a nivel de videoclips, con especial protagonismo para dos artistas intergeneracionales como Taylor Swift y Madonna.
Taylor Swift supera a Beyoncé como la artista más premiada de los MTV VMAs
Madonna señala a las sucesoras de su reinado en los MTV VMAs
Madonna, LISA o el homenaje a Dolly Parton protagonizan las actuaciones de los MTV VMAs 2026
Los MTV Video Music Awards se han convertido en una gran fiesta de la industria musical en su edición de 2026. Por el Peacock Theater de Los Ángeles han desfilado estrellas de la música pop como Madonna y Taylor Swift, las grandes protagonistas de la jornada, además de otros grandes talentos incipientes como Sienna Spiro o Raye.
En una gala conducida por el rapero Snoop Dogg, tanto la de Pensilvania, que se ha alzado como la artista más laureada de la historia de los premios, como la Ambición Rubia, se han alzado con varios galardones, en una velada en la que actuaciones como las de Sabrina Carpenter o Charli XCX han emocionado a los asistentes.
Además, a pesar de que la española Rosalía, que optaba a cinco nominaciones, no ha conseguido ningún triunfo, la música latina ha estado presente gracias al triunfo de Bad Bunny y su NUEVAYoL en la categoría latina.
Aquí tienes toda la lista de ganadores de los MTV Video Music Awards 2026:
Video del año
- Ariana Grande, hate that i made you love me – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars, I Just Might – Atlantic Records
- GENER8ION, STORM starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
- Madonna, Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter, Tears– Island
- Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia – Republic Records
Artista del Año
- Ariana Grande – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars – Atlantic Records
- Madonna – Warner Records
- Morgan Wallen – Big Loud/Mercury Records
- Sabrina Carpenter – Island
- Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Canción del Año
- BTS, Swim – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Ella Langley, Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records
- HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, REI AMI, Golden – Republic Records/Visva Records
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, Bring Your Love – Warner Records
- Olivia Dean, Man I Need – Island
- PinkPantheress, Stateside + Zara Larsson – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- RAYE, WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! – Human Re Sources
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Bella Kay – Atlantic Records
- CORTIS – BIGHIT MUSIC
- Magnus Ferrell – Visva Records/Republic Records
- Malcolm Todd – Columbia Records
- Myles Smith – RCA Records
- Sienna Spiro – Capitol Records
- Stella Lefty – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
Mejor Colaboración
- Clipse, Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, Malice, Chains & Whips – Roc Nation Distribution
- French Montana x Max B, Ever Since U Left Me – Coke Boys Records
- Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter, Bring Your Love – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress, Stateside + Zara Larsson – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- Shakira & Burna Boy, Dai Dai – Sony Music US Latin
- Teyana Taylor & Lucky Daye, Hard Part – Def Jam Recordings
Mejor Pop
- Ariana Grande, hate that i made you love me – Republic Records
- Charli xcx, SS26 – Atlantic Records
- LISA, Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./RCA Records
- Olivia Rodrigo, drop dead – Geffen Records
- Sabrina Carpenter, House Tour – Island
- Tate McRae, Nobody’s Girl – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia – Republic Records
Mejor Hip-Hop
- Cardi B featuring Kehlani, Safe – Atlantic Records
- Don Toliver, E85 – Cactus Jack/ Atlantic Records
- Drake, Janice STFU – OVO/Republic Records
- Megan Thee Stallion, LOVER GIRL – Hot Girl Productions
- Travis Scott, DUMBO – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
- Tyler, The Creator, SUGAR ON MY TONGUE – Columbia Records
Mejor R&B
- Bruno Mars, I Just Might – Atlantic Records
- Chris Brown, It Depends/Obvious – RCA Records
- Dave & Tems, Raindance – Neighbourhood Recordings/Capitol Records
- Justin Bieber, YUKON – Def Jam Recordings
- Kehlani, Folded – Atlantic Records
- Mariah the Scientist & Kali Uchis, Is It a Crime – Epic Records
Mejor alternativo
- Geese, Taxes – Partisan Records/Play It Again Sam
- mgk & Fred Durst, FIX UR FACE – EST 19XX LLC/Interscope Records
- Noah Kahan, The Great Divide – Mercury Records
- Olivia Rodrigo, the cure – Geffen Records
- SOMBR, Homewrecker – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Tame Impala, Dracula – Columbia Records
- twenty one pilots, Drag Path – Fueled By Ramen
Mejor dance
- Bebe Rexha & Faithless, New Religion – Bebe Rexha Music LLC/EMPIRE
- Harry Styles, Aperture – Columbia Records
- Lady Gaga & Doechii, RUNWAY – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
- Madonna, Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress, Stateside + Zara Larsson – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- Slayyyter, DANCE… – RECORDS/Columbia Records
- Tate McRae, Nobody’s Girl – RCA Records
Mejor Latino
- Anitta with Shakira, Choka Choka – Republic Records/UMLE
- Bad Bunny, NUEVAYoL – Rimas Entertainment
- Fuerza Regida, TU SANCHO – Rancho Humilde/Street Mob Records/Sony Music US Latin
- KAROL G, Papasito – Bichota Records/Interscope Records
- Rosalía featuring Yahritza Y Su Esencia, La Perla – Columbia Records
- Ryan Castro, Kapo & GANGSTA, LA VILLA – AWOO Corp./ Sony Music US Latin
- Shakira & Burna Boy, Dai Dai – Sony Music US Latin
Mejor K-pop
- BLACKPINK, JUMP – YG Entertainment
- BTS, SWIM – BIGHIT MUSIC
- CORTIS, REDRED – BIGHIT MUSIC
- KATSEYE, PINKY UP – HYBE x Geffen Records
- LE SSERAFIM (featuring j-hope of BTS), SPAGHETTI – SOURCE MUSIC
- LISA, Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
Mejor country
- Ella Langley, Choosin’ Texas – Columbia Records
- Kacey Musgraves, Dry Spell – Lost Highway/Interscope Records
- Lainey Wilson, Somewhere Over Laredo – Broken Bow Records
- Luke Combs, Back in the Saddle – Columbia Nashville
- Shaboozey, Cowgirl – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Stella Lefty, Boston – Sandlot/Atlantic Outpost
- Tucker Wetmore, Brunette – Back Blocks Music/Mercury Records
Mejor dirección
- Ariana Grande, hate that i made you love me – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars, I Just Might – Atlantic Records
- GENER8ION, STORM starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
- Madonna, Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter, House Tour – Island
- Taylor Swift, Opalite – Republic Records
Mejor dirección de arte
- Charli xcx, SS26 – Atlantic Records
- Lady Gaga & Doechii, RUNAWAY – Lil Monsters/Top Dawg Entertainment/Interscope Records/Capitol Records
- Madonna, Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress, Stateside + Zara Larsson – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- SOMBR, My Body Isn’t Ready – SMB Music/Warner Records
- Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia – Republic Records
Mejor cinematografía
- A$AP Rocky, PUNK ROCKY – A$AP Worldwide/RCA Records
- Ariana Grande, hate that i made you love me – Republic Records
- LISA, Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
- Madonna, Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
- Shaboozey, Cowgirl – American Dogwood/EMPIRE
- Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia – Republic Records
Mejor edición
- Ariana Grande, hate that i made you love me – Republic Records
- Bruno Mars, I Just Might – Atlantic Records
- LISA, Dream featuring Kentaro Sakaguchi – Lloud Co./ RCA Records
- Madonna, Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
- Sabrina Carpenter, House Tour – Island
- Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia – Republic Records
Mejor coreografía
- GENER8ION, STORM starring Yung Lean – Iconoclast Music
- Harry Styles, Dance No More – Columbia Records
- KATSEYE, PINKY UP – HYBE x Geffen Records
- Madonna, Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
- Tate McRae, Nobody’s Girl – RCA Records
- Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia – Republic Records
Mejor efectos visuales
- Ariana Grande, hate that i made you love me – Republic Records
- JISOO X ZAYN, Eyes Closed – Warner Records
- Madonna, Confessions II – The Film – Warner Records
- PinkPantheress, Stateside + Zara Larsson – Warner Records UK/Atlantic Records
- RAYE featuring Hans Zimmer, Click Clack Symphony. – Human Re Sources
- Taylor Swift, The Fate of Ophelia – Republic Records