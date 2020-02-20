The Weeknd quiere recuperar a Bella Hadid en 'After Hours', su nuevo single

The Weeknd acaba de lanzar 'After Hours' , el nuevo avance de su próximo álbum en el que jura y perjura que "no volverá a romper el corazón" de alguien y que "quiere tener bebés con ella" . Esto teniendo en cuenta sus constantes idas y venidas con Bella Hadid queda más que claro de quién habla en esta canción.

The Weeknd en la portada de su álbum 'After Hours' / XO/Republic Records

The Weeknd presenta 'After Hours', su nuevo single que además le da nombre a su próximo disco, que verá la luz el 20 de marzo. De este trabajo ya nos avanzó las geniales 'Heartless', con el que consiguió el número 1 en Estados Unidos; y 'Blinding Lights', con la que ha conseguido su primer número 1 en el Reino Unido.

Si bien 'Heartless' tiene un sonido más urbano, en 'Blinding Lights' recupera los ritmos ochenteros con los que consiguió que 'Starboy' se convirtiese en todo un éxito. Por su parte, 'After hours' tampoco se parece a los otros dos avances, siendo una canción que nos recuerda al sonido de sus primeros temas.

Lo que si que une estas tres canciones que compondrán After Hours es la línea estética, protagonizada por un The Weeknd con la cara ensangrentada (siendo también la portada del álbum) con un viaje psicotrópico en el que Abel Tesfaye conduce sin control por las Vegas entre los rascacielos iluminados que se van deformando a su paso.

Si analizamos la letra de 'After hours', no hace falta profundizar mucho para darnos cuenta de que está hablando de Bella Hadid, con quien The Weeknd tiene una relación intermitente desde hace años. "Lo arriesgaré todo por ti / esta vez no me iré / nunca me iré / quiero que tengamos bebés" o "¿Dónde estás ahora cuando más te necesito? / Lo daría todo solo para abrazarte / Siento haberte roto el corazón" son algunas de las frases que podemos escuchar en la canción.

LETRA DE 'AFTER HOURS' DE THE WEEKND

Thought I almost died in my dream again (baby, almost died)

Fightin' for my life, I couldn't breathe again

I'm fallin' into new (oh, oh)

Without you goin' smooth (fallin' in)

'Cause my heart belongs to you

I'll risk it all for you

I won't just leave

This time, I'll never leave

I wanna share babies

Protection, we won't need

Your body next to me

Is just a memory

I'm fallin' in too deep, oh

Without you, I'm asleep

It's on me, only me, oh

Talk to me, without you, I can't breathe

My darkest hours

Girl, I felt so alone inside of this crowded room

Different girls on the floor, distractin' my thoughts of you

I turned into the man I used to be, to be

Put myself to sleep

Just so I can get closer to you inside my dreams

Didn't wanna wake up 'less you were beside me

I just wanted to call you and say, and say

Oh, baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I'd give it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

Never comin' through

I was running away from facin' reality

Wastin' all of my time on living my fantasies

Spendin' money to compensate, compensate

'Cause I want you, baby

I'll be livin' in heaven when I'm inside of you

It was definitely a blessing, wakin' beside you

I'll never let you down again, again

Oh, baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I'd give it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

I said, baby

I'll treat you better than I did before

I'll hold you down and not let you go

This time, I won't break your heart, your heart, yeah

I know it's all my fault

Made you put down your guard

I know I made you fall

I said you were wrong for me

I lied to you, I lied to you, I lied to you (to you)

Can't hide the truth, I stayed with her in spite of you

You did some things that you regret, still right for you

'Cause this house is not a home

Without my baby

Where are you now when I need you most?

I gave it all just to hold you close

Sorry that I broke your heart, your heart

And I said, baby

I'll treat you better than I did before

I'll hold you down and not let you go

This time, I won't break your heart, your heart, no