Miley Cyrus estrena su nuevo álbum 'Plastic Hearts' en TikTok

GO AHEAD YOU CAN SAY THAT I’VE CHANGED.... JUST SAY IT TO MY FACE. ONE DRINK & I’M BACK TO THAT PLACE. THE MEMORIES WON’T FADE. ##HATEME 🕸

[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-6899269442837007109|||♬ original sound - Miley Cyrus]]